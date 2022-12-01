Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Adobe will sell AI-made stock images
Adobe is opening its stock images service to creations made with the help of generative AI programs like Dall-E and Stable Diffusion, the company tells Axios. Why it matters: While some see the emerging AI creation tools as a threat to jobs or a legal minefield (or both), Adobe is embracing them.
Trump: Constitution should be terminated due to "massive" election fraud
Former President Trump on Saturday falsely cited election fraud as a reason to terminate the Constitution, after Elon Musk released information about Twitter's role in limiting access to a story about Hunter Biden. What he's saying: "So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely...
"End of story": Elon Musk responds to Trump's "Twitter Files" reaction
New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk doesn't appear to be a fan of former President Trump's response to the "Twitter files" release late last week. Driving the news: "The Constitution is greater than any President," Musk tweeted in response to a Fox News article on Trump calling to toss out parts of the Constitution. "End of story," Musk added.
New AI chatbot is scary good
The newest AI wonder, ChatGPT — the latest in a line of incredibly quickly-evolving AI text generators — is causing jaws to drop and brows to furrow. What's happening: Users are telling ChatGPT to rewrite literary classics in new styles or to produce performance reviews of their colleagues, and the results can be scarily good.
Elon Musk explains why Ye was suspended from Twitter
Elon Musk said during a Twitter Spaces Saturday that it was his decision to suspend Ye from Twitter after the rapper posted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David. What they're saying: "Because at a certain point, you have to say what is incitement to violence," Musk said. "Because that is against the law in the U.S., you can't just have a 'let's go murder someone club,' that's not actually legal."
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is leaving Salesforce
Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield will leave parent company Salesforce early next month, the company confirms to Axios. He'll be succeeded by longtime Salesforce cloud executive Lidiane Jones. Why it matters: This comes less than two years after Salesforce bought Slack for $28 billion, and only a week after...
Exclusive: Meta testing age verification on Facebook Dating
Meta is testing age verification tools on Facebook Dating, a move the company says will make the product safer, per an announcement shared exclusively with Axios. Why it matters: Meta and other tech platforms are getting ahead of a regulatory environment increasingly focused on the safety of children and teens online, with policy changes underway in the U.S. and abroad.
FTX downfall threatens crypto existence
Crypto has an Enron-sized scandal that threatens to completely undermine the trust proposition for its existence, regardless of Sam Bankman Fried's mea culpa tour. Why it matters: The house of cards built by Bankman-Fried has drawn several parallels, including Enron, Theranos, Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers and Madoff Investment Securities. In...
Dallas launches cybersecurity app for residents
Dallas is launching a free cybersecurity app for residents today. Why it matters: Reports of text message scams are outpacing reported email scams for the first time.Americans received 47.2 billion spam texts last month — an average of 173 per person — according to data from Robokiller, an app that blocks spam calls and texts.How it works: The new app, called Dallas Secure, will block phishing texts, prevent the user from downloading malicious apps, and keep the phone or tablet from connecting to unsafe WiFi networks, according to Shridhar Mittal, CEO of Dallas-based Zimperium, which developed the app. Zoom out: Zimperium also developed a similar app that launched in 2018 for New York City. Of note: Hackers are targeting holiday shoppers with phony deals, prompting security experts to warn consumers to double-check website URLs and be suspicious of deals that look too good to be true. The bottom line: Mittal tells Axios that everyone receives phishing links in text messages and emails, and about 18% of people click on them, no matter how much cybersecurity training they've received. "Sometimes people just forget," Mittal says.
