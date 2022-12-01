ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Oklahoma Sooners earn first-team and second-team All-Big 12 honors

By John Williams
 4 days ago
After having zero preseason first-team selections, the Oklahoma Sooners earned three first-team honors on the All-Big 12 teams at the conclusion of the regular season. The Sooners also had three second-team selections and a host of honorable mentions.

Though it was a down year by Oklahoma standards, there were several notable performances in 2022 that were worthy of all-conference selection.

Here’s a look at every Sooner honored by the Big 12 with postseason awards.

Marvin Mims: First-Team WR

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. #17 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs for a touchdown during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

With his big-time first half where he secured five catches for 162 yards and a touchdown, Marvin Mims earned the first 1,000-yard season of his career. The junior wide receiver has a difficult decision to make this offseason but plans to play in the bowl game.

Anton Harrison: First-Team OL

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) in action during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Anton Harrison concluded his Sooners career with an All-Big 12 first-team selection. A rock on the left side of the line, Harrison helped set the tone for one of the best offenses in the Big 12.

Michael Turk: First-Team Punter

Kickers Brady Braun (47), Gabriel McDaniel (46) and Michael Turk (37) walk along the field as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) holds fall camp practice at the rugby fields on Aug. 16, 2022 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

Michael Turk has been one of the more consistent aspects of the team over the last two years. He brought another element to his powerful leg in 2022 by becoming adept at putting the ball inside the 10-yard line.

Eric Gray: Second-Team RB

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

After being underutilized in 2021, Eric Gray became the focal point for the Oklahoma Sooners offense, finishing with more than 1,300 yards rushing and 11 touchdown. Gray recorded eight 100-yard games including a 200-yard performance against West Virginia.

Brayden Willis: Second-Team TE

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) runs past Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Ra’Mello Dotson (3) to score a touchdown during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brayden Willis became a key cog for the Oklahoma Sooners over the last two years because of his run blocking, but in 2022, he got an opportunity to showcase his receiving skills. Willis was second on the team in receptions and yards and led the Sooners in touchdowns with seven. He’ll be missed when he goes off to the NFL.

Ethan Downs: Second-Team DL

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Trey Palmer (3 during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In his first full season as a starter, Ethan Downs finished the year strong for the Oklahoma Sooners. He led the team in tackles for loss with 13.5 and tied for the team lead in sacks with 4.5. Over the final three games, he tallied 13 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.

Dillon Gabriel: Offensive Newcomer of the Year

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 29: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oklahoma Sooners scrambles for yards past defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. #1 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

The preseason pick to win Offensive Newcomer of the Year held up as Dillon Gabriel provided a lift for the Oklahoma Sooners. Not a perfect season by any stretch, but Gabriel and the passing attack had a strong year. He threw for 2,925 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also added five rushing touchdowns on the season.

Dillon Gabriel: QB Honorable Mention

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs with the ball during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Though the end result might not have been what many were expecting, Dillon Gabriel had a really good year for the Oklahoma Sooners. his absence from the Texas game was notable and when he was on, he was as good as anyone in the conference. Here’s hoping he returns in 2023.

Anton Harrison: OL of the Year Honorable Mention

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) blocks Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive end Garrett Nelson (44) during the game at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Anton Harrison had another fantastic season for the Oklahoma Sooners, netting first-team All-Big 12 honors and will go to the NFL draft with the possibility of being a first-round selection.

Marvin Mims: Kick/Punt Returner Honorable Mention

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (17) returns a kick off against Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Raymond Gay II (27) in the second quarter in the second quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Mims might not have had huge numbers as a returner, but when he took a chance, he made things happen. He averaged 15.2 yards on nine returns.

Michael Turk: ST Player of the Year Honorable Mention

Sep 4, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners punter Michael Turk (37) before the game against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Turk was a field position weapon all season long. His ability to boom punts to get the Sooners out of deep in their own territory aided a defense that struggled for a lot of 2022.

Billy Bowman: Honorable Mention

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman (5) in action during the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It was rocky at times in his first full season as a starter, but his absence led to an even rockier secondary as the Sooners struggled in losses to TCU, Kansas State, and Texas. A leader of the defense, Billy Bowman’s development will be key to the Sooners’ defensive resurgence in 2023.

He finished the season with 56 tackles in 10 games, with a tackle for loss, and two interceptions.

Justin Broiles: Honorable Mention

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) slides down as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) approaches during a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s do-it-all defensive back became a leader for the defense and special teams units in 2022. Justin Broiles is set to graduate, and while he may not have great pro prospects, he could be someone’s special teams’ ace at the NFL level.

C.J. Coldon: Defensive Newcomer of the Year Honorable Mention

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back C.J. Coldon (22) intercepts a pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Coldon came on strong down the stretch after playing sparingly in the first half of the season. He led the team in interceptions and had double-digit tackles in two of his last three games.

Andrew Raym, C: Honorable Mention

Oklahoma offensive lineman Andrew Raym (73) celebrates with family friend Shane Bragg, left, and his dad, Jerry Raym, center, after Oklahoma defeated Kent State in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Though he dealt with injuries, Andrew Raym put together a strong season, solidifying himself as the starting center, leading an offensive line that was one of the bright spots in the 2022 season.

Chris Murray, G: Honorable Mention

Sep 10, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Chris Murray (56) in action during the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Murray was a part of a strong offensive line that paved the way for an Oklahoma rushing attack that averaged 216 yards per game, which was 13th in the nation.

Danny Stutsman, LB: Honorable Mention

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Danny Stutsman #28 of the Oklahoma Sooners sacks Tyler Shough #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first quarter at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

In his first season as a starter, Danny Stutsman led the Big 12 and the Sooners in tackles with 118. He was third on the team with 9.5 tackles for loss and added two sacks and a pair of interceptions.

DaShaun White, LB: Honorable Mention

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker DaShaun White (23) celebrates beside Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) after a sack at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Manning the Cheetah position, DaShaun White was second on the team in snaps, finished third in total tackles with 81, had six tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and six passes defended.

David Ugwoegbu, LB: Honorable Mention

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

David Ugwoegbu finished the season second in tackles, fourth in tackles for loss, and tied for fifth in sacks for the Sooners.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

