97X

What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained

Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
voiceofmuscatine.com

CP Rail Holiday Train to arrive in Muscatine this weekend

The CP Rail Holiday Train will stop in Muscatine at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Riverside Park (between Iowa and Chestnut). Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason will perform between 7:45 and 8:15 p.m. This event is the first CP has held since 2019, as virtual Holiday Train shows...
WGIL - Galesburg's news

PHOTOS: Santa Rescue in Downtown Galesburg

Thanks to the brave men at the Galesburg Fire Department, Santa Claus was rescued from atop First Mid Bank & Trust on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Downtown Galesburg. Santa and Mrs. Claus later joined the second Holly Days Parade. (Photos courtesy Steve Davis/seedcophoto.com)
aroundptown.com

Light Up The Park Hours Extended

Starting tonight, Saturday, December 3rd, The Light Up The Park drive thru light display in the Prophetstown State Park will be open until 8:00PM for the duration of the event. The display had originally closed at 7:00PM but due to demand the committee decided to add an hour to each...
Hot 104.7

The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
QuadCities.com

Find Fun Illinois And Iowa Events In This Week’s FUN10!

Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
B100

This Davenport Chinese Restaurant Is Going To Reopen Soon

A Chinese restaurant in Davenport is set to open again in less than a month. QC Dynasty Buffet is gearing up to reopen it's doors at 5388 Elmore Avenue. The closure has been in effect as the ownership of the restaurant changed but it is set to open again on January 1st, 2023.
Local 4 WHBF

Local BMX racers win at Grand Nationals

Two local riders brought home trophies from the USA BMX Grand Nationals held in Tulsa, Oklahoma November 24-27.  Knox Reaves from Davenport placed 10th nationwide in the eight cruiser racing class while Deacon Reaves, also from Davenport, took first place in the 5 & Under Intermediate class. Deacon now ranks sixth nationwide of all classes […]
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Around Thirty Pigs Died in Rural Cascade Fire

Over two dozen pigs died in a hog building fire west of Cascade on Friday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Cascade Fire and EMS responded to 30250 Goose Hill Road shortly after 5 pm for a fire in a hog confinement. The fire appeared to...
B100

Iowa DOT To Reduce I-74 Eastbound To One Lane This Weekend

If you're planning to do some traveling this weekend from Iowa to Illinois and plan to use the I-74 bridge, expect some land reduction from Saturday evening to Sunday morning as crews plan to do some pavement patching on the Iowa side. The Iowa Department of Transportation announced on Friday...
Local 4 WHBF

What’s that noise at the Arsenal?

Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Over $65K in jewelry stolen from a minivan in Galesburg

Another slew of vehicle burglaries has Galesburg Police investigating numerous thefts over the past week. On Tuesday, November 29th, police responded to the 200 block of Duffield Avenue after a 28-year-old man reported his 2008 Chevy Uplander was burglarized. The man said the passenger door doesn’t latch properly. Over $65,000 in jewelry was taken as well as $750 worth of Jordan brand shoes. The man showed officers the appraisal documentation for the jewelry. Also on Tuesday last week, GPD responded to the 300 block of North Broad Street after a 22-year-old female reported her 2010 Ford sedan was burglarized. She discovered numerous items scattered around her vehicle and missing was her blue snakeskin wallet that included her ID. On December 1st, GPD responded to the Silas Willard parking lot after staff discovered the catalytic converter on a 2015 Ford Cutaway van was taken. On December 2nd, a 35-year-old Galesburg man discovered his speakers and amplifier were taken from his 2002 GMC Yukon as it sat at the Winkler’s towing lot. The man discovered his audio equipment was stolen after he found them for sale on the Facebook marketplace.
ourquadcities.com

FOUND: Missing Moline man

UPDATE: Orlando has been found safe, according to the Moline Police Department. EARLIER UPDATE: On the Moline Police Department Facebook page, police ask for assistance in locating a 70-year-old man named Orlando, who has Alzheimer’s Disease and may be confused about his surroundings. The man left his home in...
ourquadcities.com

Driver identified in utility vehicle crash

UPDATE: The driver in a single UTV crash that injured six people has been identified as 54-year-old Curt Bell, of Princeton, Iowa. The driver and five passengers remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
WQAD

6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted

PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
wglc.net

OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider for Princeton

PRINCETON – OSF HealthCare announced they have added a new primary care provider to its staff in Princeton. Jennifer Comerford, APRN will be joining the OSF Medical Group office. She received a Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois University and Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue University Global.
ourquadcities.com

Narcotics Unit alleges woman had meth in backpack

A 27-year-old Goose Lake, Iowa, woman is behind bars to face drug-related charges after police allege she took off from officers – first on a motorcycle, then on foot. Elizabeth Carstensen faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.
KCRG.com

New COVID variant reported in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team were notified that cases of the COVID-19 Omicron BQ. 1.1 variant were reported in the county. Officials say that Omicron BQ. subvariants have a high level of immune evasiveness and can sometimes escape detection by...

