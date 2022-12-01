Read full article on original website
WEAR
Derek Thorn wins 55th Snowball Derby at 5 Flags Speedway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Derek Thorn won the 55th annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola on Sunday in historic fashion. Thorn led for a record 307 laps of the race to finish first in the 36-car field. Sammy Smith finished second, Stephen Nasse finished third, Casey Roderick placed...
WEAR
City of Milton to unveil historic marker honoring legacy of J.B. Turner School
MILTON, Fla. -- The City of Milton is holding a dedication ceremony Tuesday to unveil a new historic marker honoring the legacy of J.B. Turner School, the first public school in Santa Rosa County for African American students. J.B. Turner School was established in 1908 and served African American students...
WEAR
Community Health of Northwest Florida celebrates 2 new opening clinics in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Community Health of Northwest Florida held a tailgate party to celebrate the opening of two new clinics in Pensacola. The new walk-in clinic and pharmacy will be open seven days a week. It also opened the second Palafox location that has optometry and behavioral health services. The...
WEAR
Flags to be flown half-staff in remembrance of NAS Pensacola terror attack
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Flags will be at half-staff Tuesday in honor of "Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day." Three years ago, a horrific terror attack was committed on NAS Pensacola, which took the lives of three U.S. Navy sailors and injured many more. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement...
WEAR
2 dead after crash on I-65 in Escambia County, Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- A man and woman from Brewton are dead after a crash on I-65 in Escambia County, Alabama Friday. The crash happened on I-65 near mile marker 63 at around 1:35 a.m. According to ALEA, the SUV the two victims were occupying was struck in the rear...
WEAR
Pensacola law firm represents women in hair relaxer lawsuit
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola law firm Alystock, Witkin, Kreis and Overholtz are representing more than a dozen women in a lawsuit against L’Oreal, Godrej and Dabur after new medical studies say hair relaxers and straighteners have endocrine disruptors that can impact a woman’s hormones and lead to reproductive cancer.
WEAR
Proposed plan by Florida Forest Service aids areas of Northwest Florida hit by wildfires
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Florida Forest Service says they want to spend part of $10 million available for Northwest Florida on fire breaks in areas previously hit by wildfires. They presented a proposal to Santa Rosa County commissioners Monday morning. This proposed project would put in fire breaks off of...
WEAR
National Naval Aviation Museum Foundation CEO to release new book
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A book that began as therapy for a Navy officer goes on sale Tuesday. Rear Admiral Kyle Cozad's life changed when he broke his back in 2018. He says his physical therapist recommended keeping a journal. That project became his new book, "Relentless Positivity." He says motivation...
WEAR
Pensacola man's lemonade now sold regionally and locally
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is sharing his success story of entrepreneurship tonight. Michael McCray started selling cups of lemonade to his co-workers when he was doing construction on the Three Mile Bridge. McCray's lemonade was such a big hit on the job he decided to start selling the...
WEAR
66-year-old Crestview man killed in crash on Stillwell Boulevard in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 66-year-old Crestview man is dead after a crash on Stillwell Boulevard in Okaloosa County early Monday morning. The crash took place on Stillwell Boulevard and Monterrey Road around 4 a.m. According to a release, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound...
WEAR
FDLE: Nearly 300 Pensacola deaths caused by fentanyl in 2021
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Fentanyl killed nearly 300 individuals in Pensacola in 2021, according to report released by FDLE Monday. Fentanyl was the leading killer across the state of Florida, according to the report. In Pensacola alone, Fentanyl was responsible for 294 deaths, the report says. Meth was listed as the...
WEAR
Pensacola Parks and Recreation held first holiday indoor market 'Jingle Bells on the Bay'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- 35 artists and vendors came together Saturday for the first annual "Jingle Bells on the Bay" holiday indoor market. There were unique items made by local artists and vendors for sale. Outside, local food trucks fed the crowd. Parks and Recreation said many people asked for a...
WEAR
2 hospitalized after crash on E. Johnson Avenue in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on E. Johnson Avenue in Escambia County early Monday morning. The crash took place at around 5 a.m. at the intersection of E. Johnson Avenue and University Parkway. According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, one of...
WEAR
Pensacola's 'Painting with a Twist' hosts 'Painting with a Purpose' charity event
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- People came together Sunday afternoon to paint for a good cause. "Painting with a Twist" hosted a charity event to benefit the Retreat Adult Daycare of the Council on Aging. The event was called "Painting with a Purpose." The charity event also helped spread awareness for the...
WEAR
Escambia County Judge Kristina Lightel sworn-in
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's newest judge was sworn-in Friday afternoon. Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Kristina Lightel to the bench. Previously, she was assistant regional counsel in the office of criminal conflict. "This whole experience has been truly humbling, a journey and gratitude," Lightel said. "I am honored and...
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach Fire Department seeks support for 2022 'Christmas for the Kids'
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department is asking for help so local kids have a special Christmas. The fire department partnered with local businesses and donors to collect, organize and deliver gifts to families in need. "Every year the Fort Walton Beach Firefighters work with...
WEAR
3 hospitalized after crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County Saturday night, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. The crash took place at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Bellview Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, the fire department...
WEAR
Mother says charged Destin Middle School health tech stole daughter's ADHD medication
DESTIN, Fla. -- A Destin Middle School health technician is in jail Friday night. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says she took pills from students, sometimes replacing them with over the counter medications. For the mother WEAR spoke to, the last several months was a waiting game for this arrest.
WEAR
Major I-10 Industrial Park renovation could bring hundreds of jobs to Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A major renovation to the I-10 Industrial Park in Santa Rosa County is expected to bring several hundred jobs to the area -- including a very "sweet" addition. The Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners are expected to vote 'Yes' on a medical supply company's...
WEAR
Over 300 bikers deliver Christmas toys to Pensacola's Salvation Army
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Over 300 motorcycles rode through the countryside Sunday to help raise toys for kids in need. They left from American Legion Post 340 and delivered toys to The Salvation Army. The toys will be given to around 1,000 families in the area. "The biker community is a...
