abc27.com

Pennsylvania Farm Show announces 2023 national anthem singers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the singers who won the National Anthem Contest and who will be performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show. There were many winners representing the Midstate, however, the winner with the...
abc27.com

Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
abc27.com

Flu hospitalizations reach decade high

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu cases across the commonwealth and the country continue to surge as hospitalizations top a 10-year record, according to the Centers for Disease Control. At the same time, the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health reported that infections in Pennsylvania have surpassed the peaks of five...
abc27.com

GM venture to invest additional $275M at Tennessee plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution announced Friday that it will invest an additional $275 million to expand a Tennessee battery cell factory for electric vehicles. Officials with the companies had already pledged to spend $2.3 billion...
abc27.com

What to watch in Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff election

ATLANTA (AP) — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.
abc27.com

Sunny and dry today, but more rainy days this week

Not much rain this week, but not a lot of sun either... TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 48. TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Stray Showers. Lo 34. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. TUESDAY: Cloudy, Light Showers. Hi 50. Clear skies and calm winds overnight helped temperatures tumble into the teens and 20s. It’s a...
abc27.com

Mostly sunny and cooler today, quite chilly tonight

Milder air returns along with showers by Tuesday... TONIGHT: Clear, Calm, & Cold. Lo 25. Winds: Calm. MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 48. Winds: S 5-10 mph. TUESDAY: Cloudy, Periods of Light Showers. Damp. Hi 50. Today brought brilliant blue skies and seasonable December weather! High pressure is sliding in...

