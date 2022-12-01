Two arrests made in shooting of children

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of two children, Dunkirk police announced Thursday morning.

Police say the incident took place this past July. The following September, Javier Cruz-Corraliza was taken into custody in Canton, Ohio on charges of attempted assault, as well as first and second-degree assault. His bail was set at $25,000. He posted that following his arraignment.

On November 22, another arrest was made. Dunkirk resident Juan Cruz-Corraliza, 40, faces the same charges after law enforcement officials say they tracked him to locations in and outside of New York. Dunkirk police say he was found “hiding in a trailer in the Town of Hanover, where he refused to come out.” He posted $10,000 bail after being arraigned.

The children who were shot are 8 and 11 years old. The eight-year-old, who suffered life-threatening injuries, is still recovering.

