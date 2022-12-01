ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Tigers ace Justin Verlander signs huge deal with Mets

SAN DIEGO -- Future Hall-of-Famer and reigning American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander is headed to the Big Apple. Verlander has agreed to two-year, $86 million deal with the New York Mets, according to SNY and other sources. There is also a vesting option for a third year in 2025.
Ex-Tigers pitcher Rick Porcello officially retires

Rick Porcello has made it official. He’s retired. Drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the 2007 MLB Draft, the 33-year-old has been out of the public eye since he last pitched for the New York Mets during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. Some thought the 2016...
MLB draft lottery: Will Tigers get their third No. 1 pick in last six years?

SAN DIEGO -- For 57 years, baseball’s amateur draft has slotted picks in reverse order of the previous season’s standings. The Tigers got the No. 1 pick in 2018 by virtue of being the worst team in 2017; they drafted first in 2020 because they finished last in 2019.

