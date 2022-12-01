Washington High School: “No incident has taken place,” building secure, students/staff safe

Read full article on original website
Related
neusenews.com
The First Greene County School Employee of the Month for the 2022-2023 School Year has been Awarded
Snow Hill, NC - Greene County Schools has selected their first Outstanding Employee of the Month for the 2022-2023 school year. For November, Ms. Patricia Riggs, an English Language Arts teacher at Greene County Middle School, has been recognized with this honor. A colleague of hers writes, "[Ms.] Riggs works...
neusenews.com
Teachers honored for efforts that saved the life of a student
When a student showed signs of extreme distress, the Pink Hill Elementary staff sprang into action. Led by EC teacher Amy Taylor and school data manager Megan Barwick, they used CPR and the AED that all LCP schools are equipped with to stabilize the student until EMT arrived. By all...
NC state trooper credited with saving infant’s life after pulling family over
KINSTON, N.C. — A North Carolina couple believe a recent traffic stop saved their infant’s life. Derrick Stroud and his fiancée Victoria O’Neal were pulled over by a NC State Highway Patrol trooper when Stroud said he was driving almost 100 mph on Highway 148 to get his infant daughter from their home in Kinston to ECU Health, WCTI is reporting.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Waking from the nightmare at WHS
An unsettling scene played out Thursday at Washington High School. Parents, diverted by Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies, lined nearby Slatestone Drive where they gathered in fear. They tried desperately to confirm the safety of their children as law enforcement swarmed the campus dressed in tactical gear, carrying rifles. They...
publicradioeast.org
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools
Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
WNCT
People in the shopping spirit at Washington's Harbor District
People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. People in the shopping spirit at Washington’s Harbor …. People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. Lenoir county...
neusenews.com
Update: KPD announce arrest for damage in Pearson Park
On November 24, 2022, the Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged. KPD previously released photos of possible subjects involved. On December 5, 2022 Detectives with KPD obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Grey (20) of Lenoir County for Damage to Personal Property. Mr. Grey is believed to be solely responsible for this incident. The warrant for arrest was served and Gray is currently being processed. Thank you to the community for providing information that lead to the identification and arrest of Mr. Gray.
wcti12.com
Family angry, wanting answers, say their daughter was injured by school resource officer
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A family is wanting answers after they said their daughter was injured by a school resource officer while the officer was breaking up a fight she was involved in. It was all caught on a cell phone camera. The parents of the student have asked...
WITN
A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a tree lighting and some famous faces will be making an appearance. Monday night at 6 p.m. East Carolina Beaufort Hospital in Washington is holding its Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony to ring in the holiday season. The...
WITN
Jessica Gavin joins WITN Sunrise team as newest anchor
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is excited to welcome its newest morning anchor to Eastern Carolina. Jessica Gavin made her debut with the Sunrise team Monday morning. Jessica comes to WITN with over 10 years of local news experience, most recently in Lima, Ohio where she worked for WLIO as both a morning and evening anchor.
WITN
Months-long investigation leads to Pitt County drug arrest
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A nearly four-month sheriff’s office investigation has resulted in a man facing several drug charges. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that on November 29th deputies arrested James Ward, 50, of Greenville following an investigation that started in August. Deputies said that Ward...
WITN
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
cbs17
Suspect charged in killing of mother of 4, man in Rocky Mount makes court appearance
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of killing two people in a car in Rocky Mount made his first court appearance Monday to hear the charges against him. Eric Coley was arrested over the weekend in the killings of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown. The...
neusenews.com
Matt Lococo: Meet Me Greene County, Rose Burton
Our first interview was with Rose Burton, the Branch Manager for the Greene County Public Library. I sat downed with Burton and talk about her role, her background, and how her role affects Greene County. Burton has been part of the Neuse Regional Library System for the past 12 years....
FOX Carolina
Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
NC deputy hospitalized after cruiser hit during DWI arrest, officials say
An Onslow County Sheriff's deputy has been treated and released from the hospital after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle during a traffic stop for an impaired driver.
cbs17
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An organization that calls attention to unsolved killings has posted a billboard in Rocky Mount about two cold cases in Nash County, officials said. The sign was erected Thursday at Golden East mall on Wesleyan Boulevard, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
Double murder suspect expected in Nash County court
Eric Coley is charged with murder after two adults were found shot to death inside a car in Rocky Mount.
cbs17
‘Active gunfire’ alert leaves 2 injured in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting in Goldsboro left two people injured early Saturday morning, according to police. On Saturday shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to ShotSpotter alerts regarding “active gunfire” in the 300 block of Beech Street in addition to several 911 calls.
'It's like God sent him to be there': Family thankful after NC state trooper saves infant's life
A traffic-stop in Kinston turned into a lifesaving moment for a family of triplets.
Comments / 4