Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
KENNETH “KENNY” E. THORNTON
Kenneth “Kenny” E. Thornton, 75, of Slater, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at Glasgow Gardens. Visitation will Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 7pm until 8pm at Weiker Funeral Home. Kenny was born May 23, 1947, to the late Charles Price and Nellie (Barton) Thornton. He attended area...
Driver, pedestrian hospitalized after Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Lisa D. Fast, 62, Rushville, was southbound on Interstate 29 in the city of St. Joseph. The Oldsmobile rear-ended a 2012 Ford...
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years old
The Harris House in Sedalia, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Harris House is located on West Sixth Street in Pettis County in Sedalia, Missouri. It was constructed in 1895.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN A TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Wellington woman and Lexington woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 57-year-old Penny Schumaker of Wellington, turned on to Highway FF and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Kaylee Davis of Lexington. Davis’ vehicle then struck the vehicle driven by Schumaker.
Four Arrested After Chase That Starts in Warrensburg & Ends Near Clinton
On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Resolution Team (CRT), Sgt. Mike Bilbruck and Officer Doubledee, attempted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger vehicle within the city limits of Warrensburg. The passenger vehicle failed to yield and proceeded to lead...
fox4kc.com
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
kmmo.com
HOLDEN WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Holden woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, December 4, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 18-year-old Brianna Anderson traveled off the the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and traveled off the left side striking a utility pole. The vehicle overturned and caught fire coming to rest on its top.
Crash involving overturned vehicle on I-35 leaves 5 minors, 18-year-old injured
5 minors and an 18-year-old driver were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 35 in Clay County, Missouri.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN AND TWO ODESSA RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Marshall man and two Odessa residents were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Kenneth Osborn of Marshall, entered the path of a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Jason Kniffen of Odessa, striking the driver’s side of the vehicle.
KMZU
Moving operations scheduled for portion of I-49 between Belton and Harrisonville on Dec. 2
CASS COUNTY – Crews will be working to remove temporary pavement striping from the roadway along northbound and southbound Interstate 49 between 163rd Street (Belton), to just north of Harrisonville. This work will require a mobile TMA (truck mounted attenuator) operation in various lanes and along the interstate shoulders beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, until approximately 3 p.m. the same day. Motorists should be prepared to slow down, move over, and use caution in the area during this time. All work is weather permitting.
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
plattecountylandmark.com
‘Weirdest blessing and strangest curse’
Greg Trial was not exactly surprised when he discovered horse and buggy components, including horseshoes, embedded in the foundation in his Farley, Mo. building. After all, the corner store originally dated to 1872, but some portions were re-built in 1906 after a fire. “Farley Mercantile helps keep alive history in...
kmmo.com
ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR MISSING ADULT
The Sedalia Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 905, East 6th Street, Sedalia, at 1 p.m. on November 30, 2022. The missing adult is Melody Porter Odonnell, a 69-year-old white female, who is five feet tall and 215 pounds. She...
Goodbye Gary: Kansas City celebrates retirement of Gary Lezak
Past and present Kansas Citians celebrated the retirement of long-time KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak Thursday night.
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
KCMO attempted porch pirate leaves empty-handed after neighbor intervenes
Roger Leib and Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging the public to protect packages this holiday season after a close call with an attempted porch pirate.
KCTV 5
Smithville police, missing man’s daughter continue search 9 months after he was last seen
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - For nine months, Smithville police and a missing man’s daughter have searched for him. According to investigators, a friend reported seeing Ryan L. Weeks on Feb. 28, 2022, between 7-7:30 p.m. at a gas station near Missouri Highway 152 and North Brighton Avenue. The friend told police Weeks said he was living within 1 ½ miles of the gas station. He was known to play pool at a business in the area.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Missouri schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.
Hunter L. Gary House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Hunter Larabee Gary House (Gary House) is located at 1228 West 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a two-and-one-half-story brick house designed by architect John Van Brunt, Sr. The architectural design is the Neoclassical style.
kjluradio.com
Western Missouri trucker gets probation for stealing semi trailer from Moniteau County manufacturer
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County is sentenced to probation. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was sentenced today to five years probation and 30 days of shock incarceration. It was during the summer of 2019 when...
Comments / 0