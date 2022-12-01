ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Accuses Reporters of Double Standards in Kyrie Irving Scandal

By Alec Karam
 4 days ago
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

LeBron James doesn’t want reporters to ask him about Kyrie Irving anymore. James turned the tables during a media presser to grill reporters on why they’ve been asking him about Irving’s antisemitism and not a 1957 photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was pictured antagonizing Black students in a hostile effort to keep his school segregated in a newly surfaced photo. James said he feels the Jones photo has been brushed under the rug, claiming there’s a double standard for white people in the sports industry. “I feel like, as Black men, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don’t agree with, it’s on every single tabloid, every single news coverage,” James said. He has previously gone to bat for Irving, who promoted an antisemitic film and then doubled down on it before claiming there’s no way he can be antisemitic, saying Irving’s apology should be enough for the Brooklyn Nets to let him back on the court. “Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play,” he tweeted Nov. 10. “That’s what I think. It’s that simple.”

