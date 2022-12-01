ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Palm Beach Post

Fundraising by design: Which home will host Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach?

By Darrell Hofheinz, Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qy1kq_0jTxwrIh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GsoKe_0jTxwrIh00

You might dub it “the idea house.”

That’s the notion behind the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach , an annual fundraiser that lets the public tour rooms and outdoor spaces created by a cadre of interior designers and landscaping firms.

The latest edition will open for about three weeks beginning Feb. 24 in a lakefront house at 3240 N. Flagler Drive in the Northwood Shores neighborhood of West Palm Beach, organizers just announced.

As usual, the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County and the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in The Bronx in New York City.

And if the sixth-annual edition is anything like past versions, rooms will overflow with decorating inspiration — striking color combinations, eye-catching furnishings, a top-of-the-line kitchen and bathrooms appointed with the latest fixtures.

From the archives: Take a tour! Tropical style, bold color, ceilings are visual treats at Kips Bay show house

From the archives: Palm Beacher Jim Dove offers a shot of glamour in his Kips Bay show house bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aY69o_0jTxwrIh00

“We’re thrilled to return to Palm Beach this February to raise essential funds for the youth in New York City and Palm Beach County,” James Druckman, president of the board of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, said in a prepared statement.

Druckman added: “We’re eager for the design community to come together to celebrate another successful Palm Beach show house.”

The roster of design professionals who will take part hasn’t yet been announced. Organizers have typically chosen a mix of designers from South Florida and other parts of the country.

Lakefront home has covered loggia facing lake, Palm Beach

The upcoming edition will mark the first Kips Bay show house in a house with waterfront directly on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The outdoor spaces include an oversize balcony above a covered loggia that looks out to the lakefront pool, and Palm Beach on the other side of the water.

The two-story, four-bedroom house was built in 2007 and features a gated entry, an elevator and Mediterranean-style details, including classical columns. On a lot of about four-tenths of an acre, the home has 9,904 square feet of living space, inside and out.

In the 34-by-26-foot living room, glass doors with fanlights above them look out to the water and the deep-water dock. Other rooms include a library, a formal dining room and a family room. There’s also a separate guest suite above the garage.

From the archives: Take a tour! Restful retreats mark Kips Bay show house

From the archives: Palm Beach designer embraces a ‘tiki-hut chic’ vibe at Kips Bay show house

Show house organizers did not identify anyone connected with the property’s ownership.

But a limited liability company— linked in property records to industrialist and real estate investor Jim Randall — bought the house in October for a recorded $16 million. It was among the highest prices ever paid for waterfront property on North Flagler Drive, according to courthouse records. The property’s value nearly doubled in value from its previous sale for a recorded $8.16 million in June 2021.

In the October sale, real estate agent Elizabeth DeWoody of Compass Florida acted for the married couple who sold the house, attorneys Kimberly Sorrentino and Lawrence Rolnick. Agent William Sarnie of Simon Issacs Real Estate acted for the buyer.

“The broker (who represented the buyer) for the property reached out to our organization and offered the home to us,” Nazira Handal, Kips Bay’s director of special events and corporate partnerships, told the Palm Beach Daily News. “The location of the home is ideal.”

In a phone interview, Sarnie declined to discuss his client but said he expects the show house will focus attention on the North Flagler Drive waterfront.

“I think it will bring a lot of exposure to the area," Sarnie said. "I thought it was a good fit for Kips Bay and would support a good cause."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DgW9_0jTxwrIh00

Kips Bay organizers have said they search each year for a house in proximity to Palm Beach, where many of those who visit the fundraiser reside, although the project also draws many visitors from West Palm Beach and other parts of South Florida.

Randall's limited liability company also owns the house immediately to the north of the show-house site, records show. Randall and his wife, Eleanor, who have deep ties to California, also have an estate in Manalapan south of Palm Beach .

West Palm Beach show house is a satellite of New York fundraiser

Jaene Miranda, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, said in a prepared statement that the show house and other fundraisers “allow our clubs to continue our mission to help as many young people who need us the most to reach their full potential with a plan for their future.”

The first West Palm Beach edition of the show house opened in 2017. The event is a satellite of the Kips Bay Decorator Show House in New York, which has raised more than $28 million since its debut in 1973, according to organizers.

The most recent West Palm Beach show house also took place in the Northwood area. It occupied a historic house known simply as “The Mansion“ at 3001 Spruce Ave.

The show house will be open for tours Feb. 24 to March 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. General admission tickets are $40, and virtual-tour tickets are $20. A by-special-ticket-only “preview day” will be held Feb. 23. For tickets and more information, visit KipsBayDecoratorShowHouse.org/palmbeach .

*

Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com, call (561) 820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Fundraising by design: Which home will host Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach?

