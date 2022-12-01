Read full article on original website
Xbox Leaks Major Game Ahead of Reveal
Xbox has accidentally leaked a new game ahead of its reveal, but unfortunately, it has leaked next to no details about said game, which is presumably coming to Xbox Series X|S, and possibly Xbox One as well. The leak comes straight from the Microsoft Store, but there's no name. How do we know it's a major release? Well, there are two tells.
Dragon Ball Super Fans Finally Get Long-Awaited Game Announcement
Dragon Ball Super fans finally got a game announcement this weekend that they've been waiting on for a long time now. Bandai Namco announced this week a new version of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game that'll finally bring the game to virtual platforms, a physical-to-digital port that's been one of the top requests ever since the physical cards were available to collect and play with. A specific release date for what's being called Dragon Ball Super Card Game Digital Version hasn't yet been announced, but we know the game will be out in 2023 with more details to be revealed during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event.
PS4 and PS5 Getting New 90-Rated Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 and PS5 players will soon be able a 90-rated Nintendo Switch exclusive. There are only four new 2022 releases that boat a 90 or higher on Metacritic. There's Elden Ring, there's God of War Ragnarok, there's Rogue Legacy 2, and then there's Neon White. Obviously, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok are not Nintendo Switch-bound, and Rogue Legacy 2 is already on Nintendo Switch, which means the game in question is Neon White. The first-person action game is set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 on December 13 after previously only being available via Nintendo Switch and PC.
Cyberpunk 2077 Getting New Release in 2023
A new version of Cyberpunk 2077 is planned to release in 2023, CD Projekt has confirmed. Although Cyberpunk 2077 launched roughly two years ago, the RPG has only really been coming into its own in the latter half of this year. This is partially thanks to the rousing success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and the announcement of future DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. Now, to coincide with the launch of that upcoming expansion, CD Projekt has revealed that it will be releasing a new edition of the game much like it previously did with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
The Witcher 3 Finally Fixing Major Complaint Players Have Had Since Launch
Seven years after its launch, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is finally being updated to fix one of the biggest complaints players have had since the game's initial release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The fix is coming alongside the next-gen release of the game coming later this month, but it's presumably being rolled out to all versions, though this isn't clarified.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Gets New Trailer from Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin got another teaser trailer not long ago, and now, Netflix has shared the official trailer for the new spin-off of The Witcher. Featuring over 2 minutes and 30 seconds of footage, The Witcher: Blood Origin's new trailer was revealed this weekend during CCXP where we've gotten previews for movies and shows from other big properties like Star Wars and Marvel. The show itself is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before people are able to see it in full.
Dragon Ball: Yamcha's Death Just Got Another Anime Parody
Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and when it comes to anime, the series reigns above all. It seems like everyone knows who Goku is, and of course, the Saiyan is loved by everyone. He and his friends have become icons over the years, and yes – that does include Yamcha. The poor fighter is one of the most mocked characters in all of shonen, and it seems the anime industry just hit Yamcha with yet another jab.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Steelbook Art Assembles The Z-Fighters
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has become the biggest movie in the Shonen franchise to date, introducing some major transformations to the Z-Fighters as the manga prepares to return. With the home video release only a few days away, the movie has revealed the cover art for the Blu-Ray's Steelbook, bringing together the heroes and the villains of the film. The art itself also features Piccolo and Gohan's new forms which have taken the anime world by storm.
BOOM! Studios Reveals First Look at Stunning A Vicious Circle #1 (Exclusive)
BOOM! Studios is set to launch the stunning 3-issue prestige series A Vicious Circle, and we've got your exclusive first look at first issue. A Vicious Circle is written by Project Power creator and Batman sequel screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, acclaimed Batman: Damned artist Lee Bermejo, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer letterer Becca Carey, and will tell the story of two men who are cursed to roam across time and space and will seemingly forever be linked in battle, and you can check out the full preview of the issue starting on the next slide.
Microsoft’s first-party Xbox titles are getting a price hike next year
If you’re planning on buying some Xbox titles made by Microsoft, you might want to pick them up by the end of 2022. As reported by The Verge, Microsoft has announced that it is raising the prices of its first-party Xbox game titles by $10 in 2023. This means that new titles like the upcoming Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield will all cost $70 instead of the current $60 price for titles that are part of the Xbox Game Studios family.
