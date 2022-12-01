ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Antonio Brown wanted for domestic violence in South Tampa

By Kaycee Sloan
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OrmG8_0jTxwm8I00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – According to officials, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has a warrant out for his arrest after being accused of domestic violence.

The warrant comes after a Hillsborough County judge denied a risk protection order against Brown stating that “the allegations in the petition do not include sufficient evidence to meet the statutory requirement for the entry of the risk protection order.”

According to court documents, the Tampa Police Department filed a protection order on behalf of the victim, who shares multiple children with Brown after an altercation broke out between the two.

TPD said that during the altercation on Nov. 28, Brown exited the residence and allegedly threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail. As a result, the victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head.

Police stated that Brown would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. During the incident, he also attempted to “issue an informal eviction to the victim.”

Brown, who has been in headlines recently for his controversial takes and comments on Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady, was terminated by the team back in January 2022.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated the contract of Antonio Brown, effective immediately. While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday’s game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play,” Tampa Bay wrote in a press release .

“We have attempted, multiple times throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist, yet Antonio has not complied. Maintaining the health and wellness of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Bucs Actives/Inactives: One of Brady’s favorite targets not playing against Saints

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ahead of Monday night’s primetime game against the New Orleans Saints, one of quarterback Tom Brady’s favorite targets will be inactive against the rivals. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that seven players will be inactive tonight, including tight end Cameron Brate. After being listed as questionable earlier in the day, the […]
WFLA

Use I-275? Get paid to take part in USF carpool study

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Center for Urban Transportation Research at the University of South Florida is looking for drivers to participate in a study on carpooling. The RideFlag mobile app can detect how many people are in a car and rewards drivers for carpooling. USF has partnered with the National Institute for Congestion Reduction […]
995qyk.com

Bradenton Florida Man Hits $1 Million On Publix Scratch Off

Bradenton Florida Man hits $1 Million on Publix scratch off. How cool is that? It only hurts a little bit because we were playing scratch offs too this weekend and I only won $95 bucks. LOL. I do not buy the often but share when friend/family are in town for fun. Fun because these is a 1 in 3.9 chance you will win something.
WFLA

WFLA

120K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy