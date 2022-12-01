Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Fails Health Inspection, May Face Legal ActionGreyson FTucson, AZ
This Stunning Destination in Arizona is Rated Among The Best Places to Visit for a Cheap Weekend GetawayMelissa FrostTucson, AZ
Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in TucsonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness ExistsZack LoveArizona State
5 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
arizona.edu
Graduate Student Profile: Jacelle Ramon-Sauberan Chronicles Tohono O’odham History at San Xavier District
"When it came to the news, the reporting was either negative about Indigenous people, or we were non-existent. I wanted to change that. So now, I am writing from firsthand experiences about the San Xavier District. I am writing about the history of land and water use." ~ Jacelle Ramon-Sauberan.
arizona.edu
UArizona Health Sciences researchers awarded $7.3M to study long COVID
Researchers from the University of Arizona Health Sciences received $7.3 million in funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to participate in a national effort to track the impact of post-COVID-19 conditions in diverse populations of children, adolescents and adults. The effort is known as Track PCC, which...
globalazmedia.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
City of Tucson seeks family of roadside memorial at 25th and Beverly
The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) is looking for the family who maintains the memorial dedicated to Kevin near east 25th Street near South Beverly Avenue.
SignalsAZ
Tucson Mayor Chosen for Highly Selective Fellowship
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero was selected recently for the Class of 2023 Rodel Fellowship, considered the nation’s premier leadership development program for elected leaders. Each year, the program selects 24 outstanding state- and local-level leaders, divided between the political parties, to come together for a series of three multi-day seminars held over a two-year period. Working with leading scholars as moderators, the fellows read and discuss classic texts dealing with ethical values, democratic principles, and wise and effective leadership.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
DHS warns of heightened threat of violence, says almost every single person should be on alert
PHOENIX — The US Department of Homeland Security wants Americans to be on alert for a potential attack. DHS reissued this bulletin on Wednesday, warning the United States remains in a "heightened threat environment." According to the release, DHS says bad actors could use events like the certifications related...
'You Could See All The Outlines': Ancient Remains Uncovered In Phoenix
“You could see all the outlines of all the pit houses like so this entire section was just rows upon rows. It looked like a drawing almost."
KOLD-TV
Tucson Public Housing-Section 8 waitlist to open in January 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson begin pre-application for families and individuals seeking public housing, and Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8. The pre-application period will open on Jan. 3 and continue through Jan. 24. All applications received in this...
kjzz.org
This company is building 4,500 affordable housing units in Phoenix, southern Arizona
Growing older is expensive. About 49% of adults between the ages of 55 and 66 had no personal retirement savings, according to 2017 Census Bureau figures. Two big expenses are medical and housing. But there’s a company that’s addressing one of those costs. Dan Richards is a partner...
AZFamily
Arizona is the only state that has medium/high COVID-19 levels in all its counties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 is on the rise once again in Arizona. The latest numbers from the state health department show 12,987 cases and 42 new deaths. Eight Arizona counties currently have high transmission levels, and Arizona is the only state in the country where every single county has medium or high levels of COVID-19 transmission.
YAHOO!
Cochise County supervisors, Kari Lake and Mark Finchem had a no good, very bad day
In Cochise County, a judge on Thursday ordered the supervisors to certify the election and in under two hours, it was done. In Maricopa County, a federal court judge awarded sanctions in a "frivolous" lawsuit brought earlier this year by Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. “Imposing sanctions in this case...
AZFamily
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
fox10phoenix.com
Former Phoenix news anchor named in U.S. report on Paycheck Protection Program fraud
WASHINGTON (AP) - Financial technology firms abdicated their responsibility to screen out fraud in applications for a federal program designed to help small businesses stay open and keep workers employed during the pandemic, a report by a House investigations panel said Thursday. The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis...
Local businesses, neighbors weigh in on Grant Road issues
Local businesses and neighbors say the crime in the area has increased and the quality of the road has decreased.
AZFamily
Government report says Scottsdale startup used PPP loans for fraud
Paradise Valley school district holds meeting to solve $14 million budget mistake. The budget task force are recommending reducing half as many social emotional learning specialist positions and increasing the average class size by one. Ex-border agent indicted in kidnapping, sex assault of teen girl in Cochise County. Updated: 2...
KGUN 9
17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival Saturday, Dec. 3
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is holding the 17th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the AVA Amphitheatre. Entrance is free. These following are featured:. Tamale contest. Live local entertainment. Food vendors.
KOLD-TV
Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found on Tucson’s east side on Tuesday, Dec. 5. According to Tucson police, the body was found near the 9400 block of East 22nd. Nothing suspicious was noted at the scene, according to officers.
Comments / 0