The Callisto Protocol Warns Glitching Could Get You in Trouble
You might get in trouble for doing glitches and exploits in The Callisto Protocol. The Callisto Protocol is one of the last big releases for 2022 and it's one of the most anticipated. While it appeared like it was on track to be a slam dunk with its creepy sci-fi horror atmosphere, immense amounts of gore, and unique premise, it doesn't seem to be an instant hit. Upon launch, The Callisto Protocol began dividing players and critics alike with many critiquing the gameplay, the story, and the game's major performance issues on PC. While some are championing it, others are feeling extremely put off by it, resulting in a variety of opinions on the game.
Nintendo Shuts Down RPG Making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down the services of one of its RPGs, making it 100 percent unplayable. Typically, when Nintendo publishes a game it's for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. However, it does release a few mobile games here and there. So far, it hasn't had a ton of success with the platform, but it does have a few success stories here and there. This game is obviously not one of these examples though. If you're wondering why Dragalia Lost is no longer playable it's because the game has been shut down completely.
Popular PS4 Game Only $1.99 for Limited Time
A popular PS4 game is only $1.99 for a limited time, courtesy of a new promotional sale on the PlayStation Store. The PSN deal is set to run until December 22, so there's plenty of time to nab the game for just two dollars. That said, if you don't like horror, the deal probably isn't going to interest you. In the modern era, horror is one of the more underserved genres and that's because horror games don't typically sell very well unless they are a big and established IP. In 2013 though, a survival horror game from a smaller independent studio by the name of Red Barrels caught everyone off guard. If you were playing games in 2013 or in 2014 when the PC game came to PS4, you'll know the name Outlast, one of the most popular horror games of the last generation that went on to sell millions of copies and produce a series by the same name.
Pokemon Synopsis Sets Up Ash's Most Emotional Reunion Yet
Pokemon Journeys is now in the midst of the final episodes of its run, and the synopsis for the next episode of the series is setting up Ash Ketchum for an emotional reunion before he starts the next big leg of his journey. The 25th Anniversary anime series has rolled out in a much different manner than all of the others thus far. Starting out with both Ash and new protagonist Goh deciding on their big goals for the season, the anime actually saw the both of them getting to accomplish their big dreams. Now it's a matter of seeing what could be next for the future of the anime.
Pokemon Go Reveals December Community Day Details
Not everyone has the chance to participate in Pokemon Go's Community Day events, and Niantic is once again giving players a second chance this December. As in previous years, this month's Community Day will center on Pokemon that have been available in Community Day events throughout the last 11 months. The event will take place over two days, and each day will see different Pokemon appearing more frequently in the wild. On December 17th, players will be able to find Sandshrew, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Geodude, Hoppip, Spheal, and Stufful. On December 18th, players will find Teddiursa, Galarian Zigzagoon, Starly, Roggenrola, Litwick, and Deino.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Lucy's So Popular
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most standout releases of the year overall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to showcase why with Lucy! 2022 has been one of the most packed in recent memory as there have been a ton of interesting new anime releases that hit over the course of the seasonal schedule. But that wasn't all either as some of the biggest new anime projects actually hit outside of the schedule when Netflix dropped one of the most curious originals of the year. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners pretty much took over when it hit, and it's no surprise as to why when seeing all of the standout characters.
The Last of Us HBO TV Show Finally Reveals Ellie's Mom
The latest trailer for HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us gives us our first look at Ellie's mom. The Last of Us is a very rich, layered game that elevates its great characters with thoughtful writing. Everyone has their own unique, tragic backstory which helps the player really understand the way that they are and their motivations for their actions. However, Joel is the main protagonist of the first game so we are much more in tune with what has happened in his life than Ellie. We get a glimpse of her life as she talks more about her past and the Left Behind DLC offers some great insight, but generally, we only have snippets.
New Netflix Monster Movie Premieres at #1 on Streamer
A new month has started and as per usual a ton of new content has arrived on Netflix, but rather than a random movie from fifteen years ago topping the charts on the streamer it's one of their original titles. Yesterday saw the premiere of Troll, a new monster movie from Netflix that has many fans comparing it to Godzilla but in Norway...and with a Troll. Subscribers seem to be keen on watching it though as after less than one day on the service it has leaped to the top spot and is the #1 movie on Netflix in the United States.
Naruto Finally Adapts an Iconic SasuSaku Scene
Naruto is busy this year, and you only have to look at its manga to see why. Not only is Boruto coming around with an all-new arc, but the franchise is also doling out two new spin-offs. Kakashi and Sasuke are leading their own manga right now after spending decades in Naruto Uzumaki's shadow. And now, a new update just inked a rather iconic Sakura x Sasuke scene from canon.
