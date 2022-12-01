Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man accused of firing gun at man, says man brought out knife
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man after they say he fired a gun at another person in a residential area. Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting on W. Arbor Ave. Saturday. A man told them 24-year-old Christopher Connors confronted him in a parking lot and fired a gun at him. He told police the bullet struck the ground roughly five feet away from him.
KFYR-TV
Fort Yates man accused of hitting woman while stealing car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Fort Yates man after they claim he beat up a woman and struck her with her car, before he fled at high speeds. Police say a woman told them Sunday that 22-year-old Jayden Ironroad took her car, accelerated while she tried to stop him, and ran her over. When police found Ironroad, they say they attempted to stop him as he sped through icy residential areas. They found him a second time in a parking lot on S. Washington Street and say he wrestled with and struck an officer.
KFYR-TV
Trial set in Bismarck murder case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man facing a murder charge is set for trial next February. Police arrested 27-year-old Benjamin Williams in October. They claim evidence linked him to the Oct. 4 shooting death of 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian. Friends of the victim say Sebastian enjoyed farming, fishing, camping and the Minnesota Vikings. Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the crime.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man in custody after police say he attempted to lure a minor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he attempted to solicit sexual acts from a person he believed to be a 16-year-old. Police say 63-year-old Donald Trowbridge sent explicit messages and pictures on Facebook and asked a person to meet at a Bismarck mall for sexual acts Monday. According to police, Trowbridge believed the person he communicated with was 16 years old. The person was actually an officer.
KFYR-TV
House fire in NE Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A family is safely evacuated after a fire in their home early Friday morning. Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer says 3 units responded around 1:40 Friday morning to a home on Twilight Road. When they arrived, crews saw flames coming from the attic area of...
Bismarck Police Gets A "Suspected Killer" Off The Streets
A Suspected KILLER Now Faces Twenty Years In Prison
KFYR-TV
Riverstone: Old Bismarck AMC theatre renovated into a new church
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The old AMC theatre in Bismarck’s Gateway Mall was busy Sunday, but it wasn’t because people were gathering to watch a movie. The theatre closed down during the pandemic, and now a church has moved in. At first glance, you might think this old...
KFYR-TV
City of Bismarck launches campaign to help homeless
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck is launching a fundraising campaign to help homeless in the area. The Better Bismarck campaign is one of the city’s new initiatives to address the effects of addiction and mental health in the community. In November, the Bismarck City Commission approved...
KFYR-TV
Help Charity Help Ukraine: Bismarck church raises funds for mission trip to Ukraine
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The need for volunteer and missionary work in Ukraine is urgent. And for some, it is a personal call to help. The Help Charity Help Ukraine lunch event was held to raise money for the people of Ukraine. Pastor Brad Miller and two others from his congregation will be heading to Ukraine on December 10, and proceeds from this lunch will allow them to buy and bring food and supplies.
In Bismarck – The Tavern Grill All Set To Open On Tuesday
I have learned to develop a fairly thick skin when sending an article over to the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page. I got into the routine way too much last year of sending an article that I had just finished over to a local social media outlet - I have come to learn from experience that not everyone is going to agree with or be cordial with what I have to say. I'm talking about the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook Page - I have always called them the "Hub" of Bismarck and Mandan, for there is never a shortage of people asking questions, trying to seek advice, AND dishing out negative comments to others - the good and the bad I guess. So when I heard that Bismarck has a new restaurant opening up fairly soon, I was just a tad braced for those people that are frustrated.
KFYR-TV
New business in Bismarck: Just Kick It
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers can now check out a new store in the Kirkwood Mall. “Just Kick It” opened in early November for sneaker lovers to buy and trade shoes. After having a lifelong goal of opening a sneaker store, Robert Robinson’s dreams became a reality around two years ago when he would go to events and sell his merchandise. Now Robinson has a store right next to Francesca’s Boutique.
United Way reopens shelters 24/7 as North Dakota winter rages on
MSA United Way was asked to temporarily shelter the homeless population back in 2017.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man to see five years in prison for raping minors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to five years in prison for raping minors. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Aaron Brewer used a fake Facebook account to lure minors to Bismarck parks in April and May of 2020. In August, Brewer pleaded guilty to three of...
Mandan offers up bonus to shop owners for keeping streets clean
The city will also award a 'golden shovel' to the winner. The business gets to keep the shovel until a new winner is announced next year.
Bismarck, ND’s Kirkwood Mall Is About To Lose This Tennant
This popular store will certainly be missed by a lot of fans.
KFYR-TV
Still moving snow
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though the snow we saw Friday morning was minimal, you may have noticed snowplows out moving snow. It’s been 21 days since the November blizzard that dropped two feet of snow in some parts of Bismarck-Mandan. But even today the snowplows were out, still working on cleaning up the streets.
BRB: Christmas Spectacular at Belle Mehus Auditorium
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’ve all heard of dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh, but have you ever heard of dancing through it on an open stage? If you’ve stopped by the Belle Mehus Auditorium this weekend, you have — they’re reviving their Christmas Spectacular show to welcome the holidays with style. […]
North Dakota Country Fest Drops Another Artist
BREAKING: Here is the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
Search for Memarie White Mountain, missing from Fort Yates, comes to an end
FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET)— The search for a missing 18-year-old has come to an end. According to a family member, the body of Memarie White Mountain, of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, was located Wednesday during a search for the missing teen. She was last seen walking on foot in Fort Yates on November 10th. […]
