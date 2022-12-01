Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Adobe will sell AI-made stock images
Adobe is opening its stock images service to creations made with the help of generative AI programs like Dall-E and Stable Diffusion, the company tells Axios. Why it matters: While some see the emerging AI creation tools as a threat to jobs or a legal minefield (or both), Adobe is embracing them.
Hundreds of Microsoft game studios workers will vote on forming a union
Nearly 300 quality assurance workers at video game studios owned by Microsoft have taken steps towards forming a union, according to a representative from the Communication Workers of America, which represents them. Why it matters: If it succeeds, it’ll be the biggest effort to unionize yet seen in the game...
Demand for remote jobs outpaces supply
Applicants want remote jobs, but the number of postings that allow people to work from home is dwindling as companies start to call workers back to offices. By the numbers: 50% of applications submitted on LinkedIn are for remote jobs, but just 15% of postings are advertising flexible work. 💡...
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is leaving Salesforce
Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield will leave parent company Salesforce early next month, the company confirms to Axios. He'll be succeeded by longtime Salesforce cloud executive Lidiane Jones. Why it matters: This comes less than two years after Salesforce bought Slack for $28 billion, and only a week after...
Exclusive: Meta testing age verification on Facebook Dating
Meta is testing age verification tools on Facebook Dating, a move the company says will make the product safer, per an announcement shared exclusively with Axios. Why it matters: Meta and other tech platforms are getting ahead of a regulatory environment increasingly focused on the safety of children and teens online, with policy changes underway in the U.S. and abroad.
