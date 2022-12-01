ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games

Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games. Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina. Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending...
WLBT

4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Mississippi universities learned their bowl game destinations Sunday afternoon. The FBS schools qualified for bowl eligibility by winning 6 games and Jackson State qualified by winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship during the 2022 college football season. Jackson State will return to Atlanta for their...
wtva.com

Ole Miss to Houston, Miss. State to Tampa for bowl games

(WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State now know where their football teams will be playing in the postseason. The Rebels (8-4) will take on Texas Tech (7-5) in Houston in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Then on Monday, January 2, the Bulldogs (8-4)...
Starkville Daily News

FINISHING THE JOB: Yellow Jackets win state championship

HATTIESBURG – With their backs against the wall, the Yellow Jackets went to work and reeled off eight-straight wins. The last of those brought home the ultimate prize for the Jackets with a convincing 48-32 drubbing of Brandon in the state championship. It was the first title win of Chris Jones’ tenure in Starkville and quite possibly the sweetest title win of all-time for a proud Jacket program.
High School Football PRO

Louisville, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WTOK-TV

Lady Warriors push in the 4th to top Jackson Prep; Boys fall in nailbitter

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Central splits their double header against Jackson Prep on Friday. The Lady Warriors would lead by six points in the fourth quarter but that would be quick to change. Choctaw Central would force Jackson Prep to start turning the ball over they would go on to score 26 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: Plymouth Bluff: A Treasure

Friday, I attended the open house at MUW’s Plymouth Bluff Center. The conference center and cabins have recently been renovated, and I was glad to see the excellent job that had been done as the Bluff is one of my favorite places. Few places contain the combination of Historic sites, scenic beauty, natural history, educational exhibits, and delightful nature trails as are found there. The Bluff’s story runs from about 80 million years ago to the construction of the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway, which opened in 1985.
wtva.com

No West Point students hurt in overnight band bus accident

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A car crashed into the back of one of the charter buses carrying the West Point High School band overnight, but no one on the bus was hurt. School district Superintendent Dr. Jermaine Taylor says the accident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday south of Macon on Highway 45.
WTOK-TV

MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
wtva.com

Several Christmas parades postponed

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
Commercial Dispatch

Bullet hits house in Crawford

A bullet went into a residence in Crawford late Friday night, but there were no injuries reported, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Lodge Street, Hawkins said, after a report of shots being fired. They found a round had gone through a window of a residence and into a wall.
wtva.com

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Pontotoc man

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says a man from Pontotoc is safe just a couple of hours after issuing a Silver Alert for him. Elton Huddleston disappeared after someone last saw him Saturday afternoon in the city on Oxford Street. Original story. PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA)-...
wtva.com

Lee County man killed in wreck near Sulligent

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Friday afternoon in Alabama killed a Belden, Mississippi, man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identifed the victim as John Reece, 27. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 17 about a mile north of Sulligent. According to troopers, Reece was driving a Mack truck...
wtva.com

Biking trail proposed to replace old rail line

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Imagine a walking trail that keeps going and going for more than 90 miles. That's the idea behind the proposed C&G Rails to Trails program. The C&G line runs from Columbus to Greenville but most of it has been discontinued for years. The goal is...
kicks96news.com

Happening Today – Louisville Christmas Parade

The “Yuletide of Yesteryear: Christmas Through the Decades” Christmas parade in Louisville is tonight. Floats and other parade entrants will begin lining up on Ivy Ave. at 4:30 pm and the parade will kick off at 5:30 pm. The Grand Marshal for the parade is Ms. Zettie Lee...
wtva.com

Hundreds lose jobs in Vardaman as result of United Furniture layoffs

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - Approximately 200 employees are out of a job with the closing of the Furniture Wood plant in Vardaman. This economic impact follows the shut down of United Furniture just before Thanksgiving. The two companies were partners. Sheila Freely, the director of the Calhoun Economic Development Association,...

