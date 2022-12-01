Read full article on original website
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
State Auditor Warns Of Scam
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is warning of a phone scam, in which the caller claims to be representing the auditor’s office. The caller asks about a resident’s mortgage and may have partial information about them, such as their name and address. The Auditor’s Office reminds Iowans their staff will not call and ask about personal finances.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Find Fun Illinois And Iowa Events In This Week’s FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
Daily Iowan
A change in the political party of the office of the attorney general could affect abortion in Iowa
Iowa’s next chief legal officer is poised to support Republican efforts to restrict abortion access, as the longtime Democratic Iowa attorney general’s office is among the seats flipped by Iowa Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. Following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson that left...
Iowa awards $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding to assist 91 homes
(The Center Square) – Iowa is allocating nearly $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding to 16 organizations that will help develop and rehabilitate single-family homes and assist with down payments on the local level. Together, the organizations will assist 91 Iowa families acquire home ownership, according to a news release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office. The Iowa HOME Grant Program is part of Reynolds’ $100 million investment of Federal...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
‘Democrats have turned their back on Iowa:’ lawmakers react to DNC rule-change
Democrats voted to strip Iowa as the first in the nation in the presidential nominating calendar. The committee made the move after technical meltdowns that sparked chaos and marred results in the Iowa 2020 caucuses.
Iowa State Fair lemonade stand responds to being banned after accusations of underreporting sales
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade Stand has been an Iowa State Fair staple for 70 years. But they may have served their last cold beverage. A letter sent to the vendor cites contract violations as the reason for the termination. Following an audit from the Iowa Department of Revenue, the stand was accused of underreporting sales—an allegation that the owner denies.
ourquadcities.com
Prominent Iowa Republicans respond to DNC decision to move state’s Democratic Caucus
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several prominent Iowa Republicans bashed the Democratic National Committee’s decision Friday to officially end Iowa’s status as the party’s first contest in its presidential nominating process. Both Republican U.S. senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, as well as Gov. Kim Reynolds and...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa Caucus architect responds to Democrats’ decision
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Democratic committee formally voted Friday to strip the Iowa Caucus of its coveted first-in-the-nation status. One of the main people responsible for developing the caucus is concerned that Iowa will become a worse, less-knowledgeable state because of that decision. Richard Bender helped develop the...
Siemens: Fort Madison announcement independent of Hutchinson process
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Fort Madison, Iowa newspaper is reporting that its Siemens Gamesa facility is hiring again to restart production. Hutch Post reached out to a spokesperson for Siemens to ask if they knew the timeline yet for the Hutchinson plant. "Due to the different production processes between...
Six Animals That Shockingly Lived in Iowa
Let's face it: Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind when thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these...
Republicans say They’ll Target Property Taxes in the New Year
(Des Moines, IA) Property taxes are the next target for cuts in Iowa, according to State Senator Republican Dan Dawson, head of the Senate Tax Committee. At a forum previewing the 2023 legislative session, Dawson says they’ll be laser-focused on property taxes. Democratic State Senator Pam Jochum says the state legislature has looked at property taxes before, but it’s not easy. She says city and county governments and school districts are funded mainly by local property taxes.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to the Quad Cities after 2-year hiatus
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to the Quad Cities after a two-year absence. It brought excitement around the area, as hundreds of people gathered in the cold to see the train. “I've never seen the train before,” said Deb Kuehl, a Quad City resident. "It...
Gov. Reynolds gives $20M toward building Iowa homes, including Siouxland Habitat for Humanity
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for residents.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
homegrowniowan.com
One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa
Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated from eighth grade in the early 1950s. “There were 23 of us,” she...
Not much will change if Iowa stands its ground on caucuses
Word came Thursday that President Biden was trying to take Iowa out of its first-in-the-nation starting position for the presidential nominating process for Democrats. Turns out he’s not a big fan of caucuses in general either. Update: The Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws panel on Friday voted in favor of Biden’s recommendation to start […] The post Not much will change if Iowa stands its ground on caucuses appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
