WHSV

Ben's 11pm Forecast 12/3/2022

A sheriff's office in Virginia says deputies helped rescue a horse that fell into a swimming pool. High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, December 2. JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky 97-80, improves to 7-2 overall. Updated: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:11 AM UTC. JMU men’s basketball dominates Eastern Kentucky...
breezejmu.org

JMU swim & dive takes down Richmond in dual meet, 197-111

JMU swim & dive dominated Richmond in its second home dual meet of the season, 197-111. The Dukes won 13 events, sweeping both the diving events and the three relays. Junior Maddie Yager placed in both diving events, winning the 1-meter and taking third in the 3-meter with a 246.38 and 239.93, respectively. Junior diver Lexi Lehman won the 1-meter with a 285.83, an NCAA Zone qualifying score.
breezejmu.org

Analysis | JMU’s “Kings of the East” moniker largely ignored by Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt

When the clock hit triple zeros in the fourth quarter of JMU football’s 47-7 throttling against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 26, the Dukes’ celebration was already prepared. Bridgeforth Stadium’s PA announcer took little time to announce JMU as “Kings of the East.” The team was given a sign with their new title written on it, and the Marching Royal Dukes serenaded the celebration with Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”
breezejmu.org

Dukes hold on to secure close win at VCU, 62-60

JMU women’s basketball pulled off a nail-biting 62-60 win against an in-state foe, VCU, Thursday night after a close-fought game. The Rams started strong, leading the Dukes 20-13 after the first 10 minutes. JMU graduate guard Carolina Germond started off the game hot with five quick points in the first half of the quarter.
breezejmu.org

JMU baseball announces 2023 season schedule

JMU baseball announced its 2023 schedule Monday morning, including the full conference slate in its first season in the Sun Belt Conference. Head coach Marlin Ikenberry described the nonconference schedule, which includes another home-and-home series against Virginia Tech and a trip to U.Va. for a midweek matchup, as “challenging” to JMU Athletics.
breezejmu.org

Key takeaways from faculty senate

Faculty informed on how to deal with student absences. As the number of students reporting illnesses continues to rise, Provost Heather Coltman said, faculty should continue to work with students to make up for absences and missed classwork. Coltman said there are a number of ways to manage policies around illness, and the choice has been reserved for professors as much as possible.
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
247Sports

Virginia's Kihei Clark inks deal with Rhoback, UVA fans get special offer

Kihei Clark has inked an exclusive apparel deal that will include a base fee plus revenue share component. “I'm proud to announce Rhoback Activewear as my official apparel sponsor this season and to become a leading face of the Rhoback U college athlete program," said Clark. "As a Charlottesville based company, it feels natural to partner with them as they have established themselves as one of fastest growing activewear brands. I'm excited to support a local business, while helping spread their #craveactivity motto with my teammates, fans, and the broader community. Be on the lookout for more to come!”
breezejmu.org

Dukes hit stride late to squeak by Maryland Eastern Shore, 70-59

After a close road win Thursday for JMU women’s basketball over VCU, it looked on paper like Sunday’s home game would ease up against Maryland Eastern Shore, a team from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). That didn’t happen. “Not what I had in mind,” JMU head coach...
WDBJ7.com

Keydets hire former Richmond, Liberty coach to lead football program

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Danny Rocco was announced Saturday as the new head football coach of the Virginia Military Institute Keydets. “It is a privilege to welcome Danny to Lexington,” Jim Miller, the school’s director of intercollegiate athletics said. “I have seen his success firsthand, and believe he will bring that winning tradition with him here to VMI.”
cardinalnews.org

Virginia Tech students design backpacks for homeless populations

Virginia Tech industrial design students joined UTS Systems employees in Fairfield on Friday to create 50 backpacks for people struggling with addiction and homelessness. “The idea of this backpack is it would be stocked with things that meet some immediate need, particularly of those who are housing insecure,” said Mary Beth Dunkenberger, associate director of the Virginia Tech Institute for Policy and Governance.
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: Work on diverging diamond interchange project impacts traffic

Motorists on U.S. 250 in the area of the diverging diamond interchange project in Albemarle County will be detoured onto Interstate 64 for several nights over the next two weeks while paving work is done. During the paving operations, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., only emergency vehicles will be...
visitshenandoah.org

Lexington: Virginia’s Version of a Christmas Movie

If you ever wanted to step into a Hallmark Christmas movie, just take a trip to downtown Lexington. No, there isn’t soft, powdery snow right now, but the streets are adorned with wreaths, storefronts are beautifully decorated, and there is a warm sense of cheer that seems to come from nowhere and everywhere all at once. Lexington loves Christmas!
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East

The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
High School Football PRO

Staunton, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central High School football team will have a game with Riverheads High School on December 03, 2022, 11:00:00.
WHSV

Power outages reported across the region

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are without power across the region, and it’s possible that the weather could create more problems. WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz said that gusts could stay between 25-45mph. Poweroutage.us has reported many outages as of 6:05 p.m. Albemarle County: 30. Augusta County: 945.

