Heather F.
3d ago
It’s a food desert because no one wants to build a store in an area where they will be robbed blind or worry it will be burnt down or vandalized. You can pretend all you want it’s “racism” but we all know the truth here. So if these so called leaders want to build a grocery store and employ members of their community, I think it’s great. Maybe the community will respect it then.
5
Laverne Short
4d ago
Where's all the millions of dollars that came ask the mayor for support buffalo has millions coming where is it
5
buffalorising.com
GObike Buffalo’s new Headquarters on Broadway
GObike Buffalo has a new headquarters at 313 Broadway. This is the building that has been meticulously restored by architect Michael Anderson (learn more). The first floor space will be finished before Christmas, says Anderson. Once GObike moves into the building, it will be 100% occupied. Anderson’s Abstract Architecture occupies...
To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop
It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
Soulful Christmas celebrated in the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Soulful Christmas returned to the Michigan Street African American Heritage. This weekend's free family-friendly event featured a Black-owned business holiday market, wagon rides, as well as arts and crafts. Kente Claus also stopped by for a visit to share some Christmas stories and give away toys...
Food 2 Families raises $113,000 for FeedMore WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We want to thank everyone who came out to our Food 2 Families drive at Tops Friendly Markets on Friday. You helped raise $113,000 and six trailers full of food. Earlier on Saturday, we got a chance to see that food get unloaded at FeedMore WNY's...
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues for Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and during the day Monday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
buffalorising.com
Construction Watch: 395 Ganson Street
Non-profit organization Hope Rising Together is converting the Spencer Kellogg & Sons Inc. complex at 395 Ganson Street into its new headquarters. The group serves the underprivileged in the Buffalo area and in Sierra Leone in West Africa. The complex is located north of Buffalo Riverworks.
WGRZ TV
Western New Yorkers team up for winter boot, clothing drive to benefit St. Luke's Mission of Mercy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of Western New Yorkers is giving the gift of warmth this holiday season, and they're hoping the community will chip in to help St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Vanessa Marino started a small winter boot drive three years ago as a way to teach...
buffalospree.com
Buffalo’s housing crisis
Too many people are one crisis away from homelessness and yet homelessness isn’t a public health concern that gets enough attention. Housing is a human right. However, through policy—and as a society—we don’t act as if it is. We treat housing as the necessity no one is owed.
chautauquatoday.com
City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze
Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
visitbuffaloniagara.com
Unexpectedly Amazing Barbecue Around Buffalo
I grew up searching for authentic barbecue on family road trips to Florida through the Carolinas and Georgia. I have vivid memories of the sweet, tender, and smokey goodness we found at almost every stop. In high school my brother and I graduated to smoking our own meat and fixing our own sauces that always attracted half the neighborhood. After college I started working in Colorado. Every-time I drove across the country I would plan my route around looking for the best brisket and ribs in St. Louis and Kansas City.
Firefighters in Niagara Falls raising money for Christmas toy fund
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Saturday, firefighters in Niagara Falls were working to raise money for a Christmas toy fund. It was the 94th annual telethon for firefighters to give back to kids in the community. There were basket raffles, food trucks, plus live entertainment to keep the telethon...
Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Bison Dip
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are many winning combinations here in Western New York: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, wings and blue cheese and – of course – potato chips and Bison Dip. Since 1931, Bison has been making some of your favorite condiments. Locally, the most popular is their famous French onion dip. […]
Fatal shooting in Buffalo early Saturday morning
Buffalo Police is investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Buffalo just after 2 a.m. EST near Lang Avenue and Ericson Avenue. Read more here:
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open
Gordie Harper's Bazaar will remain open after owner Gordon Harper announced his retirement in September 2022.
broadwayfillmorealive.org
Holiday Fare at Buffalo’s Broadway Market Kicks off on Saturday
Holiday Fare at the Broadway Market offers an array of holiday foods, crafts, beverages, plus all your market favorites to make for that perfect gift for a loved one, or a treat for yourself. Pictures with Santa ($5) from Noon to 4:00pm. Music each day. The Holiday Season is a...
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
Residents have concerns about Buffalo snowstorm cleanup
On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Buffalo shared a number of facts pertaining to their cleanup of the snowstorm.
