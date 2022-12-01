Read full article on original website
HPD: Arrests made in Vehicle Theft case; Juvenile arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
On December 2, 2022 the Houma Police Department was contacted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office where they advised an investigation into similar incident mentioned below and a suspect(s) were taken into custody. Investigators from both agencies worked jointly which led to the apprehension of these individuals. The investigation...
wbrz.com
6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle
CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.
wbrz.com
Two teens shot in neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers were shot Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 12:48 p.m. on Timberside Drive, a residential area off North Ardenwood Drive. Authorities said two teens were struck by gunfire, but the...
BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
brproud.com
3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police identify man found shot to death on St. Katherine Avenue Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge (EBR) Coroner’s Office confirmed Sunday (December 4) that a man was shot and killed earlier that morning. According to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the deceased individual has been identified as 35-year-old Gene Scott. BRPD says...
wbrz.com
Sheriff's office dive team removes truck that crashed into pond Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to reports of a truck that had crashed into a pond in Baton Rouge Monday morning. A post from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office read that the office's dive team was responding to the crash around 9:15 a.m. at Celia Avenue and Foster Road.
25-year-old arrested in drug bust; Guns, fentanyl, heroin seized
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested following a month-long investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Baton Rouge DEA. The agencies conducted an investigation into an alleged street-level fentanyl/heroin dealer identified as Davante Johnson, 25. Authorities say the investigation started...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man reportedly shot at Gonzales apartment complex after breakup
A man reportedly was shot at an apartment complex off South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales following a romantic breakup Nov. 22. Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate reported the ex-boyfriend was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized after a group of individuals drove from Kenner to Gonzales following the breakup. According...
Wanted woman arrested several months after drug bust, officials say
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is behind bars for drug charges after being wanted by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office for nearly eight months. According to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, narcotics agents were investigating Tonya Jean Conner, 40, and executed a search warrant of her home on Derrick Street in Pierre Part on April 4. Agents reportedly seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
lafourchegazette.com
Wanted suspect arrested following standoff in Thibodaux
A man wanted by the Thibodaux Police Department is in custody following a standoff on Tuesday. Tyler Tillman was taken into custody following a standoff in the 1600 block of Cardinal Drive on Tuesday morning. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers, detectives and the Thibodaux Police Department Immediate Response Team responded...
houmatimes.com
Vehicle Thefts Linked to incident in Mulberry Neighborhood
Houma Police Department announced that on December 1st, 2022, there were three vehicles stolen, and one of them was linked to an incident in the Mulberry Neighborhood. At approximately 5:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Tulip Dr. in reference to several gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers made contact with three victims; a 47-year-old male, a 72-year-old female, and a 71-year-old male. The three of them advised they were walking in the area for exercise when they observed a vehicle coming towards them and causing them to exit the road as the car passed them very closely. As the vehicle passed them, they looked at the occupants of the vehicle with an expression of concern as the vehicle passed so close to them. As the vehicle drove away, it stopped further down the road where one of the occupants exited the vehicle and started discharging a firearm into the air. The victims ran for safety and there were no injuries reported as a result of the gunshots. The vehicle then sped off and fled the neighborhood in an unknown direction.
Lafayette Police Arrest One of Alleged Masked Men in Home Invasion
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Imagine you are in your home late one night and two masked men wearing all black break into your home. Then, you and your friends/family are held at gunpoint. That's what happened one Monday night in November (11/7) when Lafayette Police were called to a...
brproud.com
Accident in Baton Rouge ends with arrest of convicted felon and seizure of gun, suspected heroin, marijuana and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to an accident around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29. The accident involved a 2010 BMW and it took place in the 8000 block of Bluebonnet Blvd. The driver of the BMW...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 14-year-old arrested over threatening note left in Assumption school bathroom
PIERRE PART - A teenage boy was arrested after administrators found a threat inside a school bathroom Wednesday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said the 14-year-old was arrested after the "threatening note" was discovered Wednesday at Pierre Part Elementary. Deputies said they ultimately found no weapons or any other sign...
theadvocate.com
28-year-old woman identified as victim in deadly Shelley St. shooting, Baton Rouge police say
The victim of a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon near the Exxon Mobile plant in Baton Rouge has been identified as a 28-year-old woman who police believe was killed amid a domestic dispute. UPDATE: Baton Rouge shooting suspect flees to West Virginia, dies in shootout with state troopers. Da’Ja Davis was...
wbrz.com
Overnight shooting near Tigerland allegedly stemmed from robbery
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...
WAFB.com
LPSO: 1 arrested, 2 sought in Academy Sports hoverboard theft investigation
An ammonia leak at the CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville on Thursday, Dec. 1, prompted several road closures and a school to evacuate, officials said. Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. Multiple departments respond to large building fire in St. Gabriel. Updated: 2...
houmatimes.com
Chauvin man arrested for Theft of Catalytic Converters
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man, in connection with a Theft Investigation that spanned several locations throughout Terrebonne Parish. Carson Beaty Malagarie, 41, was arrested for multiple charges associated with the investigation. On November 2, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Detectives learned that...
WLBT
Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
