Hall of Fame Pitcher and Spitball Master Gaylord Perry Dies at Age 84

Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry died on Thursday at age 84. Perry, who twice won the Cy Young Award, died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at about 5 a.m. from natural causes, according to the Cherokee County coroner. Known as the spitball master, Perry pitched for eight Major League teams between 1962 and 1983, including the San Francisco Giants, the Atlanta Braves, and the New York Yankees. Perry, a five-time All-Star, pitched his last game in 1983 at the age of 45. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame eight years later in 1991. “The Yankees mourn the passing of Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry and extend our deepest condolences to Gaylord’s family, friends, and loved ones,” the New York Yankees wrote on their Twitter. Perry had a career record of 314-255 and finished with 3,554 strikeouts. He became renowned for his spitball pitch, playing mind games with batters into believing he had placed something on the ball. “Saddened to get the call that Gaylord Perry passed away this morning,” tweeted fellow Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins. “A great friend and a great teammate. My thoughts go out to the Perry family. We’ll miss you Gaylord.”

