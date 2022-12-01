Effective: 2022-12-05 16:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches eastern Juab and Millard County, 4 to 8 inches Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs and Central Mountains. * WHERE...Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties and Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected on I-15 from Nephi south, I-70 near Cove Fort and mountain routes through the central mountains and Wasatch Plateau.

