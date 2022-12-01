Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed proposes framework for how banks manage climate-related financial risk
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve Board on Friday proposed new guidance for how large banking institutions manage climate-related financial risks, following proposals from other key financial regulators. The proposed principles detailed expectations for banks with more than $100 billion in assets to incorporate financial risks related...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Crypto lender Nexo to quit United States
LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - UK-based crypto lender Nexo said on Monday it would phase out its U.S. products and services over the coming months due to clashes with regulators. "Our decision comes after more than 18 months of good-faith dialogue with US state and federal regulators which has come to a dead end," Nexo said in a blog post on Monday.
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Canadian Western Bank, Goodfood Market, Imperial Oil
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Canadian Western Bank, Goodfood market and Imperial Oil, on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS * Canadian Western Bank : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Diversified Royalty Corp : CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral * Goodfood Market Corp : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform * Imperial Oil Ltd : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral * Teck Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$60 from C$56.5 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : JP Morgan cuts PT to C$92 from C$96 * Canadian Western Bank : KBW cuts target price to C$29 from C$34 * Canadian Western Bank : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform * Canadian Western Bank : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$31 from C$34 * Capital Power Corp : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$50 from C$49 * Capstone Copper Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$5.25 from C$5.50 * Centerra Gold Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$7.75 from C$8.25 * Copper Mountain Mining Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$1.9 from C$2 * Diversified Royalty Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$3.5 from C$3.25 * Diversified Royalty Corp : CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral * Ero Copper Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$17 from C$18 * Finning International Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$43 from C$42 * First Quantum Minerals Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$28 from C$26 * Frontier Lithium Inc : RBC initiates coverage with outperform rating; PT C$3.25 * Goodfood market Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to C$0.5 from C$0.6 * Goodfood market Corp : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$0.5 from C$0.75 * Goodfood market Corp : RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform * Imperial Oil Ltd : JP Morgan cuts to underweight from neutral * Imperial Oil Ltd : JP Morgan raises target price to C$76 from C$70 * MEG Energy Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to C$23 from C$24 * MEG Energy Corp : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral * Sigma Lithium Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$65 from C$45 * Suncor Energy Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to C$51 from C$50 * Teck Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$60 from C$56.5 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
TD vs RY: Which stock to watch in December?
In Q4 2022, Toronto-Dominion’s total revenue was at C$ 15,563 million. Royal Bank’s net income in Q3 2022 was noted at C$ 3,882 million. On August 2, 2022, Toronto-Dominion Bank acquired Cowen Inc. Through its numerous operations, the banking sector plays a crucial role in the Canadian economy....
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media explores 5 TSX healthcare stocks to watch in Q4
Neighbourly Pharmacy’s revenue in Q3 FY 2023 was at C$ 178.87 million. In Q3 2022, dentalcorp Holdings’ revenue was noted at C$ 61.9 million. Avricore Health’s gross profit was at C$ 215,961 in Q3 2022. With COVID-19 easing away, there are gradual changes experienced by the healthcare...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why is this tech investor uncertain about the future of crypto?
A prominent tech investor has made the dire predictions that “most” crypto companies will collapse following years of industry “Ponzi” schemes. Joe Lonsdale, an investor and a co-founder of software company Palantir, told Fox News that crypto companies are going to fall to Ponzi scheme-style bankruptcy, but cryptocurrency as a whole will remain in tact as a crucial tool for exchange funds globally.
kalkinemedia.com
Oil prices fall after data raises U.S. Fed interest rate worries
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices pared gains on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down 56 cents at $85.01 a barrel by 11:23 a.m. EST (1623 GMT)....
kalkinemedia.com
Crypto broker Genesis owes Gemini's customers $900 million, Financial Times reports
(Reuters) - Crypto broker Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owe customers of the Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. Crypto exchange Gemini is trying to recover the funds after Genesis was wrongfooted by last month’s failure of Sam Bankman-Fried’s...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-BlackRock Inc's Long Position In H-Shares Of CMOC Group Rises To 7.12% - HKEX Filing
* BLACKROCK INC'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF CMOC GROUP INCREASED TO 7.12% ON NOV 30 FROM 6.98% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
kalkinemedia.com
Illumina gets EU antitrust charge sheet to unwind Grail acquisition swiftly
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Monday sent a charge sheet to U.S. life sciences company Illumina outlining proposed measures to unwind its acquisition of Grail, three months after they blocked the deal on concerns that it would hurt competition. Illumina completed the deal in August last year without...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Pfizer applies for FDA authorization for Omicron-retooled vaccine booster in kids under 5
(Adds details and background) Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Monday they have submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization of their Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccine booster for children aged 6 months through 4 years.
kalkinemedia.com
US stocks slip as investors weigh economic data, Fed policy
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in midday trading on Wall Street Monday and bond yields rose as investors face a mostly quiet week that will be capped by a closely watched update on inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 11:36 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial...
kalkinemedia.com
Argentina targets $100 bln in offshore savings with U.S. tax deal
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's cash-strapped government will target some $100 billion in savings held in U.S. bank accounts, in an effort to tax the undeclared funds while boosting central bank reserves, part of a tax deal inked with the United States on Monday. The effort is part...
kalkinemedia.com
FX swap debt a $80 trillion 'blind spot' global regulator says
LONDON (Reuters) - Pension funds and other 'non-bank' financial firms have more than $80 trillion of hidden, off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said. The BIS, dubbed the central bank to the world's central banks, also said in its latest quarterly report that...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico in advanced talks for Citi's Banamex - Bloomberg News
(Adds details from report, background on sale and Citi response) Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tycoon German Larrea's conglomerate Grupo Mexico SAB is in advanced talks to acquire Citigroup's Mexican retail bank Banamex, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The mining giant is trying to...
kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 2-U.S. services industry regains steam; factory orders accelerate
(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets) WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, with employment rebounding, offering more evidence of underlying momentum in the economy as it braces for an anticipated recession next year. The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM)...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-IMF, Argentina reach funding agreement that could unlock $6 bln
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it has reached a agreement with Argentine authorities on a third review under its Extended Fund Facility Arrangement, which could give the South American country access to around $6 billion. The IMF said in a statement...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Inspiration Health Says Jonathan Ballard To Step Down As Chief Financial Officer
* INSPIRATION HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC - JONATHAN BALLARD HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold pulls back as dollar rebounds on U.S. strong data
(Reuters) - Gold prices beat a sharp retreat on Monday as the dollar shot back up on bets that strong U.S. economic readings may give the Federal Reserve fodder to accelerate rate hikes. Spot gold dipped 1.2% to $1,775.68 per ounce by 10:36 a.m. ET (1536 GMT) after touching its...
kalkinemedia.com
Exxon Mobil raises CEO pay
(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is raising the annual salaries of its top boss and other executives for the coming year, the top U.S. oil company said on Monday. Exxon Mobil's compensation committee approved an increase in the annual salary of Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods to $1.88 million from $1.70 million paid this year, it said in a filing on Monday.
Comments / 0