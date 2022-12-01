Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Warzone 2.0 DMZ Strongholds guide: enemies, loot, and more
Warzone was a breakout hit for the Call of Duty franchise. This standalone, free-to-play battle royale game took the popular mode and infused it with the rock-solid gameplay and mechanics people come to the CoD franchise for. After a few years, we finally have our hands on the latest version of this live-service title in Warzone 2.0. This sequel updates the entire game with a new map, guns, mechanics, and battle pass system. However, the developers didn’t just stop there.
Digital Trends
How to watch The Game Awards 2022: when it airs and what to expect
The Game Awards are finally here. Which 2022 title will take home the coveted Game of the Year title? Which deserving studios will be snubbed? And what surprise announcements await gamers who turn up to watch the show live?. Event founder and gaming show host extraordinaire Geoff Keighley has started...
Digital Trends
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date pops up on Steam ahead of Game Awards
The release date of the highly anticipated Star Wars game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor leaked on the game’s official Steam page. A Steam Page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor went live with this release date information on Monday morning, seemingly ahead of a heavily rumored appearance at The Game Awards. The store page description reveals more details about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as well as its Deluxe Edition, which contains cosmetics that make protagonist Cal Kestis look like Luke Skywalker and Han Solo and the pre-order bonus with a costume, Lightsaber, and Blaster based on Obi-Wan.
Digital Trends
The 10 best video games of 2022
This year’s game of the year conversation was over before it could even begin. That’s not because 2022 wasn’t an exceptional year filled with left-field surprises. It’s simply that players were already anticipating what the year’s two biggest games would be: God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring. Though those two games were indeed two of 2022’s most dominant AAA titles, the “foregone conclusion” attitude ultimately did this year a disservice.
Digital Trends
Microsoft’s price hike on Xbox games will apply to PC, Steam
Microsoft confirmed to Digital Trends that the impending price increase on its first-party games will apply to its PC releases as well. The change will happen in 2023 and affect upcoming titles like Starfield, Redfall, and Forza Motorsport. This morning, IGN reported that Microsoft will be raising the prices of...
Digital Trends
Marvel’s Midnight Suns: 6 tips and tricks to get started
We’ve had dozens upon dozens of Marvel games across the generations. From titles focused on single heroes, such as the fantastic Marvel’s Spider-Man, to team efforts in series like Ultimate Alliance, there’s no shortage of choices to get your superhero fix. While anyone can easily find the big-name heroes in these titles, there are some hero teams that don’t usually get the spotlight, or even much attention at all, such as the Midnight Suns. That all changes with Marvel’s Midnight Suns, but it’s not just the unlikely heroes that will throw some people for a loop.
Digital Trends
The Callisto Protocol weapon upgrades: 4 weapons you should prioritize
The Callisto Protocol is a brutal survival horror game in the vein of Dead Space. In fact, it’s directed by Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield. The two have plenty in common, including challenging combat that will no doubt leave you on the edge of your seat. To make your life easier, Callisto features an upgrade system that allows you to enhance the various weapons you find along the way. But which weapons should you focus on leveling?
Comments / 0