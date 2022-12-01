Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Alternative Holiday Fair in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Today was the alternative holiday fair at the First Church of Brethren. The public was encouraged to come and shop for local holiday items and gifts. Today was the fair's return after the covid-19 pandemic shut them down. Now the fair hosted multiple local vendors...
newschannel20.com
Washington Street in Springfield closed
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A street in Springfield will be closed for the next couple of days. Washington Street from 9th to 11th street will be closed starting on Monday. The closure is work-related to the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. The road will remain closed until Friday, December 9,...
newschannel20.com
Winter Holiday Floral Show at Washington Park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Washington Park Botanical Garden is hosting a Winter Holiday Floral Show. This is the 49 Winter Holiday Floral Show. Flowers like Poinsettias will be scattered throughout the exhibit. The Floral show will go through December 21. On Monday through Friday, the floral show will start...
newschannel20.com
5th street structure fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 5th street on Monday. The first crew on the scene reported heavy fire in the attic. “We had an alarm at 11:11 today for a residential structure fire, said Mike Abbott, Division Chief of Operations...
newschannel20.com
Library Elf on a book shelf at Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library is working to help kids grow their love of reading, and help parents keep them entertained this holiday season. The Library kicked off its Elf on a Bookshelf program, each day until December 22. Kids can come in and try to find...
newschannel20.com
Family relocated after house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur family is relocated after a house fire on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire at 11:19 a.m. in the 900 block of East Garfield Ave. The first crew on the scene reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the...
newschannel20.com
'Tis the season to decorate safely
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — As we get closer to the winter holidays and more people start decorating their homes the Red Cross would like people to decorate safely. The Red Cross reminds people that when you're burning a candle, place them on a sturdy surface and away from any greenery or flammable decorations and keep an eye on them.
newschannel20.com
Pets can get their picture with Santa Claus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Your furry friend can get their photo taken with Santa Claus this weekend at White Oaks Mall. Santa will be posing with your pets on Sunday outside of the May's wing of the mall between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Officials say you should bring...
newschannel20.com
Jacksonville Area Museum to feature lego display
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Area Museum will feature a lego display. Building with Brick – The Art of Lego opens Wednesday, December 7 at the Jacksonville Area Museum and will feature the talents of area Lego artists through Feb. 4, 2023. The temporary exhibit features original...
newschannel20.com
Sheriff: Springfield residents facing drug charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two Springfield residents were arrested on Wednesday and are facing drug charges according to the Sangamon County Sheriffs. Officials say, Tylour S. Howard, 32, and Krissin A. Padgett, 43, were arrested by the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. as a result of an ongoing drug investigation. Detectives...
newschannel20.com
Southeast and SHG win Springfield Showcase matchups
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - As we begin December, the high school basketball season starts to heat up. We're getting a better idea of teams that can potentially make a run for a State Championship. The reigning state champions, Sacred Heart-Griffin beat Lanphier 67-42 in the final game of the Springfield...
Comments / 0