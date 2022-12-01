ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

Ohio Police Stop Traffic To Scoop Up Cash Spilled On Busy Freeway

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVlGQ_0jTy2jaV00
Photo: Getty Images

Ohio drivers, including law enforcement, were pulling over on Interstate 71 Tuesday (November 29) to pick up money that had spilled out onto the freeway , according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The chaotic scene happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to reports from WHIO. Warren County drivers were seen pulling over, getting out of their cars and scooping the curranancy off the highway near I-71 and SR-48.

State police reported to the scene to assist as traffic began to pile up, and even took part in the cash grab. In a video obtained by FOX News , law enforcement officials can be seen blocking oncoming traffic with their car as they bend over to pick up bills from the road. As a result of the incident, the highway was closed for cleanup.

It's not entirely clear how the money ended up on the highway, but county dispatchers did say they received reports of a backpack full of cash being thrown from a vehicle. FOX News' request for additional information was deferred by State Police, who said the Warren County Sheriff's office took the lead in the investigation. However, the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to requests seeking confirmation of the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

2 vehicles crash in Beavercreek; Medics and rescue respond

BEAVERCREEK — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Beavercreek early Monday morning. Medics and rescue teams responded to the crash near state Route 35 and Factory Road at around 6:20 a.m., Beavercreek dispatch told News Center 7. Injuries are currently unknown; however, dispatch confirmed that no one was...
WLWT 5

Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Union Township

AMELIA, Ohio — Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WKRC

Driver struck and killed by a car after crashing and running across I-75

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A fatal crash closed down the Brent Spence Bridge early Monday morning. Police said Samuel Zerihun, 27, lost control of his car while heading northbound on the I-75 entrance ramp from 9th Street. His car went off the road and struck a tree. Zerihun then apparently got out of his car and tried to run across the interstate, but was struck and killed by a vehicle. Police said impairment appears to be a factor for Zerihun. He was also not wearing a seatbelt during the initial crash. The Brent Spence Bridge was shut down until around 6 a.m. when it reopened. Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to vehicle on its top in river in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a car on its top into a river in Dayton Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Dayton Police and rescue crews were dispatched...
WLWT 5

Police responding to crash on I-71/75N in Covington, lanes blocked

COVINGTON, Ky. — Police responding to a crash at the cut of the hill I-75 North in Covington. Lanes are blocked. Injury status is unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into a Troy home

TROY — Crews responded to a vehicle hitting a residential house late Friday evening. Troy Police and Fire were dispatched to a residential home in the 1000 block of Barrington Drive at around 10 p.m., according to initial reports. News Center 7 confirmed the reports after receiving footage of...
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Morman Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Morman Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Longbranch Road in Union.

UNION, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries and extrication at 2381 Longbranch Road in Union. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5

CPD: Michigan woman robbed of $15,000 cash after Facebook Marketplace scam

CINCINNATI — A Facebook Marketplace sale goes terribly wrong. A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a used car. Police say there are more victims falling for this scam. "I just lost all my life savings," victim, Nijme Fardous, said. Fardous wanted a new car....
Upworthy

Netizens raise over $160k for single mom arrested for leaving kids in a motel while she was at work

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Thousands of sympathetic netizens rallied in support of a single mother-of-three who was arrested on charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young kids alone in a motel room while she went to work. According to 21 News, 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio was charged with two counts of child endangering earlier this month after officers acting on a tip found her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a Liberty Township motel after 6 p.m. The eldest child reportedly informed the cops that Bell was working a shift at a Little Caesars pizzeria and was expected to be back by 10 p.m. that night.
WHIO Dayton

2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
WLWT 5

CFD: None injured, garage deemed total loss

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department was dispatched to the 5900 block of Rhode Island Avenue for reports of a garage fire just after 6 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say there was a heavy fire in a detached garage but were able to control the fire in less than ten minutes.
WLWT 5

Report of a fire at the Fridge and Pantry on East Church St. in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Report of a fire at the Fridge and Pantry on East Church St. in Oxford. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road and Gilmore Road in Fairfield. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5

Police: Blanchester native dead following crash on I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a five-vehicle fatal crash that occurred just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 at Interstate 70 in Butler Township. According to officials, a Freightliner semitruck/tractor-trailer combination, operated by Lilemon J. Ferguson, 59, was driving...
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy