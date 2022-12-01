ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa motorcycle officer seriously hurt in crash, woman cited

By Athina Morris
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa police officer was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Adamo Drive Thursday morning.

Police said the 38-year-old officer was heading east on Adamo when a 54-year-old woman Honda driver pulled out in front of him and collided with his motorcycle near North 26th Street.

The unidentified officer suffered serious injuries, including a possible femur fracture.

The driver of the Honda told Noticias Tampa Hoy she never saw the officer on the motorcycle.

“The road was full of cars and I had no visibility to see there,” said the woman, who did not provide her name. “So, another driver told me to cross with my car and I did it because nobody gave me the chance to go through.”

Police said the officer has serious injuries but he is expected to survive. Police plan to cite the woman for her role in the crash. Authorities said the woman remained at the scene and was cooperating with their investigation.

4d ago

What happened to driving nice? letting people go? Waiting for a second? Not cutting people off?? Such rude ugly drivers out there put lives in danger.

