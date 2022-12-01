Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Mayim Bialik honors Call Me Kat costar Leslie Jordan after his final episode airs
Mayim Bialik isn't ready to watch costar Leslie Jordan's final episode of Call Me Kat yet. Following the Thursday premiere of season 3, episode 8 of the Fox sitcom, titled "Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff," Bialik recalled the "incredibly special" time cast and crew had on set, noting that it marked Jordan's last episode on the show following his Oct. 24 death at the age of 67.
EW.com
Jaskier is back! See an exclusive look at the fan-favorite Witcher minstrel in Blood Origin
Toss a coin to Jaskier. It looks like he needs it. EW has an exclusive look at actor Joey Batey reprising his role of fan-favorite minstrel Jaskier from The Witcher on the spin-off event series The Witcher: Blood Origin. Jaskier exists in the current timeline of The Witcher, which stars...
EW.com
Neil Gaiman confirms Delirium is coming in The Sandman season 2
Now that we know another season of The Sandman is coming to Netflix, we're starting to get a picture of what (and who) we can expect to see when the dark fantasy series returns. The Sandman co-creator Neil Gaiman announced in a video shown at the 2022 Comic Con Experience in Brazil that the fan-favorite character Delirium will be arriving in season 2.
EW.com
Ruth Wilson on Mrs. Coulter's redemption arc on His Dark Materials: 'Monkey's no longer silenced'
One of the most toxic couples on television at the moment is a woman and her monkey: Mrs. Coulter and her daemon in His Dark Materials. We've seen one of fantasy literature's most complex villains, brought to life on the HBO drama by actress Ruth Wilson, physically abuse and demean the golden monkey, which means she's effectively harming herself. (A daemon is the manifestation of a person's soul in the alternate reality where Coulter resides.) All the hits, all the bruises she leaves behind Coulter feels too.
EW.com
The Last of Us trailer reveals new characters created for show, more monsters
A new look at HBO's The Last of Us is making a lasting impression. The show's official full-length trailer arrived Saturday as stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, and Merle Dandridge previewed the hotly anticipated drama with series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann at CCXP, the Brazilian entertainment expo.
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
EW.com
David Harbour's bad Santa couldn't top Black Panther 2 at the box office
A combatant Santa Claus couldn't dethrone Queen Ramonda and the Wakandians' rule at the box office. The Black Panther sequel retained its No. 1 spot atop the domestic and global box office for a fourth week in a row. Wakanda Forever earned an extra $17.5 million across North American theaters this weekend, pulling in $393.7 million overall since its Nov. 11 theatrical debut. Worldwide, it has grossed an estimated $733 million.
EW.com
Tough as Nails season 4 cast revealed
A dry mason, a diesel technician, a concrete form setter, and a shipboard electrician are just four of the crew members who will be battling it out for the $200,000 grand prize when season 4 of Tough as Nails kicks off with a special two-hour premiere Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.
EW.com
What to Watch this week: Say ciao to The White Lotus and goodbye to The Daily Show host Trevor Noah
What to watch this week (Dec. 5 - Dec. 11): The new season of Doom Patrol, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the final season of His Dark Materials. All good things must come to an end, and season 2 of The White Lotus has been so good. But alas, it's time to check out of the resort with this week's season finale. We will finally find out who dies in Sicily — Is it two people? Three? — and who will make it out alive.
EW.com
Mindy Kaling says 'so much' of The Office wouldn't fly today: 'That show is so inappropriate now'
Mindy Kaling is looking back at The Office with a critical eye. The former writer and cast member of the iconic workplace comedy said in a new interview that "so much" of the show's humor wouldn't be okay today. "That show is so inappropriate now," Kaling said Thursday on Good...
EW.com
Drew Barrymore wanted to reunite with Adam Sandler for Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake
Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are due for another cinematic pairing, and the former has an idea we're already dying to see. Three words: Planes, Trains ... (okay, four) and Automobiles. In the latest Drewber segment (see above) on The Drew Barrymore Show, the host and occasional movie star takes...
‘Frozen’ Director Wanted to Cut Olaf Until Josh Gad Was Cast
Thanks to Josh Gad, we can always build a snowman. “Frozen” star Gad saved lovable character Olaf from being cut out of the Disney film, according to co-director Jennifer Lee. Gad presented Lee the award for Distinguished Storyteller by the Los Angeles Press Club on December 4 as part of the 15th annual National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards. “Josh is Olaf,” Lee said during the acceptance speech (via Variety). Lee noted that she came on board to helm the 2013 feature after the film was already in development. An early cut left Lee with one comment: “My first note was, ‘Kill...
EW.com
The Weeknd teases new music for Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack
The Weeknd is about to become an honorary Na'vi. It appears the Grammy winner, real name Abel Tesfaye, has penned new music for the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack. He teased a snippet of it on social media Sunday that featured the film's logo, as well as a caption with the Dec. 16 theatrical release date.
"SNL" Reminded Everyone That Hello Kitty Is NOT A CAT, And Somehow That's Not The Weirdest Thing About Her???
It will take me decades to wrap my mind around the information I learned in this sketch.
EW.com
The best Christmas movies on Hulu
The holiday season is upon us again, which means it's time to curl up on the couch in front of a warm fire (real or simulated), sip on hot cocoa, and escape into a winter wonderland. With so many cinematic gifts to choose from, it's hard to figure out which of the many tales of Christmas joy (and occasionally sorrow) to open first. Below, we navigate the yuletide offerings from cozy rom-coms, to family friendly fare, with a few selections from the naughty list in-between.
EW.com
Al Strobel, Twin Peaks' 'one-armed man,' dies at 83
Al Strobel, best known for playing Phillip Gerard, the "one-armed man," on Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 83. His death was announced on Facebook by Twin Peaks: The Return producer Sabrina S. Sutherland, a frequent collaborator of filmmaker and Twin Peaks creator David Lynch. "I am sad to have to post that Al Strobel passed away last night. I loved him dearly," she wrote.
Comments / 0