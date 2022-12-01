GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys basketball team won 64-45 in its Heart of Illinois Conference opener against Flanagan-Cornell on Friday. “It was just a great team effort all around. I’m proud of our guys and how they played,” GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said. “The guys battled through a lot of different things at a lot of different times and stepped up. Guys were fighting some illness, but fought through it.”

2 DAYS AGO