Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Farm Show announces 2023 national anthem singers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the singers who won the National Anthem Contest and who will be performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show. There were many winners representing the Midstate, however, the winner with the...
abc27.com
Cumberland Valley teacher represents Midstate at Pa. ‘Teacher of the Year’ ceremony
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania named its “Teacher of the Year” today. On, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, 12 nominees for the award gathered in Hershey for the ceremony. This year’s top teacher is Ryan D. Hardesty who teaches at Blackhawk School District in Beaver County. Cumberland...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
abc27.com
Flu hospitalizations reach decade high
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu cases across the commonwealth and the country continue to surge as hospitalizations top a 10-year record, according to the Centers for Disease Control. At the same time, the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health reported that infections in Pennsylvania have surpassed the peaks of five...
abc27.com
GM venture to invest additional $275M at Tennessee plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution announced Friday that it will invest an additional $275 million to expand a Tennessee battery cell factory for electric vehicles. Officials with the companies had already pledged to spend $2.3 billion...
abc27.com
What to watch in Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff election
ATLANTA (AP) — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.
abc27.com
Sunny and dry today, but more rainy days this week
Not much rain this week, but not a lot of sun either... TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 48. TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Stray Showers. Lo 34. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. TUESDAY: Cloudy, Light Showers. Hi 50. Clear skies and calm winds overnight helped temperatures tumble into the teens and 20s. It’s a...
abc27.com
Mostly sunny and cooler today, quite chilly tonight
Milder air returns along with showers by Tuesday... TONIGHT: Clear, Calm, & Cold. Lo 25. Winds: Calm. MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Seasonable. Hi 48. Winds: S 5-10 mph. TUESDAY: Cloudy, Periods of Light Showers. Damp. Hi 50. Today brought brilliant blue skies and seasonable December weather! High pressure is sliding in...
Comments / 0