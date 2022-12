The conference championships have been played, the College Football Playoffs are set, and the committee finally got it all right. This was a pretty clear decision when it came to the top four. Of course, arguments could be made for other scenarios, but in the end, these were the four best teams in the country. There was also an outstanding news break this past week when they announced the expanded playoff will be starting in 2024. Just in time for major changes in the conferences, it’s interesting how that works…

8 HOURS AGO