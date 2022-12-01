ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dine Like Royalty in This Upstate New York Castle

Sometimes an occasion calls for something spectacular, a once-in-a-lifetime experience of complete opulence and uniqueness. A milestone anniversary or birthday, the celebration of some truly fantastic news, a reunion with a long-lost love – all of those things would be the perfect excuse to book a table at Upstate New York’s remarkable castle restaurant.
cnycentral.com

First full week of December will neither look nor feel like it

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Are you a seasonal downhill or cross-country skier, snowboarder, snowmobiler, or a business owner that thrives on cold and winter weather this time of year?. Unfortunately the weather pattern we'll be in this week does not favor a lot of cold or a lot of snow at least as of Sunday evening.
WIBX 950

Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names

We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
cnycentral.com

Today marks one year since Wayne Mahar's final day with CNYCentral

After 36 years at CNYCentral longtime Chief Meteorologist Wayne Mahar gave his final forecast one year ago today,. Mahar, who joined CNY Central in 1985, built a legendary career in weather forecasting and television broadcasting. He was among the first TV meteorologists to commit to broadcasting the weather outdoors on CNY Central’s own Weather Deck. As one of the first full-time meteorologists in one of the snowiest cities in the country, Mahar was among the industry leaders who led local news broadcast teams to prioritize severe weather.
cnycentral.com

Lake effect snow hits CNY, high winds leave some without power

Altmar, N.Y — Lake effect snow has once again hit New York, but north of Syracuse. While there was no snow in Syracuse, the snow gradually increased in higher elevations in places like Oswell and Altmar, New York. The lake effect snow has left multiple inches of snow in...
WIBX 950

I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
newyorkalmanack.com

Man Caught Cutting Christmas Tree on State Land

New York State Forest Ranger McCartney reported that on Saturday, November 26 at about 1:00 pm, he was checking the trail register at Moss Lake in the town of Webb, Herkimer County, in the Adirondack Park when he heard someone approaching him on the trail. The Ranger said he observed...
WIBX 950

Take a Look Inside Syracuse’s Abandoned Great Northern Mall

***DISCLAIMER: The Great Northern Mall was still open an able to be walked through at the time this video was shot, but it's unknown if that's still the case. Under no circumstances should you enter an abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***
flackbroadcasting.com

Forestport home damaged in Friday afternoon blaze

ONEIDA COUNTY- A Friday afternoon blaze heavily damaged a Forestport home. Alarms sounded shortly before 2:00 p.m. as 9-1-1 dispatchers received witness reports of smoke and flames visible at 10610 Dustin Road. As calls kept coming in, it didn’t take long for emergency response to learn the structure was fully...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Dead After Crash in Chenango County

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Chenango County. According to New York State Police, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. on State Route 8 in Columbus. A tractor-trailer was making a right-hand turn onto County Route 25 and a van struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

