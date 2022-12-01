Read full article on original website
US stocks slip as investors weigh economic data, Fed policy
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in midday trading on Wall Street Monday and bond yields rose as investors face a mostly quiet week that will be capped by a closely watched update on inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 11:36 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial...
FX swap debt a $80 trillion 'blind spot' global regulator says
LONDON (Reuters) - Pension funds and other 'non-bank' financial firms have more than $80 trillion of hidden, off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said. The BIS, dubbed the central bank to the world's central banks, also said in its latest quarterly report that...
UPDATE 1-Crypto lender Nexo to quit United States
LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - UK-based crypto lender Nexo said on Monday it would phase out its U.S. products and services over the coming months due to clashes with regulators. "Our decision comes after more than 18 months of good-faith dialogue with US state and federal regulators which has come to a dead end," Nexo said in a blog post on Monday.
BRIEF-BlackRock Inc's Long Position In H-Shares Of CMOC Group Rises To 7.12% - HKEX Filing
* BLACKROCK INC'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF CMOC GROUP INCREASED TO 7.12% ON NOV 30 FROM 6.98% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Russia likely planning to encircle Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut, Britain says
(Reuters) - Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday. The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the...
UPDATE 2-U.S. Fed proposes plan for banks to manage climate-linked financial risk
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve Board on Friday joined other key banking regulators in proposing a plan for how large banks should manage climate-related financial risks, drawing immediate dissent from one member and reservations from another. The proposed principles detailed expectations for banks with more than...
Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) a shit coin?
There are many terms, including stablecoins, gaming tokens, meme coins and shit coins, which are used within the cryptoverse. Unlike Bitcoin, which started with a defined purpose, shit or meme coins do not declare any use case at the time of launch. Shiba Inu’s ecosystem is adding new features like...
Oil prices fall after data raises U.S. Fed interest rate worries
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices pared gains on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down 56 cents at $85.01 a barrel by 11:23 a.m. EST (1623 GMT)....
Gold pulls back as dollar rebounds on U.S. strong data
(Reuters) - Gold prices beat a sharp retreat on Monday as the dollar shot back up on bets that strong U.S. economic readings may give the Federal Reserve fodder to accelerate rate hikes. Spot gold dipped 1.2% to $1,775.68 per ounce by 10:36 a.m. ET (1536 GMT) after touching its...
Gold hits 5-month peak as dollar dips on China reopening hopes
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose to a five-month high on Monday, as the U.S. dollar weakened slightly after more Chinese cities relaxed COVID-19 restrictions over the weekend. Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,807.21 per ounce, as of 0233 GMT, after climbing to its highest level since July 5 at $1,808.20 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,819.60.
Russia will not export oil subject to Western cap, says Putin energy point man
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter, will not sell oil that is subject to a Western price cap even if it has to cut production, President Vladimir Putin's point man on energy said. The Group of Seven and Australia on Friday agreed a $60 per barrel price...
Tata Group's Air India to lease six more aircraft
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Tata group-owned carrier Air India said on Monday it will lease six more Boeing aircraft, days after the Indian conglomerate announced the airline's merger with Vistara. The aircraft, expected to be inducted in the first half of 2023, are in addition to the 30 leased earlier...
Crypto broker Genesis owes Gemini's customers $900 million, Financial Times reports
(Reuters) - Crypto broker Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owe customers of the Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. Crypto exchange Gemini is trying to recover the funds after Genesis was wrongfooted by last month’s failure of Sam Bankman-Fried’s...
UPDATE 1-IMF, Argentina reach funding agreement that could unlock $6 bln
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it has reached a agreement with Argentine authorities on a third review under its Extended Fund Facility Arrangement, which could give the South American country access to around $6 billion. The IMF said in a statement...
U.S., partners urge Sudan to finalize new government framework to unlock aid
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The United States and its partners welcomed the agreement of an initial political framework in Sudan on Monday and urged all parties to make a concerted effort to finalize negotiations on a new civilian-led government. "This is the key to unlocking the resumption of international...
German defence ministry: F-35 fighter jet procurement on right track
BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - There is no crisis in Germany's planning for procurement of U.S. F-35 fighter jets, a defence ministry spokesperson said on Monday. "The project is clearly on the right track," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference. (Reporting by Rachel More and Paul Carrel) Disclaimer.
UPDATE 1-Pfizer applies for FDA authorization for Omicron-retooled vaccine booster in kids under 5
(Adds details and background) Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Monday they have submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization of their Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccine booster for children aged 6 months through 4 years.
White House says it is not surprised on Russian reaction to oil price cap
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that it was not surprised by Russia's reaction to the West's price cap on oil from the country. Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the cap can be adjusted over time to prevent Russia from profiting from the war in Ukraine while keeping Russian crude in the market.
Argentina targets $100 bln in offshore savings with U.S. tax deal
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's cash-strapped government will target some $100 billion in savings held in U.S. bank accounts, in an effort to tax the undeclared funds while boosting central bank reserves, part of a tax deal inked with the United States on Monday. The effort is part...
