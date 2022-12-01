Read full article on original website
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real
The Greek tragedy unfolding in the financial press over the last week is the story of Sam Bankman-Fried, the would-be cryptocurrency tycoon and political kingmaker whose multibillion-dollar empire has sunk like the Titanic after its encounter with the iceberg. Bloomberg put it this way: “Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
The unbelievably fast world of Caroline Ellison where 'someone suggests something' then 'an hour later and it's already happened'
The former Alameda Research CEO involved in the downfall of FTX said the crypto company made her Wall Street job look slow-paced by comparison.
Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, and Larry Fink just rang the alarm on the US economy. Here's what they warned about the coming downturn.
Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, and Larry Fink issued bleak warnings about the US economy on Wednesday. The Meta and Amazon bosses plan to cut costs, while the BlackRock chief expects stagnant growth. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US is in good shape and might still avoid a recession. Mark...
Sam Bankman-Fried just explained what happened at FTX: Everything to know
Good morning, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. I never thought I'd see a bankrupt, vilified ex-crypto CEO overshadow comments from the chairman of the Federal Reserve, but alas, I can't think of everything. Speaking at the Brookings Institution Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that there's still a chance...
New Book by Kaelen Wilson-Goldie Explores the Link Between Conflict and Creativity
What good can art do? As the world appears to spiral out of control, a rising tide of authoritarianism swells here and abroad. Acts of astonishing bravery in places like Ukraine and Iran are met with crushing violence, while implacable forces drive an ever-widening wedge between those who wield power and those who are subjected to it. Related Articles Weeding and Seeding Histories: Walid Raad at Paula Cooper Sharjah Biennial Names Over 150 Artists for Long-Awaited Okwui Enwezor–Conceived 2023 Edition Thelma Golden and Anne Pasternak on Curating an Exhibition at Beth Rudin DeWoody's Bunker Space: 'Beth Is Not a Trophy Collector' Art seems a poor...
Religious Americans worried about climate change are diverse
Highly religious Americans concerned about warming temperatures around the globe are racially and ethnically diverse, according to survey results from a recent Pew Research Center report. The big picture: While few very religious Americans say they’re worried about climate change, people of color largely make up the share who do...
America’s staggering food waste problem
America wastes more than 100 billion pounds — or 40% — of its food each year. Why it matters: We often toss food without thinking, but the waste has stakes for the environment, global food insecurity and for our wallets. The biggest share of food waste doesn't come...
The pandemic's impact on teen brains
The stress of living through the pandemic aged adolescent brains by at least three or four years, according to a new study out of Stanford University. Plus, pressure mounts in Iran's protests. And, a supply and demand mismatch for remote jobs. Guests: Axios' Sabrina Moreno and The Washington Post's Miriam...
NPR
The Indicator from Planet Money
SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") My favorite time of the month. MA: ...That day of the month when the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics comes out. And according to the report, U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in November, more than expected. Also, the unemployment rate stayed flat at 3.7% - so labor market seems pretty strong.
Exclusive: Meta testing age verification on Facebook Dating
Meta is testing age verification tools on Facebook Dating, a move the company says will make the product safer, per an announcement shared exclusively with Axios. Why it matters: Meta and other tech platforms are getting ahead of a regulatory environment increasingly focused on the safety of children and teens online, with policy changes underway in the U.S. and abroad.
