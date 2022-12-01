Read full article on original website
PBL cheerleading places eighth at Pontiac
PONTIAC – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School competitive cheerleading squad took eighth place in a competition held Saturday in Pontiac. The Panthers will compete this upcoming Saturday at Farmington High School.
GCMS/Fisher wrestling goes 4-0 in duals at Prairie Central
106 pounds – Justice Mulligan (GCMSF) won by forfeit. 113 – Dooley (WIL) pinned Gage Martin, 6:02. 120 – Gabe Ward (GCMSF) won by forfeit. 126 – Shawn Schlickman (GCMSF) won by forfeit. 132 – Jakob Howell (GCMSF) won by forfeit. 138 – Corbin Ragle...
PBL boys basketball wins 43-31 over Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette
ST. JOSEPH – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team ended its weeklong journey through the Toyota of Danville Classic on a winning note. After going 1-2 through pool play, PBL won 43-31 over Georgetown Notre Dame de LaSalette in the fifth-place game on Saturday. “It was nice to get...
GCMS eighth-grade boys basketball wins 52-16 over PBL in first round of TCC Tournament
GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade boys basketball team won 52-16 over Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Saturday in the first round of the Twin County Conference Tournament. Tucker Mueller led GCMS (9-1) in scoring with 15 points while Graydon Leonard also reached double figures with 13 points, Reed Tompkins had...
GCMS boys basketball wins 64-45 in HOIC opener over Flanagan-Cornell
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys basketball team won 64-45 in its Heart of Illinois Conference opener against Flanagan-Cornell on Friday. “It was just a great team effort all around. I’m proud of our guys and how they played,” GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said. “The guys battled through a lot of different things at a lot of different times and stepped up. Guys were fighting some illness, but fought through it.”
