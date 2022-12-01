Read full article on original website
KTBS
"The system is overwhelmed": doctor weighs in on "tripledemic" virus cases in Shreveport/Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La.-Health officials are battling three viruses that are filling waiting rooms and overwhelming medical staff across the country. The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting high activity of flu and covid like illnesses... The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting high activity of flu and covid like illnesses as well as an uptick in cases of RSV.
KTBS
Improving weather for this afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. - A warm front was bisecting the ArkLaTex during the mid morning on this Monday. South of the boundary, it was in the 60s-70s. North...temperatures were in the 40s-50s. Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar showed spotty showers over northern sections near the warm front. Patchy drizzle and...
KTBS
Louisiana survey finds child welfare staff unhappy with pay, work conditions
(The Center Square) — Issues with pay, caseload and unrealistic expectations were the top themes of a recent job satisfaction survey at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report on Thursday outlining the results of a...
KTBS
Amid new bickering, BESE to consider learning standards up to age 5
BATON ROUGE, La. - Controversy continues to bubble around proposed learning standards for Louisiana's youngest children and whether they will pave the way for talks on racism and other volatile topics. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which approved new benchmarks 8-2 in August, is set to tackle...
KTBS
Firearms restoration bill could allow felons of non-violent crimes to carry a firearm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session HB 1013 or Firearms Restoration bill is receiving a lot of attention since it was filed earlier this week. The bipartisan legislation was put together by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-District 17, State Senator Gary Stubblefield, R-District 6, and State Senator Ronald Caldwell, R-District 23.
