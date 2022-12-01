ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
New Book by Kaelen Wilson-Goldie Explores the Link Between Conflict and Creativity

What good can art do? As the world appears to spiral out of control, a rising tide of authoritarianism swells here and abroad. Acts of astonishing bravery in places like Ukraine and Iran are met with crushing violence, while implacable forces drive an ever-widening wedge between those who wield power and those who are subjected to it.  Related Articles Weeding and Seeding Histories: Walid Raad at Paula Cooper Sharjah Biennial Names Over 150 Artists for Long-Awaited Okwui Enwezor–Conceived 2023 Edition Thelma Golden and Anne Pasternak on Curating an Exhibition at Beth Rudin DeWoody's Bunker Space: 'Beth Is Not a Trophy Collector' Art seems a poor...
Religious Americans worried about climate change are diverse

Highly religious Americans concerned about warming temperatures around the globe are racially and ethnically diverse, according to survey results from a recent Pew Research Center report. The big picture: While few very religious Americans say they’re worried about climate change, people of color largely make up the share who do...
America’s staggering food waste problem

America wastes more than 100 billion pounds — or 40% — of its food each year. Why it matters: We often toss food without thinking, but the waste has stakes for the environment, global food insecurity and for our wallets. The biggest share of food waste doesn't come...
The pandemic's impact on teen brains

The stress of living through the pandemic aged adolescent brains by at least three or four years, according to a new study out of Stanford University. Plus, pressure mounts in Iran's protests. And, a supply and demand mismatch for remote jobs. Guests: Axios' Sabrina Moreno and The Washington Post's Miriam...
The Indicator from Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") My favorite time of the month. MA: ...That day of the month when the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics comes out. And according to the report, U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in November, more than expected. Also, the unemployment rate stayed flat at 3.7% - so labor market seems pretty strong.
Exclusive: Meta testing age verification on Facebook Dating

Meta is testing age verification tools on Facebook Dating, a move the company says will make the product safer, per an announcement shared exclusively with Axios. Why it matters: Meta and other tech platforms are getting ahead of a regulatory environment increasingly focused on the safety of children and teens online, with policy changes underway in the U.S. and abroad.
