MINNEAPOLIS – Sun Country Airlines is poised to take off with more aircraft and more crew members. And by February, it will be flying to 12 different destinations in Florida alone.Jude Bricker is the CEO, which could stand for "Chief Enthusiasm Officer.""I can't think of a time where I've been more excited about the airline I was working for than I am right now with Sun Country," Bricker said.He landed the job in 2017. While he's excited these days, he says the pandemic came close to grounding the hometown carrier for good."There were three moments in time where it was near-death...

3 DAYS AGO