breezynews.com
Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games
Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games. Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina. Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending...
WLBT
4 Mississippi schools receive bowl game destinations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Mississippi universities learned their bowl game destinations Sunday afternoon. The FBS schools qualified for bowl eligibility by winning 6 games and Jackson State qualified by winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship during the 2022 college football season. Jackson State will return to Atlanta for their...
wtva.com
Ole Miss to Houston, Miss. State to Tampa for bowl games
(WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State now know where their football teams will be playing in the postseason. The Rebels (8-4) will take on Texas Tech (7-5) in Houston in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Then on Monday, January 2, the Bulldogs (8-4)...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema cracks amazing joke concerning dynamic between him and Mississippi State HC Mike Leach
Bret Bielema is full of jokes. His postgame media availabilities and weekly meeting with reporters will tell you that. On the field though, it’s all business. The Fighting Illini received their bowl destination Sunday afternoon. The B1G West program will be heading South for the Reliaquest bowl against Mississippi State.
Starkville Daily News
FINISHING THE JOB: Yellow Jackets win state championship
HATTIESBURG – With their backs against the wall, the Yellow Jackets went to work and reeled off eight-straight wins. The last of those brought home the ultimate prize for the Jackets with a convincing 48-32 drubbing of Brandon in the state championship. It was the first title win of Chris Jones’ tenure in Starkville and quite possibly the sweetest title win of all-time for a proud Jacket program.
Mississippi State routs MVSU to remain unbeaten
Tolu Smith scored 24 points, D.J. Jeffries added 12 and Mississippi State stayed undefeated Saturday afternoon with an 82-52 victory
Raleigh Wins Their First Ever Football State Championship
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Raleigh was able to complete a historic season on Friday. The Lions beat Noxubee County 55-52 to win the 3A Football State Championship. Highlights and sound from the game in the video above.
Louisville, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WTOK-TV
Lady Warriors push in the 4th to top Jackson Prep; Boys fall in nailbitter
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Central splits their double header against Jackson Prep on Friday. The Lady Warriors would lead by six points in the fourth quarter but that would be quick to change. Choctaw Central would force Jackson Prep to start turning the ball over they would go on to score 26 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: Plymouth Bluff: A Treasure
Friday, I attended the open house at MUW’s Plymouth Bluff Center. The conference center and cabins have recently been renovated, and I was glad to see the excellent job that had been done as the Bluff is one of my favorite places. Few places contain the combination of Historic sites, scenic beauty, natural history, educational exhibits, and delightful nature trails as are found there. The Bluff’s story runs from about 80 million years ago to the construction of the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway, which opened in 1985.
wtva.com
No West Point students hurt in overnight band bus accident
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A car crashed into the back of one of the charter buses carrying the West Point High School band overnight, but no one on the bus was hurt. School district Superintendent Dr. Jermaine Taylor says the accident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday south of Macon on Highway 45.
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
wtva.com
Several Christmas parades postponed
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
Commercial Dispatch
Bullet hits house in Crawford
A bullet went into a residence in Crawford late Friday night, but there were no injuries reported, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Lodge Street, Hawkins said, after a report of shots being fired. They found a round had gone through a window of a residence and into a wall.
wtva.com
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Pontotoc man
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says a man from Pontotoc is safe just a couple of hours after issuing a Silver Alert for him. Elton Huddleston disappeared after someone last saw him Saturday afternoon in the city on Oxford Street. Original story. PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA)-...
wtva.com
Lee County man killed in wreck near Sulligent
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Friday afternoon in Alabama killed a Belden, Mississippi, man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identifed the victim as John Reece, 27. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 17 about a mile north of Sulligent. According to troopers, Reece was driving a Mack truck...
wtva.com
Biking trail proposed to replace old rail line
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Imagine a walking trail that keeps going and going for more than 90 miles. That's the idea behind the proposed C&G Rails to Trails program. The C&G line runs from Columbus to Greenville but most of it has been discontinued for years. The goal is...
kicks96news.com
Happening Today – Louisville Christmas Parade
The “Yuletide of Yesteryear: Christmas Through the Decades” Christmas parade in Louisville is tonight. Floats and other parade entrants will begin lining up on Ivy Ave. at 4:30 pm and the parade will kick off at 5:30 pm. The Grand Marshal for the parade is Ms. Zettie Lee...
Mississippi sheriff: Two-year-old child accidentally shot by sibling
A toddler was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the child was accidentally shot by a sibling Sunday afternoon. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community in Monroe County. The two-year-old child...
wtva.com
Hundreds lose jobs in Vardaman as result of United Furniture layoffs
VARDAMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - Approximately 200 employees are out of a job with the closing of the Furniture Wood plant in Vardaman. This economic impact follows the shut down of United Furniture just before Thanksgiving. The two companies were partners. Sheila Freely, the director of the Calhoun Economic Development Association,...
