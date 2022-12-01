Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today
Every NFL fan base likes to complain about the officiating, especially when your team is losing. But when you're married to the best quarterback in the league, your comments are going to stand out. Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs are losing to the Bengals, 14-3. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the...
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
Joe Burrow Had 4-Word Postgame Message For Patrick Mahomes
Joe Burrow got the better of Patrick Mahomes once again on Sunday afternoon. The Cincinnati Bengals topped the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati topped Kansas City, 27-24, on Sunday. Following the game, Burrow had a simple four-word message for Mahomes. "We'll see...
Browns Announce Starting Quarterback Decision After Ugly Win
The Cleveland Browns won on Sunday, but quarterback Deshaun Watson had very little to do with the result. In his first NFL action in two years, Watson completed just 12-of-22 passes for 131 yards and an interception. He looked quite rusty as the Browns beat the lowly Houston Texans 27-14 on the strength of three defensive and special teams touchdowns.
Ravens Announced Lamar Jackson's Injury Diagnosis Monday
The Baltimore Ravens were able to eke out a win over the Denver Broncos yesterday after star quarterback Lamar Jackson went down with an injury. Unfortunately, it appears that they'll have to go a lot longer without him. On Monday, the Ravens gave a new injury diagnosis for the two-time...
Deion Sanders Has Already Flipped Prominent 5-Star Recruit
That didn't take very long. Less than 24 hours after landing the Colorado head coaching job, head coach Deion Sanders has already flipped a prominent five-star recruit. Winston Watkins Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2025 class, has flipped his commitment to Colorado. The five-star recruit had previously been...
College Football Star Running Back Announces He's Transferring
Every day, more talented college football players enter the NCAA transfer portal. On Saturday, Ball State running back Carson Steele announced his intention to enter the portal after two seasons powering the Cardinals' rushing attack. "I want to thank Ball State for taking a chance on me when no one...
NFL World Speculating About Colin Kaepernick On Monday
Should it be reunion time for the San Francisco 49ers?. The 49ers lost their second starting quarterback to a season-ending injury on Sunday, when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot. The team lost starter Trey Lance earlier in the year. While the 49ers are going with rookie Brock...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Departure Monday
Monday morning, the Cincinnati Bearcats reportedly finalized their head coaching hire. It's a shocking one. Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is leaving the ACC job for the Bearcats head coaching job. Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news. The football world is pretty shocked by the move. "In the end,...
Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
NFL World Is Furious With Andy Reid's Decision Tonight
The Kansas City Chiefs had a fourth and short in opposing territory, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, late in the fourth quarter. But rather than go for it with the best quarterback in the National Football League, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to kick a long field goal.
Aaron Donald Receives Punishment For What He Did To Patrick Mahomes
There was a tense moment in last week's Chiefs-Rams game when Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald grabbed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the facemask, which wiped out a sack. But now it appears that the NFL has decided that Donald's actions warranted more than just a flag. According to NFL...
NFL World Believes Baker Mayfield Wants To Play For 1 Team
Baker Mayfield was officially released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning. According to a report, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick requested his release from the Panthers. He will now hit waivers. Many in the NFL world believe that Mayfield has one team in mind: San Francisco.
Dolphins Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced out of the game late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and the diagnosis is reportedly in. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami says Tua suffered an ankle injury. Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled as questionable to return after going down with...
NFL World Praying For Trevor Lawrence On Sunday
A scary scene is developing for the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence just went down with a scary-looking knee injury. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick immediately grabbed the back of his knee on Sunday. "Scary scene for the #Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence was...
49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback After Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury
The San Francisco 49ers have made a move at quarterback. San Francisco is reportedly signing a veteran quarterback, following a season-ending injury for starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According to ESPN's NFL insider, Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Josh Johnson. "49ers are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Broncos practice...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
Patrick Mahomes Had Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday's Loss
Three 2022 meetings with the Bengals, three losses for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. In Sunday's rematch of the AFC Championship Game, Cincinnati was once again able to edge KC and pull out a 27-24 at home. After the game, Mahomes told reporters that it came down to...
NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Big Roster Move
The Dallas Cowboys are poised to bolster their offense this month. Per multiple reports, Tyron Smith will return to practice Wednesday. That would begin his 21-day window to practice with the team before they must activate him from the injured reserve. The All-Pro left tackle has missed the entire 2022...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
675K+
Followers
85K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0