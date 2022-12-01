Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch files complaint over poultry waste on Sampson County farm
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A local environmental protection nonprofit is expressing concerns over how North Carolina monitors millions of pounds of waste produced by poultry farms. Cape Fear River Watch filed a complaint with the state after discovering mountains of chicken waste and bedding, that was left sitting...
kiss951.com
Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach
When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
African Americans recognized for contributions to Wilmington Community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Three African Americans were recognized over the weekend for their contributions to the Wilmington community. The City Of Wilmington’s Commission on African American History hosted its 4th annual Living Legends Awards Banquet on Saturday, at the City Hall Council Chambers – for the honorees who have shown outstanding leadership.
WECT
SILVER ALERT: 90-year-old Brunswick County man may be headed toward South Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brunswick County man. Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m. He was leaving his home in Ocean Isle Beach to go to Hardees. Hammond is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Celebration brings holiday revelers to Riverfront Park in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a weekend of celebration brings holiday revelers to downtown Wilmington – for the Live Oak Bank Pavilion tree lighting. The excitement in the air, as the City of Wilmington, opened a synthetic ice skating rink to the public. Marian Doherty works for...
WECT
Carolina Beach hosts annual Island of Lights flotilla
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The waterways around Carolina Beach were filled with holiday cheer Saturday night as more than 20 decorated boats took part in the Island of Lights flotilla. The winner for Best Overall Boat went to Jeremy Vines for his “Welcome to Whoville” themed boat. Vines was...
WECT
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
WECT
New Hanover Co. school board to discuss improvement plans at certain schools
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans for improvements at low performing schools is on the agenda for the New Hanover County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The twelve schools identified as low performance for the purposes of the document are Edwin A. Alderman, Blair, College Park, Forest Hills Global, Freeman, Snipes and Wrightsboro Elementary, Holly Shelter, Myrtle Grove and Williston Middle, and International School at Gregory.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Aaron Herring out as Columbus County Chief Deputy
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– More changes in the upper ranks of the Columbus County Sheriff”s Office. Aaron Herring is no longer Chief Deputy. According to a Columbus County personnel action form, Herring is now Court Deputy, effective December 2nd. The change comes nearly two weeks after Herring was suspended without pay. Herring’s suspension went into effect November 22nd, and he was due to return to work today.
WECT
WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two weeks before winning his bid for re-election, Jody Greene, then-Sheriff of Columbus County, was sitting in a courtroom for a hearing. Across the aisle from him was District Attorney Jon David, who had spent the previous few weeks gathering evidence of corruption and other misconduct allegedly committed by Greene during his time as sheriff. Enough evidence, in David’s opinion, to warrant removing Greene from office.
WECT
MISSING: 61-year-old Sandra Jones last seen in Northchase area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing for over a week. Sandra Jones, 61, has been missing since November 23, the day before Thanksgiving. She was last seen on Enterprise Drive in the Northchase neighborhood. Jones is...
cbs17
Teen mom and baby missing in Cumberland County, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release. Deputies said Tikhia Underwood and her baby, Kearyee Underwood were last seen on Grouper Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies said in a release that Tikhia...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Holiday Flee at Brooklyn Arts Center back this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A holiday tradition of Downtown Wilmington has returned for the weekend. The Holiday Flea at the BAC, better known as Wilmington’s Brooklyn Arts Center, kicked off on Friday and will continue through Sunday. This event has gone on for over a decade. There are 54...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Barbershop style singing groups hold annual Christmas performance in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) -A fraternity dedicated to quality singing in the “barbershop-style” performed for the community at the Temple Baptist Church on Sunday. The Cape Fear Chordsmen held their annual holiday show “Christmas in our hometown” in Wilmington. More than a dozen members sang Christmas-themed songs...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing teenager
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are looking for 16-year-old My’Asia Holmes. According to the announcement, Holmes is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. She...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hundreds of motorcycles take to Wilmington streets for good cause
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of motorcycles took over the streets of Wilmington on Sunday — all for a good cause. Nearly 400 motorcycles participated in the 30th annual Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson Toys for Tots motorcycle ride. Lisa Melisandra is the marketing director for Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson. “Bikers...
whqr.org
Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'
On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
WECT
Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.
columbuscountynews.com
Lake Waccamaw Christmas Parade Gallery
Santa Claus is coming to Lake Waccamaw, and the annual Christmas parade is the perfect way to usher in jolly ole Saint Nick. The precession included local first responders, churches, residents, and even a few beauty queens. Mr. Eddie Pierce was this year's parade marshal. Pierce is a fan favorite...
Don’t judge a book by its cover: 2 dog best friends need forever home for Christmas
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Jake and Simba have been at the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society for nearly a year, and they are anxious to find their forever home for Christmas. The pair are not brothers by blood, but they have spent their whole lives together and are inseparable best friends. They ended […]
