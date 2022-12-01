Read full article on original website
Sometimes an occasion calls for something spectacular, a once-in-a-lifetime experience of complete opulence and uniqueness. A milestone anniversary or birthday, the celebration of some truly fantastic news, a reunion with a long-lost love – all of those things would be the perfect excuse to book a table at Upstate New York’s remarkable castle restaurant.
Mary Fox, 1925-2022: Mom, nurse, parish volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. The very Irish eyes of Mary Fox smiled on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for...
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse bridge was too much to handle for an Amazon tractor trailer Saturday after the trailer lost its roof. The tractor trailer was too big to pass through the Park Street railroad bridge near Destiny USA Saturday around 6:04 a.m., police said. But the driver...
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
The baby elephant twins at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo finally have names: Yaad and Tukada. The names are in the Hindi, and mean “memory” and “chip,” respectively. They were chosen in a public, online vote. The names were unexpectedly on-brand for the Micron representatives who joined...
First full week of December will neither look nor feel like it
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Are you a seasonal downhill or cross-country skier, snowboarder, snowmobiler, or a business owner that thrives on cold and winter weather this time of year?. Unfortunately the weather pattern we'll be in this week does not favor a lot of cold or a lot of snow at least as of Sunday evening.
We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
After 36 years at CNYCentral longtime Chief Meteorologist Wayne Mahar gave his final forecast one year ago today,. Mahar, who joined CNY Central in 1985, built a legendary career in weather forecasting and television broadcasting. He was among the first TV meteorologists to commit to broadcasting the weather outdoors on CNY Central’s own Weather Deck. As one of the first full-time meteorologists in one of the snowiest cities in the country, Mahar was among the industry leaders who led local news broadcast teams to prioritize severe weather.
Altmar, N.Y — Lake effect snow has once again hit New York, but north of Syracuse. While there was no snow in Syracuse, the snow gradually increased in higher elevations in places like Oswell and Altmar, New York. The lake effect snow has left multiple inches of snow in...
Somewhere in the middle of his master’s degree program at Syracuse University, Ethan Tyo looked up from his books and papers and decided he wanted to get his hands in the dirt. “I didn’t want to read or write anymore, I wanted action,” said Tyo, who is a member...
Nearly every Sunday of my teenage years was spend feeding the ducks in the park, or whistling show tunes as I window shopped among the main drag, or soaked in the excitement of the races. I lost count of the number of times I stopped in front of the majestic...
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
New York State Forest Ranger McCartney reported that on Saturday, November 26 at about 1:00 pm, he was checking the trail register at Moss Lake in the town of Webb, Herkimer County, in the Adirondack Park when he heard someone approaching him on the trail. The Ranger said he observed...
***DISCLAIMER: The Great Northern Mall was still open an able to be walked through at the time this video was shot, but it's unknown if that's still the case. Under no circumstances should you enter an abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***
The Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health is leaving the post at the end of this year. News of her exit comes just days after her visit to Utica earlier this week. Dr. Mary Bassett toured the new Mohawk Valley Health System's new Wynn Hospital in downtown...
ONEIDA COUNTY- A Friday afternoon blaze heavily damaged a Forestport home. Alarms sounded shortly before 2:00 p.m. as 9-1-1 dispatchers received witness reports of smoke and flames visible at 10610 Dustin Road. As calls kept coming in, it didn’t take long for emergency response to learn the structure was fully...
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Chenango County. According to New York State Police, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. on State Route 8 in Columbus. A tractor-trailer was making a right-hand turn onto County Route 25 and a van struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
