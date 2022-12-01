Read full article on original website
Western New York Native Featured On Saturday Night Live [VIDEO]
If you watch Saturday Night Live this past weekend, you would have caught a glimpse of a Western New York native rocking out during the musical guest segment. Saturday Night Live was live this past Saturday after being on a two-week hiatus and it featured Keke Palmer as the host and musical guest SZA.
Exactly How Poopy Is It In Buffalo?
There are few things that people from Buffalo and Western New York love more than sports, wings, and beer. One of those things happens to be our dogs. I don't know about you, but my two pups mean the world to me. However, as I walk my dogs every day I can help but notice that it seems like there is dog poop everywhere in Buffalo, but exactly how poopy is Buffalo compared to other places around the country?
To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop
It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Voice Of Iconic Christmas Character Is From Lackawanna New York
The holiday movies are here and one of the most iconic ones has a major tie to Western New York. At some point this Holiday season you are going to watch or at least hear about the snow miser. He is one of the main characters in the movie "The Year Without A Santa Claus". In the movie, the Snow Miser controls the cold weather on earth and is the brother of the Heat Miser who controls the warm weather. They are the sons of Mother Nature.
Best Places To Go On A Date This Winter In Buffalo
With cuffing season in full swing, if you haven't already locked down your winter boo, you may still be interviewing a potential body warmer or two to help you get through this long cold winter. If you are, then inevitably you'll need to find a few places to hang out to get to know your possible cuddle candidate.
buffalorising.com
Historic Butler Mansion sells to Douglas Development
The historic Butler Mansion has been sold to Douglas Development for $3.75 million, who was one of a number of bidders on the property. The seller – The University at Buffalo Foundation (UBF) – put the urban estate on the market in order to concentrate its efforts on its three primary campuses (South, North, and The Medical Campus). Releasing the property is inline with UBF’s physical master plan objectives.
Robots Taking Over This Restaurant In WNY?
It seems like something out of a sci-fi movie, but it’s actually happening here in Buffalo. It’s no secret that many restaurants in Buffalo have been struggling to stay afloat since the pandemic. Thanks to a nationwide shortage of service industry workers coupled with the skyrocketing costs of food and supplies thanks to inflation, Western New York restaurants are often seeking out creative ways to stay open and serve their faithful customers.
PHOTOS: Let's go surfing on Lake Erie in December!
Pictures were sent to WBEN from WNY Photos showing a surfer on the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg. Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with the average wind speed around 30 miles-per-hour. Read more here:
Soulful Christmas celebrated in the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Soulful Christmas returned to the Michigan Street African American Heritage. This weekend's free family-friendly event featured a Black-owned business holiday market, wagon rides, as well as arts and crafts. Kente Claus also stopped by for a visit to share some Christmas stories and give away toys...
"716MAS" at RiverWorks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Totally Buffalo celebrated its fifth annual "716MAS" this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, their original Christmas shopping event featured live music, visits from Santa, and plenty of other holiday fun. More than 100 local vendors offered jewelry, art, apparel and plenty of other shopportunities. "These are...
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues for Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and during the day Monday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
Western New York Pizzeria Name One Of The Best In 2022
As we get ready to wrap up 2022, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the highlights of the year. If there is one thing that we love to do here in Western New York is eat. Outside of wings, chances are at least once a week you are having pizza for lunch or dinner.
New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win a Free Night Stay & a 420-Themed Gift Box From Puff & Stay
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Puff & Stay to give away a free night stay and a 420-themed gift box ($300). This prize includes a free night stay...
Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some brave people who didn't mind running into cold water in the wind did the 16th annual Buffalo Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics New York on Saturday. They raised a record-breaking $430,000 and it will all help local Special Olympic athletes. It was also the...
Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Bison Dip
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are many winning combinations here in Western New York: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, wings and blue cheese and – of course – potato chips and Bison Dip. Since 1931, Bison has been making some of your favorite condiments. Locally, the most popular is their famous French onion dip. […]
wastetodaymagazine.com
Covanta announces acquisition of three Niagara Falls, New York, firms
Covanta Holding Corp., Morristown, New Jersey, has announced the acquisition of SGS Recovery, Frontier Fibers and Buffalo Fuel Corp., a suite of full-service, nonhazardous industrial waste processing, logistics and product reuse operations located in Niagara Falls, New York. “The addition of SGS Recovery, Frontier Fibers and Buffalo Fuel Corp. to...
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
