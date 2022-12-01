Read full article on original website
Rangers hit rock bottom and have embarrassed themselves
We were wondering where rock bottom was, and here it is. The Rangers hit rock bottom last night in whatever showing that was against the Blackhawks. An utter embarrassment is the only way to put it. Chicago is actively tanking and are dressing players we’ve never heard of, yet they took it to the Rangers and dominated them from start to finish.
Diagnosing Lafreniere’s struggles
As the Rangers move closer to the top of the Eastern Conference, fans can be cautiously optimistic that that ‘experts’ pre-season predictions were thankfully grossly miscalculated. Few thought a young, rebuilt squad would be this good this early at this life stage. Another expectation that also seems to have been shot wide is the production of Alexis Lafrenière. The 2020 1st overall pick came into this league with a mountain of expectations after he absolutely dismantled the QMJHL in ways not seen since Sidney Crosby or Claude Giroux. Yet here we are, talking about Lafrenière’s struggles to start his career.
NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: Rock bottom
Last Week’s Results: L 5-3 vs NJD, W 3-1 @ OTT, OTL 3-2 vs OTT, L 5-2 vs CHI. Last Poll’s Results: N/A (sorry about missing last week) The Rangers stink. They lost to the Devils before getting three of four from Ottawa. They capped the week with an embarrassing loss to Chicago.
Filip Chytil out tonight; Rangers recall Johnny Brodzinski
Per Mollie Walker, the Rangers will be without Filip Chytil, who is still nursing a lower body injury. The Rangers have recalled Johnny Brodzinski, and he will play tonight on the fourth line over Ryan Carpenter. The rest of the top nine will remain the same. The new fourth line with Brodzinski, Sammy Blais, and Julien Gauthier could be a fun speed line to watch.
Blue Seat Bookie: 12.3.2022 – New Jersey Covers, Seattle Wins, It’s over in Detroit
Welcome to yet another edition of Blue Seat Bookie! I hope you’ve been enjoying some of the wins that have been predicted on this blog the past couple of articles. Here are 3 more that look extremely promising on what should be a really good Saturday in the NHL.
Rangers get some Sens knocked into them
Another embarrassing effort through and through as the Rangers get some Sens knocked into them (see what I did there?). “Meaningful” hockey games may be a month away, but the points the New York Rangers are leaving on the table at this stage of the season are going to start becoming costly. It’s hard to nitpick individual complaints. The team just did not look good in long stretches against an Ottawa team that, no matter what their analytics, say are 29th the NHL. Blowing leads to these types of teams, like the Rangers have been doing for most of the year, delegitimizes any belief of greatness this season.
NY Rangers Game 26: Rangers vs Blackhawks
The Rangers snatched defeat from the jaws of victory last night, blowing a lead with less than a minute left against the lowly Senators. Now the tanking Blackhawks come to town with a mostly AHL team trying to moonlight as an actual NHL team. There is really nothing on this roster to be scared of, which means it’s the proverbial trap game.
Rangers reassign Johnny Brodzinski to Hartford
The Rangers have returned Johnny Brodzinski to the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL. This was done almost immediately after the Rangers loss last night to Chicago, as Brodzinski was basically an insurance recall. This obviously bodes well for Filip Chytil‘s health, as Brodzinski wouldn’t have been returned if Chytil’s...
Rangers recall Brodzinski, Harpur; return Jones to AHL
The Rangers have made a trio of roster moves in advance of tonight’s matchup against Chicago. They have recalled forward Johnny Brodzinski and defenseman Ben Harpur, while returning defenseman Zac Jones to the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. This is a bit of a surprising move, as the Rangers...