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Historic Colony Hotel Just Unveiled a Colorful Room Redesign to Celebrate 75 Years

In celebration of its diamond anniversary, a treasured hotel in Florida recently unveiled a redesign of its accommodations. For more than 75 years, the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Fla., affectionately known as the Pink Paradise, has been a staple on the Florida hospitality scene since 1947. The pinkest hotel in the area, according to its tagline, the property is lauded as one of the most historic and chicest spots in the coastal town, having hosted dignitaries, political figures, tycoons and celebrities. To revive the property, current owners Sarah Wetenhall and her husband tapped Kemble Interiors and globally renowned design partners. “We’ve...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? More than 250 rentable homes and townhomes planned in West Boca

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In West ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Hepatologist Relocates from NYC to Palm Beach County to Join TGH Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches

Sonja K. Olsen, MD, brings world-renowned experience to Tampa General Hospital’s gastroenterological practice on Florida’s East Coast. December 2, 2022 – A board-certified internist, gastroenterologist, and transplant hepatologist has left New York University (NYU) Langone Health to join the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Sonja K. Olsen, MD, will serve Palm Beach County patients as the area’s only transplant hepatologist, bringing more than a decade of experience in providing world-class digestive and liver care.
BOCANEWSNOW

Amex Sues Palm Beach County Man Over $272K Unpaid Bill

Stuart Roffman, In Bentley, Was Stopped By PBSO Earlier This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wellington resident Stuart Roffman is facing a lawsuit just filed by American Express over a hefty unpaid bill. Amex claims that Roffman owes $271,996 — and that […]
west-palm-beach-news.com

A South Florida Staycation at The Ben, Autograph Assortment in West Palm Seaside

South Florida has experienced a remarkable population boom in recent years as businesses and remote workers have begun to look at Miami as more than a destination for snowbirds. For a respite from the crowds—and a staycation with familiar scenery at a leisurely pace—I checked into The Ben in West Palm Beach.
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore eating places on the way in which: Mexican meals, Child Cashew

A Mexican restaurant is headed to the former Blue Front BBQ restaurant space in Lake Worth Beach. Martin Sprock, co-founder of Moe’s Southwest Grill and Planet Smoothie, said he is going into “overdrive” on getting the signature building at 1132 N. Dixie Highway ready for a RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila — the first in a medley of new restaurants he plans to launch in the area.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Jensen Beach, FL

The stunning Jensen Beach in Martin County is between West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Initially, it had the title of “Pineapple Capital of the World” and now celebrates the fruit with an annual festival. The Jensen Beach region has become the retail...
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Pompano Beach (Florida)

Pompano Beach claims to give you ‘Florida’s Warmest Welcome’ and many locals will tell you that this is one of the friendliest spots in the United States. In recent years Pompano Beach has started to witness something of a second wind, and is experiencing a new surge in domestic tourists who are flocking to this picturesque corner of Florida.
beckersasc.com

GI specialist leaves NYU Langone for Florida Gastro Group

Sonja Olsen, MD, a gastroenterology and hepatology specialist, has left New York City-based NYU Langone Health to join the Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Dr. Olsen will be the area's only transplant hepatologist, joining five other GI specialists at Gastro Group. Gastro Group of the...
west-palm-beach-news.com

New West Palm Seaside location opens

Palm Beach County cookie lovers now have six more reasons to celebrate as another Crumbl Cookies operation opens, giving patrons half a dozen new options to choose from each week. The latest shop opens Friday in the Village Commons shopping center. Crumbl Cookies, founded in Utah in 2017 and known...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two-story tiki restaurant Hula Kai coming to Fort Lauderdale’s 17th Street

If the honchos behind the Quarterdeck pub chain have their way, Fort Lauderdale’s 17th Street will soon become a port of call for tropical cocktails and chocolate, anchored by a rum-soaked centerpiece: a two-story tiki restaurant called Hula Kai. Don’t confuse it with the Mai Kai, that still-under-construction Polynesian haven on North Federal Highway. With all due respect to the 66-year-old ...
west-palm-beach-news.com

Luxurious Hospitality Model AKA Declares Opening in Downtown West Palm Seaside, Florida

AKA, a global leader in luxury hospitality, announces the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach’s central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the indulgent services of a luxury hotel. En-suite amenities include sleek kitchens, washers and dryers, and private terraces while public spaces offer an indoor/outdoor lounge and bar, a resort-style pool and deck, a state-of-the-art Technogym, an executive conference room and smaller conference nooks, and a dedicated pet spa.
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $5.25 Million, This Sophisticated Perfectly Waterfront Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida comes with Sleek Design and Inviting Atmosphere

2881 NE 27th Street Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 2881 NE 27th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a modern and sophisticated residence features a floor-to-ceiling stone stacked fireplace, large sliding doors leading outside, and full connectivity to the rest of the open concept living areas. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2881 NE 27th Street, please contact Benjamin Lilla (Phone: 954-551-3298) at Engel & Volkers Boca Raton for full support and perfect service.
Palm Beach Daily News

Best Christmas lights displays, including drive-through options, readers picks in Palm Beach County

Everyone needs a little sparkle in their lives especially during the holidays. Here are some of the best Christmas lights displays in Palm Beach County. This list is of professional lights displays. If you have a favorite neighborhood that's all deck out and worth a mention, please comment on this article with the location information and we may include your favorites on this list. Happy Holidays!
WPBF News 25

Real estate agent: Rent prices in West Palm Beach will continue to rise

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While theprice of rent has gone up across all of South Florida, one of the areas where the price increases are most dramatic is Downtown West Palm Beach. Experts say that won't change any time soon. Burt Minkoff, real estate agent and senior director...
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center First in Palm Beach County to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant to Treat ACL Tears

December 2, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce it is the first in Palm Beach County to introduce the BEAR® Implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The BEAR Implant is designed to enable the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with a graft – and Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to offer this innovative procedure to patients.
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Matthew Motisi, D.O., joins Baptist Health as an Orthopedic Surgeon

November 29, 2022 – Matthew Motisi, D.O., is an orthopedic surgeon at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Motisi to Baptist Health Orthopedic Care,” said Anthony Miniaci, M.D., deputy chief medical executive of Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “His extensive orthopedic experience make him a valuable addition to our team.”
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?

“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy