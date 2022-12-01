Read full article on original website
What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained
Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
Collectors find happiness among fellow toy-lovers at Quad Cities Toy Show
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 4th annual Quad Cities Toy Show wrapped up this weekend. It started on Dec. 3 and ran through Dec. 4. The two-day show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport attracted about seven dozen vendors offering to sell and buy toys of all kinds. And...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to the Quad Cities after 2-year hiatus
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to the Quad Cities after a two-year absence. It brought excitement around the area, as hundreds of people gathered in the cold to see the train. “I've never seen the train before,” said Deb Kuehl, a Quad City resident. "It...
voiceofmuscatine.com
CP Rail Holiday Train to arrive in Muscatine this weekend
The CP Rail Holiday Train will stop in Muscatine at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Riverside Park (between Iowa and Chestnut). Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason will perform between 7:45 and 8:15 p.m. This event is the first CP has held since 2019, as virtual Holiday Train shows...
PHOTOS: Santa Rescue in Downtown Galesburg
Thanks to the brave men at the Galesburg Fire Department, Santa Claus was rescued from atop First Mid Bank & Trust on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Downtown Galesburg. Santa and Mrs. Claus later joined the second Holly Days Parade. (Photos courtesy Steve Davis/seedcophoto.com)
aroundptown.com
Light Up The Park Hours Extended
Starting tonight, Saturday, December 3rd, The Light Up The Park drive thru light display in the Prophetstown State Park will be open until 8:00PM for the duration of the event. The display had originally closed at 7:00PM but due to demand the committee decided to add an hour to each...
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
Find Fun Illinois And Iowa Events In This Week’s FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
This Davenport Chinese Restaurant Is Going To Reopen Soon
A Chinese restaurant in Davenport is set to open again in less than a month. QC Dynasty Buffet is gearing up to reopen it's doors at 5388 Elmore Avenue. The closure has been in effect as the ownership of the restaurant changed but it is set to open again on January 1st, 2023.
Local BMX racers win at Grand Nationals
Two local riders brought home trophies from the USA BMX Grand Nationals held in Tulsa, Oklahoma November 24-27. Knox Reaves from Davenport placed 10th nationwide in the eight cruiser racing class while Deacon Reaves, also from Davenport, took first place in the 5 & Under Intermediate class. Deacon now ranks sixth nationwide of all classes […]
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Around Thirty Pigs Died in Rural Cascade Fire
Over two dozen pigs died in a hog building fire west of Cascade on Friday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Cascade Fire and EMS responded to 30250 Goose Hill Road shortly after 5 pm for a fire in a hog confinement. The fire appeared to...
Iowa DOT To Reduce I-74 Eastbound To One Lane This Weekend
If you're planning to do some traveling this weekend from Iowa to Illinois and plan to use the I-74 bridge, expect some land reduction from Saturday evening to Sunday morning as crews plan to do some pavement patching on the Iowa side. The Iowa Department of Transportation announced on Friday...
What’s that noise at the Arsenal?
Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
Over $65K in jewelry stolen from a minivan in Galesburg
Another slew of vehicle burglaries has Galesburg Police investigating numerous thefts over the past week. On Tuesday, November 29th, police responded to the 200 block of Duffield Avenue after a 28-year-old man reported his 2008 Chevy Uplander was burglarized. The man said the passenger door doesn’t latch properly. Over $65,000 in jewelry was taken as well as $750 worth of Jordan brand shoes. The man showed officers the appraisal documentation for the jewelry. Also on Tuesday last week, GPD responded to the 300 block of North Broad Street after a 22-year-old female reported her 2010 Ford sedan was burglarized. She discovered numerous items scattered around her vehicle and missing was her blue snakeskin wallet that included her ID. On December 1st, GPD responded to the Silas Willard parking lot after staff discovered the catalytic converter on a 2015 Ford Cutaway van was taken. On December 2nd, a 35-year-old Galesburg man discovered his speakers and amplifier were taken from his 2002 GMC Yukon as it sat at the Winkler’s towing lot. The man discovered his audio equipment was stolen after he found them for sale on the Facebook marketplace.
ourquadcities.com
FOUND: Missing Moline man
UPDATE: Orlando has been found safe, according to the Moline Police Department. EARLIER UPDATE: On the Moline Police Department Facebook page, police ask for assistance in locating a 70-year-old man named Orlando, who has Alzheimer’s Disease and may be confused about his surroundings. The man left his home in...
ourquadcities.com
Driver identified in utility vehicle crash
UPDATE: The driver in a single UTV crash that injured six people has been identified as 54-year-old Curt Bell, of Princeton, Iowa. The driver and five passengers remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted
PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
wglc.net
OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider for Princeton
PRINCETON – OSF HealthCare announced they have added a new primary care provider to its staff in Princeton. Jennifer Comerford, APRN will be joining the OSF Medical Group office. She received a Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois University and Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue University Global.
ourquadcities.com
Narcotics Unit alleges woman had meth in backpack
A 27-year-old Goose Lake, Iowa, woman is behind bars to face drug-related charges after police allege she took off from officers – first on a motorcycle, then on foot. Elizabeth Carstensen faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.
KCRG.com
New COVID variant reported in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team were notified that cases of the COVID-19 Omicron BQ. 1.1 variant were reported in the county. Officials say that Omicron BQ. subvariants have a high level of immune evasiveness and can sometimes escape detection by...
