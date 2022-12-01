Another embarrassing effort through and through as the Rangers get some Sens knocked into them (see what I did there?). “Meaningful” hockey games may be a month away, but the points the New York Rangers are leaving on the table at this stage of the season are going to start becoming costly. It’s hard to nitpick individual complaints. The team just did not look good in long stretches against an Ottawa team that, no matter what their analytics, say are 29th the NHL. Blowing leads to these types of teams, like the Rangers have been doing for most of the year, delegitimizes any belief of greatness this season.

2 DAYS AGO