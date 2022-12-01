Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Holmes, Wife of San Diego Evans Hotels’ Heir, Sentenced to Prison for Theranos Fraud
A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wife of San Diego-based Evans Hotels‘ heir William “Billy” Evans, to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila...
‘This place is heaven’: Judge recommends Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes be sent to favourable Texas prison camp
Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers appear to be doing their best to make her more than a decade prison sentence as comfortable for her as possible.US District Court Judge Edward Davila has made a recommendation for Holmes to be sent to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas — about an hour and a half outside Houston — according to Bloomberg.Earlier this month, Holmes was sentenced to 11 1/4 years in prison for defrauding investors who backed her blood testing company, Theranos. The judge has ordered Holmes to turn herself into custody by 27 April.At first glance...
calmatters.network
Former Theranos president asks for no prison time; prosecutors want 15 years
In dueling sentencing memorandums filed late Wednesday night, lawyers for convicted Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani told a federal judge that their client should be put on probation and not serve any prison time. Balwani was convicted of 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy based on his...
Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War
One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA
A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
DEA's most corrupt agent says he's not the only one who laundered money for Colombia cartels
José Irizarry accepts that he's known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he "became another man" in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sports cars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world. But as he used his final...
Mexican prosecutors identify U.S. suspect in killing of Shanquella Robinson
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have filed charges against a U.S. woman on suspicion of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video.Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson.But they said they have approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico.Robinson's death at a resort development in the Baja resort town of San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries. The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of...
Texas-born drug lord ‘La Barbie’ no longer in U.S. custody, his whereabouts unknown
According to his sentencing documents, Valdez's release date was set for July 27, 2057. But inexplicably, he is no longer being held and is listed as 'NOT IN BOP CUSTODY' in the Bureau of Prisons database.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
A man who flaunted private jets and luxury cars on Instagram gets 11 years in prison for money laundering
It's a spectacular downfall for the 40-year-old former influencer, whose 2020 arrest in Dubai made headlines worldwide. The charges against Hushpuppi -- whose real name is Ramon Abbas -- related to a multimillion dollar scam that targeted companies in the US and overseas.
DEA's 'most corrupt agent' says ex-federal prosecutor for Cleveland attended 2017 party at his Colombia home
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — José Irizarry accepts that he's known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he "became another man" in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sports cars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world.
Former federal agent who aided organized-crime figure is sentenced to 10 years in prison
Felix Cisneros Jr. of Murrieta helped the unnamed associate of a criminal organization by providing updates on investigations and deleting info from a government database, prosecutors said.
HHS secretary signals sex-change surgeries for minors should be covered by taxpayers: Report
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra indicated that the Biden administration supports using taxpayer dollars to cover treatments, such as gender transition surgery, for minors that medical experts have determined are "medically necessary."
WacoTrib.com
Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Vanessa Guillen
A Killeen woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to four federal charges related to the 2020 killing of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén. Cecily Ann Aguilar, 24, who fought last year to have her confession thrown out, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact and three counts of making false statements. Eleven federal charges were filed against her in the case.
Mexican prosecutors seek to extradite U.S. suspect in killing of North Carolina woman in San Jose del Cabo
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have filed charges against a U.S. woman on suspicion of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson. But they said they...
Woman stole millions in fraud scheme and spent it on luxury cars and travel, feds say
The California woman was sentenced to decades in prison.
blavity.com
Shanquella Robinson: Mexican Authorities Request Extradition Of 'Friend' Allegedly Responsible For Death
Nearly a month after the untimely death of Shanquella Robinson, the investigation continues to unfold. As of Nov. 28, the Mexican police have called for the extradition of the individual they are questioning as the suspect in her murder. According to CNN, the Attorney General for Baja California Sur, Daniel De La Rosa, claims “the extradition process for the suspect was underway.”
Federal task force indicts dark web fentanyl kingpin
A federal task force has brought down the largest fentanyl drug lab in history by using undercover agents who ferreted out the operator selling on the dark web from his home in Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.
Executives at ‘fintechs’ made hundreds of millions handing out PPP Covid cash, report says
A couple who founded an Arizona-based financial technology firm in the early days of the pandemic raked in an estimated $120 million in processing fees from handing out billions in Paycheck Protection Program loans even though their company did little to police fraud, according to a congressional report released Thursday.
Comments / 0