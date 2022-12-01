ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘This place is heaven’: Judge recommends Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes be sent to favourable Texas prison camp

Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers appear to be doing their best to make her more than a decade prison sentence as comfortable for her as possible.US District Court Judge Edward Davila has made a recommendation for Holmes to be sent to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas — about an hour and a half outside Houston — according to Bloomberg.Earlier this month, Holmes was sentenced to 11 1/4 years in prison for defrauding investors who backed her blood testing company, Theranos. The judge has ordered Holmes to turn herself into custody by 27 April.At first glance...
calmatters.network

Former Theranos president asks for no prison time; prosecutors want 15 years

In dueling sentencing memorandums filed late Wednesday night, lawyers for convicted Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani told a federal judge that their client should be put on probation and not serve any prison time. Balwani was convicted of 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy based on his...
TheDailyBeast

Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War

One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
CBS LA

SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA

A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
CBS Philly

Mexican prosecutors identify U.S. suspect in killing of Shanquella Robinson

Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have filed charges against a U.S. woman on suspicion of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video.Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson.But they said they have approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico.Robinson's death at a resort development in the Baja resort town of San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries. The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of...
WacoTrib.com

Woman pleads guilty to charges related to death of Vanessa Guillen

A Killeen woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to four federal charges related to the 2020 killing of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén. Cecily Ann Aguilar, 24, who fought last year to have her confession thrown out, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact and three counts of making false statements. Eleven federal charges were filed against her in the case.
blavity.com

Shanquella Robinson: Mexican Authorities Request Extradition Of 'Friend' Allegedly Responsible For Death

Nearly a month after the untimely death of Shanquella Robinson, the investigation continues to unfold. As of Nov. 28, the Mexican police have called for the extradition of the individual they are questioning as the suspect in her murder. According to CNN, the Attorney General for Baja California Sur, Daniel De La Rosa, claims “the extradition process for the suspect was underway.”

