Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Lucy's So Popular
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most standout releases of the year overall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to showcase why with Lucy! 2022 has been one of the most packed in recent memory as there have been a ton of interesting new anime releases that hit over the course of the seasonal schedule. But that wasn't all either as some of the biggest new anime projects actually hit outside of the schedule when Netflix dropped one of the most curious originals of the year. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners pretty much took over when it hit, and it's no surprise as to why when seeing all of the standout characters.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Gets New Trailer from Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin got another teaser trailer not long ago, and now, Netflix has shared the official trailer for the new spin-off of The Witcher. Featuring over 2 minutes and 30 seconds of footage, The Witcher: Blood Origin's new trailer was revealed this weekend during CCXP where we've gotten previews for movies and shows from other big properties like Star Wars and Marvel. The show itself is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before people are able to see it in full.
Pokemon Synopsis Sets Up Ash's Most Emotional Reunion Yet
Pokemon Journeys is now in the midst of the final episodes of its run, and the synopsis for the next episode of the series is setting up Ash Ketchum for an emotional reunion before he starts the next big leg of his journey. The 25th Anniversary anime series has rolled out in a much different manner than all of the others thus far. Starting out with both Ash and new protagonist Goh deciding on their big goals for the season, the anime actually saw the both of them getting to accomplish their big dreams. Now it's a matter of seeing what could be next for the future of the anime.
Apple TV+ Renews Hit Psychological Thriller Series for New Season
Gugu Mbatha-Raw's psychological thriller Surface has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. The Loki star headlines the cast of Surface, and she's also an executive producer. The series was created by Veronica West and follows Mbatha-Raw as 'Sophie,' a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. The Season 2 announcement comes as Apple TV+ gears up for the fourth season of M. Night Shyamalan's Servant. The first season of Surface is available to stream on Apple TV+.
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Bleach Cosplay Hollows Out Ichigo
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc has seen the return of the Soul Society, so it should come as no surprise to see that Ichigo Kurosaki also returned with the anime revival. While the substitute Soul Reaper has been doing his best against the new villains known as the Wandenreich, he still has a long way to go it would seem before defeating their all-powerful leader known as Yhwach and one cosplayer has used cosplay to bring us back to one of Kurosaki's scariest looks in the Shonen series to date.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series
Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
Dragon Ball: Yamcha's Death Just Got Another Anime Parody
Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and when it comes to anime, the series reigns above all. It seems like everyone knows who Goku is, and of course, the Saiyan is loved by everyone. He and his friends have become icons over the years, and yes – that does include Yamcha. The poor fighter is one of the most mocked characters in all of shonen, and it seems the anime industry just hit Yamcha with yet another jab.
Kate Winslet Says That People In Hollywood Used To Check In About Her Weight When She Was Younger
Kate opened up about Hollywood's perpetually unrealistic expectations for young women.
BOOM! Studios Reveals First Look at Stunning A Vicious Circle #1 (Exclusive)
BOOM! Studios is set to launch the stunning 3-issue prestige series A Vicious Circle, and we've got your exclusive first look at first issue. A Vicious Circle is written by Project Power creator and Batman sequel screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, acclaimed Batman: Damned artist Lee Bermejo, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer letterer Becca Carey, and will tell the story of two men who are cursed to roam across time and space and will seemingly forever be linked in battle, and you can check out the full preview of the issue starting on the next slide.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Shares Special Clip
The Seven Deadly Sins' anime run might have wrapped up the original story from Nakaba Suzuki's original manga, but it turns out there's much more in store as Netflix has dropped a new clip from its big new movie, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh! Following the TV anime and feature films ending the original story, Suzuki is returning to the franchise for a new original story set after the events of that prior series. This time it will be focusing on a new generation of young knights as they take on a terrible new kind of threat.
Naruto Finally Adapts an Iconic SasuSaku Scene
Naruto is busy this year, and you only have to look at its manga to see why. Not only is Boruto coming around with an all-new arc, but the franchise is also doling out two new spin-offs. Kakashi and Sasuke are leading their own manga right now after spending decades in Naruto Uzumaki's shadow. And now, a new update just inked a rather iconic Sakura x Sasuke scene from canon.
New Netflix Monster Movie Premieres at #1 on Streamer
A new month has started and as per usual a ton of new content has arrived on Netflix, but rather than a random movie from fifteen years ago topping the charts on the streamer it's one of their original titles. Yesterday saw the premiere of Troll, a new monster movie from Netflix that has many fans comparing it to Godzilla but in Norway...and with a Troll. Subscribers seem to be keen on watching it though as after less than one day on the service it has leaped to the top spot and is the #1 movie on Netflix in the United States.
Yellowstone Recap With Spoilers: "Watch 'Em Ride Away"
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Yellowstone… "Watch 'Em Ride Away" opens with a flashback as a young Rip and the others prepare to head off on a cattle drive. He asks young Beth for a kiss, but she rebuffs him and tells the others to be careful before watching everyone ride away. In the present, Beth is haunted by the past, though Rip tells her that he doesn't think about the past, just now and the future.
Justice U: David Ramsey Teases "Good Stuff" in the Works for Arrowverse Spinoff
While there are a lot of questions about the future of programming on The CW in the wake of Nexstar's ownership of the network, it seems like fans might not want to give up on Justice U just yet. David Ramsey, who is set to direct and star in the potential Arrowverse spinoff series that "good stuff is in the works" for the project, but that he can't be too specific on details just yet. The actor made the comments on a recent Instagram post, replying to fan questions both about Justice U and about why his Arrow character John Diggle/Spartan rejected the glowing green ring.
Doom Patrol Season 4 Review: Weirder and More Grounded Than Ever
Grief and trauma have become staples of superhero entertainment, with stories from both the DC and Marvel universes digging into the ways that pain and loss influence not only the human experience, but also the superhuman experience as well. It would be wrong to say that HBO Max's Doom Patrol started this trend but it certainly is no exaggeration to say that the series may do it the best. Over the series' first three seasons, Doom Patrol has dug into the complexity of grief, trauma, and identity that both plagues and powers its misfit troupe of unlikely heroes and, in the process, saw those characters grow and heal in ways that feel real, despite a narrative setting that somehow manages to get weirder and more outlandish at every turn. Now, the show's fourth season not only continues in that vein, but somehow tells an even better story, taking on deeper existential questions while also getting weirder and more entertaining than ever.
Willow Star Explains How He Pays Tribute to Val Kilmer in Disney+ Series
The new Willow series premiered this week, and the first two episodes feature the return of Warwick Davis (Willow) and Joanne Whalley (Sorsha) from the original 1988 fantasy film. However, one iconic actor from the Willow movie won't be seen in the new series. Val Kilmer was unable to appear in the new show as the fan-favorite Madmartigen, but his presence is felt, especially with Ruby Cruz and Demspey Bryk playing his children. In addition to having characters that are related to Madmartigen, Willow also features Amar Chadha-Patel as Boorman, a character who has a similar energy to the lovable trickster and warrior played by Kilmer. During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Chadha-Patel talked about paying tribute to Kilmer in the show.
