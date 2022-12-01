We’ve had dozens upon dozens of Marvel games across the generations. From titles focused on single heroes, such as the fantastic Marvel’s Spider-Man, to team efforts in series like Ultimate Alliance, there’s no shortage of choices to get your superhero fix. While anyone can easily find the big-name heroes in these titles, there are some hero teams that don’t usually get the spotlight, or even much attention at all, such as the Midnight Suns. That all changes with Marvel’s Midnight Suns, but it’s not just the unlikely heroes that will throw some people for a loop.

9 HOURS AGO