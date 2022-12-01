ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota

Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
Minnesota Town Featured on the Hallmark Channel ‘Christmas Cams’

I'm not sure if this is something the Hallmark Channel does every year but this year I've taken notice of it because a Minnesota town is featured! On the Hallmark Channel website, they have this thing called 'Christmas Cams'. It's a live feed of a few towns around the US that are like real-life Hallmark movie sets.
One week left to reach a deal before Minnesota nurses' strike

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Negotiations continue as a potential nurses' strike looms. Up to 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) plan to strike if a deal cannot be reached in time. Last week, nurses authorized a second strike at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports and...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
COVID levels rising in Twin Cities wastewater; BQ.1 now dominant

Move over, BA.5, there's a new dominant omicron subvariant in Minnesota. New wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council released Friday shows the BQ.1 subvariant, which is a descendent of BA.5, has become the dominant version of omicron in wastewater collected in the Twin Cities. What's more is that the amount...
Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?

Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
NEXT Weather: Multiple rounds of light snow this week

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will feel a lot like Sunday, albeit cloudier and slightly cooler.Expect a light, freezing drizzle that turns to snow for I-90 during the morning commute. Monday's high will hit 30 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs will drop into the mid-to-low 20s before we return to the 30s Thursday and beyond.  There will be multiple light rounds of snow this week, but most miss central Minnesota to the north. Northern Minnesota will see a round of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with about 2-3 inches total. The metro has a chance for very light snow on Wednesday.We're watching another chance of a wintry mix that looks to be for southern Minnesota on Thursday.Temps are in the 20s this week and slightly warming. There's another snow chance for the weekend.
Do Tires Have Expiration Dates? Yes! Here Is What Minnesotans Need To Know

Ever since I've been teaching my son how to drive, I've been questioning my own knowledge about driving, and I'm having some interesting thoughts. Most recently, I've been teaching my son how important it is to check your tires and make sure they are inflated properly. I've tried to explain to him that he needs to actually check them with a tire gauge, and not just by sight, as you sometimes can't tell if a tire is running low on air.
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
Police records show 53 disturbance calls to vacant Minneapolis apartment building that burned down

MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO is digging into the suspicious background of a condemned apartment building that caught fire in Minneapolis Saturday.The four-story apartment was on Lyndale Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.Police records show that officers were called to the building 53 times over the last year for various reasons, including trespassing, burglary, narcotics use and in one case, they had found someone had died in the building in November.The privately-owned apartment building was condemned back in July. James Groethe is the owner of Leaning Tower of Pizza, which is next door. Groethe says in the last year especially, he's...
