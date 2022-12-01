Read full article on original website
Kenneth Cogan
4d ago
Must be new to money. Most of the wealth that molest children usually hide behind money and lawyers from the start. Whatever he wanted, he could've bought and hid... like the disgusting excuses for humans that we pass unknowingly and even look up to as role models. It's a sick world.
Reply
5
Related
Woman accused of punching Pa. cop in the head faces felony charge
TARENTUM, Pa. — Tarentum police accused a woman of punching an officer in the back of the head while he was trying to arrest a man who was fighting outside a bar. Brianna Hooper, 24, of the 800 block of Kenneth Avenue in New Kensington was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault along with counts of simple assault and harassment.
Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
cranberryeagle.com
Beaver County man charged in fatal Cranberry Township crash
A Beaver County man is in Butler County Prison facing charges in a fatal traffic accident Sunday in Cranberry Township. Police allege he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Darren Michael Martin, 34, of Aliquippa, was arrested following the three-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at...
Remains found in Armstrong County believed to be missing Frazer Township woman
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Remains found in Armstrong County are believed to be missing Frazer Township woman Darlene Harbison, according to police. Allegheny County police said on Monday a hunter observed a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road in Worthington Township, Armstrong County. The hunter gave the plate number to state police in Kittanning. The license place was registered to Harbison, who has been missing for nearly three months.
wtae.com
Firefighters spend hours at the scene as smoke pours from church in Westmoreland County
STAHLSTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours at the scene after smoke was spotted pouring from a church in Stahlstown, Westmoreland County. The fire was reported a little after 11 p.m. Sunday at the Stahlstown Trinity United Methodist Church. Crews remained on the scene four hours later. A Pittsburgh’s Action...
wtae.com
School van crash in Westmoreland County sends three children to the hospital
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released new details on Monday about a school van crash that sent three children to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 along Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. State police said the van had...
cranberryeagle.com
Man charged for alleged $5,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy
An organized retail theft ring may be behind a series of thefts in the region, which included a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township, police said. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Thursday with two...
Vehicle rolls onto its roof on I-279, 2 people hospitalized
NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS, Pa. — A vehicle ended up on its roof during an accident on I-279. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the I-279 Northbound near Hazlett Street in Northview Heights at around 6:57 p.m. Investigators say two people were taken to a hospital. A second...
explore venango
Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
Shots fired Monday morning at Youngstown gas station
No one was injured after several shots were fired at about 8:10 a.m. Monday at a man at a gas station in the 3200 block of South Avenue.
wtae.com
'It looked like the Fourth of July': Intense fire tears through Homestead home
HOMESTEAD, Pa. — An intense fire tore through a house in Homestead on Monday morning. The fire was reported a little before 2 a.m. at a house near the intersection of Mifflin Street and East 13th Avenue. Multiple fire crews were called to the scene. Homestead Fire Chief, Tim...
explore venango
Knox Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide While DUI Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a Knox man who is facing two counts of vehicular homicide while DUI stemming from a crash that occurred on August 22 on State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County. According to court documents, a...
Woman killed in Beaver County house fire
A woman was killed in a house fire in Chippewa Township Sunday night. The fire broke out in the 100 block of Woodland Road in Beaver County after 10 p.m. Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer after the fire was extinguished showed little damage to the exterior of the house. The windows were covered in black residue and a front window was broken.
Four men arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 worth of electronics from local Best Buy
BETHEL PARK — Police said an organized group of thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics at the Best Buy in Bethel Park along Alicia Drive Thursday afternoon. The police chief said four men stole more than $10,000 worth of laptops and a car system. Larry Jackson, Jordan...
Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty In Fentanyl Distribution In “Hustlas Don’t Sleep” Gang
After deliberating for three hours, a federal jury of five men and seven women found Jamal Knox guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute Forty Grams or More of Fentanyl, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Friday. Jamal Knox, age 28, formerly of Tyler Road,
Multiple cars catch fire in West Mifflin
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - West Mifflin police said at least 10 cars were on fire at the Coparts along Lebanon School Road.Officials told KDKA the state fire marshal is leading the investigation.No injuries were reported.
4-year-old girl dies after shooting in Pittsburgh, police asking parents to monitor children
PITTSBURGH — A passionate plea from Pittsburgh police tonight for mothers and fathers to get involved with their kids and monitor their activities and social media to stop the ongoing gun violence after a 4-year-old girl was shot and killed in Pittsburgh. Kaari Thompson’s family members say the young...
Victim dies after being assaulted with BB gun in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A male died after being assaulted with a BB gun downtown earlier this week. The victim appeared to be passed out on a city sidewalk along Coffey Way at the time of the attack. He died two days later. Police say they know who each of the...
Westmoreland among the highest counties with drug deliveries resulting in death offenses
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland County has one of the highest percentages of drug delivery resulting in death offenses in Pennsylvania. The first-degree felony is issued to someone who intentionally sells, gives, or prescribes a controlled substance that leads to another person dying as a result. There were more than 200 offenses filed across the commonwealth last year and six percent of those were in Westmoreland County.
Pa. woman shot multiple times outside of bar
A woman was shot multiple times outside a bar in Pittsburgh according to a report from KDKA. Police told the news outlet that the incident occurred along the 700 block of Brushton Avenue, in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. Witnesses told police that two women were fighting before the shooting occurred,...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
83K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 5