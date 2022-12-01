Checking in on the Cap City Cougars

The Cap City Cougars girls hockey co-op entered the new 2022-23 season with good returning production and hopes of matching or improving on a second place finish in the Badger conference from the previous season. Those expectations were met with a tough start to the year as the Cougars dropped their first four games.

The season kicked off on Saturday, Nov. 19 with a road non-conference game against the Brookfield Glacier. The Glacier took an immediate lead, scoring less than a minute into the game. Cap City would respond with a score from senior Marli Davenport, assisted by sophomore Simone Dunai, four minutes later to tie things up.

That 1-1 score persisted through the remainder of the first period and the entirety of the second. Brookfield would net its second goal midway through the third, then tack a freebie on following as Cap City had an empty net in an attempt to tie things once again. Senior GeorgiaRae Samuelson netted a late goal, assisted by freshman Brynn Brinkmeier, but it was too little, too late in a 3-2 defeat.

The Cougars would get another shot at Brookfield a week later, but they had three more games to take care of in the meantime.

Next up was a home game with Badger conference rival Lakeshore Lightning on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It was Cap City that struck first in this one as GeorgiaRae Samuelson took advantage of a power play, taking an assist from both Dunai and Davenport to net a goal midway through the first period.

It was all lightning from there. Lakeshore would tie the game and take the lead with a pair of goals in the second period and add an insurance goal in the third for an eventual 3-1 victory. The Lightning doubled the Cougars’ shots on goal in the game, racking up 34 compared to Cap City’s 17.

The road got no easier for Cap City as it headed off to Howard G. Mullett Ice Center in Hartland for a two-day tournament on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26.

The first team the Cougars faced off with was a familiar one in a rematch with Lakeshore on Friday. The Lightning ran away with another win, this time to the tune of 6-0. They scored two goals in the first period, three in the second, and one in the third. Only one skater had more than one goal as Lakeshore moved the puck around.

Cap City followed the rough start off by facing the host team, Arrowhead, later the same day. This proved to be a much closer affair. The Warhawks took an immediate 1-0 lead after scoring within the first minute. It took some time, but the Cougars would tie things up early in the second period. Davenport took an assist from Samuelson and freshman Grace Allison on a power play to tie things up.

Arrowhead was able to tighten its grip on the game in the third period. The Warhawks piled two goals late in the game to emerge with a 3-1 victory, Cap City’s fourth straight loss. Again, the Cougars were doubled up in shots on goal as Arrowhead registered 36 while Cap City mustered just 17.

Undeterred, Cap City entered the final day of the tournament hungry for its first win, again up against a familiar opponent in the Brookfield Glacier. A dramatic first two periods left the game scoreless as both teams had learned their previous matchup.

In the end, the Cougars would not be denied. With time winding down in the third period, freshman Paige Nowinski stepped up and scored the only goal of the game, assisted by junior Brooke Ayres. Cap City’s defense was able to hold on for the 1-0 victory, its first of the season. This was also senior goalie Izzy Hahn’s first shutout of the season as she saved all 15 shots fired at her. The offense was inspired in this one, more than doubling Brookfield’s shots on goal total with 33.

The win was much needed as the Cougars can use the positive momentum in their big upcoming matchup. Next up is the first Badger conference game of the season against the Madison Metro Lynx, the reigning conference champions. The two squads will face off on Friday, Dec. 2 at the Madison Ice Arena.

Cap City’s conference slate continues the following week with a home game against the Badger Lightning on Monday, Dec. 5 and a trip to Viroqua on Friday, Dec. 9.