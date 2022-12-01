Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Dog reportedly electrocuted at Washington State Fairgrounds holiday event
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A dog was reportedly electrocuted and died at a Washington State Fair holiday event on Friday, leading the grounds to enhance safety measures, according to a spokesperson. A fun night looking at Christmas lights at the state fairgrounds in Puyallup turned to tragedy for Vyctoria Sanchez.
People are scavenging for high-end coolers that are washing up on shores from Seattle to Alaska after a freighter lost shipping containers last fall: 'The Yetis are still out there'
After a freight ship lost some of its cargo in rough waters last year, its haul of Yeti brand coolers has been circling the globe.
What are some rich neighborhoods in Tacoma to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
KING-5
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
In November of 1875 the steamship S-S Pacific was traveling from Seattle to San Francisco when it collided with another ship. It is believed that 325 people died.
KOMO News
North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
Precious Cougar Stolen From Seattle Restaurant: 'It's Just So, So Wrong'
'She is as much of a part of this restaurant as the food, and the music and the cocktails,' the restaurant owner said.
Are backyard chickens allowed in Tacoma?
My mom and I just moved to Tacoma from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.
Popular Seattle gym survives pandemic, now closing after mass tech layoffs
SEATTLE — Some small businesses in downtown Seattle are starting to feel the impacts of the most recent wave of tech layoffs. Pandora Fitness sits on the corner of 8th Ave and Virginia Street, just steps from Amazon's headquarters and companies like Meta. The tech giants announced layoffs in...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Snoqualmie Casino Guest Hits $1M Jackpot on Light & Wonder’s 5 Treasures Explosion™ Slot Machine
Thanksgiving Weekend will be one to remember for a Snoqualmie Casino Crescent Club Member who hit a potentially life-changing progressive jackpot totaling $1,039,633.73 while playing 5 TREASURES EXPLOSION™ slot machine from slot manufacturer Light and Wonder. Casino team members and fellow guests alike helped the guest celebrate the seven-figure...
KOMO News
Pierce County drivers dealing with icy roads
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Slick, slippery and icy road conditions are what drivers are dealing with in communities all throughout Pierce County. Some worry what their morning commute is going to look like. People we spoke say they’ve dealt with both the rain and snow and since it’s not...
focushillsboro.com
Cold Weather Pattern Expected In December To January In The Northwest, Bringing More Snow To Seattle, Portland, And Oregon
Cold Weather: The most recent weather predictions indicated that Seattle, Oregon, and Portland might get snow throughout the months of December and January due to an upcoming cold weather pattern. Heavy rain, high winds, tornadoes, and snow greeted the arrival of December on the calendar. On the same day, December...
a-z-animals.com
10 Adorable Puppies in Seattle to Adopt for Christmas
This Christmas, bring home an extra bundle of joy by adopting an adorable puppy in Seattle! With so many local shelters and rescue organizations offering puppies for adoption, it’s easy to find the perfect pup to share a lifetime of love with you and your family. Whether you’re looking for a small lap dog or a big cuddly companion, adopting a dog is sure to bring the holiday spirit into your home and heart. So, let’s look at ten adorable puppies in Seattle to adopt for Christmas!
This Is Washington's Best Christmas Light Display
The sky is certainly the limit when it comes to these stunning creations, which is why Travel + Leisure found the best Christmas light display in every state.
This Shop Serves Washington's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
MyNorthwest.com
Light snow continues to fall in some parts of Western Washington, but get ready for the rain
After Saturday’s high temperatures in the mid-to-low 40′s, much of the snow that hit the Puget Sound area has melted. However, after temperatures dropped into the 20′s overnight, any moisture that did not melt and evaporate froze. When walking on sidewalks or driving on roads use great...
KOMO News
The Mariners spirit: Rick Rizzs' 'Toys for Kids' embodies the team, helps Seattle kids
All season during a magical 2022 we saw the Mariners endear themselves to the baseball world with their heart and spirit of teamwork. And if you're wondering how all that comes together, the answer is simply that's who this team is. And we saw it first hand on Saturday. It...
Former Borracchini’s Bakery building in South Seattle demolished
A Rainier Valley cultural and culinary landmark that celebrated weddings and birthdays for nearly 100 years in Seattle was leveled by a demolition crew on Wednesday. Chopper 7 flew over the remnants of Remo Borracchini’s bakery building as a demolition crew worked to scrape the ruins down to bare earth.
KING-5
The Seattle market where your groceries are always free
SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is — with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way
SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
KOMO News
Snow, rain showers to continue in parts of Puget Sound
Some areas in the south Sound and southwest Washington are still seeing snow or a mixture of snow and rain on Sunday. North Seattle will likely remain dry most of the day under cloudy skies, as areas north of Olympia will see some rain showers mixed with a few snowflakes.
