William Kenneth Phillips, 79
William Kenneth Phillips, age 79, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center. He was born on December 23, 1942. He was a resident of Crossville, TN, and lived his whole life in this area. He enjoyed calling his friends and encouraging them. Ken was saved on easter Sunday 1979 and enjoyed reading the Bible, inspiring others to read their Bible and love the Lord as he did. He also enjoyed dirt track racing at Atomic Speedway for many years.
Ben C. Ridenour, Andersonville
Ben C. Ridenour, age 80, of Andersonville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. Ben was born December 10, 1941, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Harrison and Goldie Ridenour. He was a member and deacon of Victory Baptist Church. For many years he was the meat supervisor at Smith and Woods Company in Maynardville, TN, and also was the meat manager at Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Clinton. Throughout his life, he was an avid outdoorsman that loved gardening, hunting, fishing, farming, and going to church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Mayo Ridenour, HH Ridenour, and Jimmy Ridenour; sisters, Lois Lawson, Georgie Lee Conley, Dorothy Keeton, Callie Seiber, Mary Jo Hatmaker.
County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. December 10
CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans, and enjoy some holiday cheer. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Nuclear Care Partners. The breakfast will be held Saturday, December 10th...
Sharon Lee Goss, Rockwood
Mrs. Sharon Lee Goss, age 64 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on July 14, 1958, in Knoxville. She worked for 20+ years at the Baptist Hospital as a surgical tech, then taking on the role of being a special education bus driver for Roane County Schools. Special education was her calling, and she enjoyed her time working with the children. She is preceded in death by her husband: James Timothy “Tim” Goss; Parents: Jack and Allie Gilreath; Brother: Christopher Gilreath; and sister: Janie Shannon. She is survived by:
Mildred Johnson Clark, 96, Kingston
Mildred Johnson Clark age 96 of Kingston, TN went to her heavenly Father Friday, December 2, 2022, at home. Mildred regularly attended Piney Grove Baptist Church in Harriman, TN. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and aunt who had many friends. She faithfully gave to her favorite charities- St. Jude’s, Wounded Warriors and made blankets for the children of Appalachia.
Carolene A. (Carol) Sexton, Oak Ridge
Carolene A. (Carol) Sexton, 85 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away peacefully on December 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 7, 1936, in Whitesburg, KY to Mary E. and Elzy P. Adkins. On June 21, 1955, she wed her devoted husband Randall “Tommy” Sexton of...
Brenda Joyce Armes, “BJ,” Clinton
Brenda Joyce Armes, “BJ,” age 49 of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born on January 31, 1973, in Oak Ridge. BJ was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School, class of 1990, and worked as a Nurse for over 20 years. She truly was the cornerstone of her family, always taking care of them and happily putting them before herself. Her children were her whole world and her grandbabies stole her heart one by one. She was a proud “Nonna” and mother.
Tony Dewayne Smith Sr, Harriman
Mr. Tony Dewayne Smith Sr, age 39 of Harriman, formerly of Crossville, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was born on October 20, 1983. Tony worked at DWK and attended If I Be Lifted Up Church. He is preceded in death by his grandfather: James Goberg; Brother: Tyler Morris. He is survived by:
Terry Lynn (TK) Knight, Wartburg
Terry Lynn (TK) Knight passed away on December 2, 2022. He was born on February 5, 1956. Terry was on dialysis for 3 ½ years. He was admitted into the hospital on November 11, 2022, for the flu and pneumonia and remain there until he passed away. Terry loved...
Kingston House fire claims 2 Dogs
A house fire in Kingston Sunday occurred just before 1pm which sent all of Kingston’s fire personnel and Harriman Fire units to the scene. The fire at the single-story home in the 900 block of Lakewood Road near the interstate, unfortunately left two dogs dead, according to officials. According...
Dorothy M. Summers, Oakdale
Dorothy M. Summers, age 88 of Oakdale, passed away on December 3, 2022, at Signature Health Care of Rockwood, TN. Dorothy loved to read and watch westerns on TV. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Houston Watson and Blanche Coffman...
Charles R. (Dicky) Wilson, 92, Wartburg
Charles R. (Dicky) Wilson, age 92, of Wartburg, TN passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was born on March 3, 1930, in Morgan County. Dicky was a veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Mason’s Lodge. Dicky was the owner of Wilson’s TV.
DOE Hosting Open House to Discuss Proposed Landfill
There will be an open house Thursday evening in Oak Ridge to discuss the proposed new federal landfill to be located west of the Y-12 National Security Complex. The open house is scheduled from 5 to 7 pm this Thursday, December 8, at the Scarboro Community Center at 148 Carver Avenue in Oak Ridge. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation recently signed the final Record of Decision (ROD) for the Environmental Management Disposal Facility (EMDF) project.
Roane State’s Campbell County Campus hosts first-ever manufacturing job fair
Even in a county with a low jobless rate, hundreds of job opportunities are available from a variety of manufacturers, attendees at a first-ever manufacturing job fair recently learned. The event, hosted by Roane State’s Campbell County campus, drew a variety of students as well as those seeking better jobs....
