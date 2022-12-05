ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

The most expensive drug in the world has a $3.5 million price tag. 2 potential patients share their hopes and fears for the one-time treatment.

By Andrew Dunn
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NC9aK_0jTxuqUO00
Bryen Lackey, 18, has the genetic bleeding disorder hemophilia B. He said he could be interested in receiving a newly approved gene therapy if his doctors recommended it.

James Lackey

  • The FDA has approved a new gene therapy to treat hemophilia B, a genetic bleeding disorder.
  • The drugmaker CSL Behring set a $3.5 million price for the one-time treatment.
  • