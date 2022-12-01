ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrz.com

6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle

CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.
wbrz.com

Two teens shot in neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers were shot Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 12:48 p.m. on Timberside Drive, a residential area off North Ardenwood Drive. Authorities said two teens were struck by gunfire, but the...
WAFB

BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
brproud.com

3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
WAFB

25-year-old arrested in drug bust; Guns, fentanyl, heroin seized

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested following a month-long investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Baton Rouge DEA. The agencies conducted an investigation into an alleged street-level fentanyl/heroin dealer identified as Davante Johnson, 25. Authorities say the investigation started...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Man reportedly shot at Gonzales apartment complex after breakup

A man reportedly was shot at an apartment complex off South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales following a romantic breakup Nov. 22. Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate reported the ex-boyfriend was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized after a group of individuals drove from Kenner to Gonzales following the breakup. According...
WAFB

Wanted woman arrested several months after drug bust, officials say

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is behind bars for drug charges after being wanted by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office for nearly eight months. According to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, narcotics agents were investigating Tonya Jean Conner, 40, and executed a search warrant of her home on Derrick Street in Pierre Part on April 4. Agents reportedly seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
lafourchegazette.com

Wanted suspect arrested following standoff in Thibodaux

A man wanted by the Thibodaux Police Department is in custody following a standoff on Tuesday. Tyler Tillman was taken into custody following a standoff in the 1600 block of Cardinal Drive on Tuesday morning. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers, detectives and the Thibodaux Police Department Immediate Response Team responded...
houmatimes.com

Vehicle Thefts Linked to incident in Mulberry Neighborhood

Houma Police Department announced that on December 1st, 2022, there were three vehicles stolen, and one of them was linked to an incident in the Mulberry Neighborhood. At approximately 5:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Tulip Dr. in reference to several gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers made contact with three victims; a 47-year-old male, a 72-year-old female, and a 71-year-old male. The three of them advised they were walking in the area for exercise when they observed a vehicle coming towards them and causing them to exit the road as the car passed them very closely. As the vehicle passed them, they looked at the occupants of the vehicle with an expression of concern as the vehicle passed so close to them. As the vehicle drove away, it stopped further down the road where one of the occupants exited the vehicle and started discharging a firearm into the air. The victims ran for safety and there were no injuries reported as a result of the gunshots. The vehicle then sped off and fled the neighborhood in an unknown direction.
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Police Arrest One of Alleged Masked Men in Home Invasion

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Imagine you are in your home late one night and two masked men wearing all black break into your home. Then, you and your friends/family are held at gunpoint. That's what happened one Monday night in November (11/7) when Lafayette Police were called to a...
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 14-year-old arrested over threatening note left in Assumption school bathroom

PIERRE PART - A teenage boy was arrested after administrators found a threat inside a school bathroom Wednesday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said the 14-year-old was arrested after the "threatening note" was discovered Wednesday at Pierre Part Elementary. Deputies said they ultimately found no weapons or any other sign...
wbrz.com

Overnight shooting near Tigerland allegedly stemmed from robbery

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...
WAFB.com

LPSO: 1 arrested, 2 sought in Academy Sports hoverboard theft investigation

An ammonia leak at the CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville on Thursday, Dec. 1, prompted several road closures and a school to evacuate, officials said. Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. Multiple departments respond to large building fire in St. Gabriel. Updated: 2...
houmatimes.com

Chauvin man arrested for Theft of Catalytic Converters

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man, in connection with a Theft Investigation that spanned several locations throughout Terrebonne Parish. Carson Beaty Malagarie, 41, was arrested for multiple charges associated with the investigation. On November 2, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Detectives learned that...
WLBT

Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

