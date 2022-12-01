ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Dog reportedly electrocuted at Washington State Fairgrounds holiday event

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A dog was reportedly electrocuted and died at a Washington State Fair holiday event on Friday, leading the grounds to enhance safety measures, according to a spokesperson. A fun night looking at Christmas lights at the state fairgrounds in Puyallup turned to tragedy for Vyctoria Sanchez.
KOMO News

North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp

SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
Ask Tacoma

Are backyard chickens allowed in Tacoma?

My mom and I just moved to Tacoma from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.
KOMO News

Pierce County drivers dealing with icy roads

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Slick, slippery and icy road conditions are what drivers are dealing with in communities all throughout Pierce County. Some worry what their morning commute is going to look like. People we spoke say they’ve dealt with both the rain and snow and since it’s not...
a-z-animals.com

10 Adorable Puppies in Seattle to Adopt for Christmas

This Christmas, bring home an extra bundle of joy by adopting an adorable puppy in Seattle! With so many local shelters and rescue organizations offering puppies for adoption, it’s easy to find the perfect pup to share a lifetime of love with you and your family. Whether you’re looking for a small lap dog or a big cuddly companion, adopting a dog is sure to bring the holiday spirit into your home and heart. So, let’s look at ten adorable puppies in Seattle to adopt for Christmas!
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former Borracchini’s Bakery building in South Seattle demolished

A Rainier Valley cultural and culinary landmark that celebrated weddings and birthdays for nearly 100 years in Seattle was leveled by a demolition crew on Wednesday. Chopper 7 flew over the remnants of Remo Borracchini’s bakery building as a demolition crew worked to scrape the ruins down to bare earth.
KING-5

The Seattle market where your groceries are always free

SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is — with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also...
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way

SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
KOMO News

Snow, rain showers to continue in parts of Puget Sound

Some areas in the south Sound and southwest Washington are still seeing snow or a mixture of snow and rain on Sunday. North Seattle will likely remain dry most of the day under cloudy skies, as areas north of Olympia will see some rain showers mixed with a few snowflakes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy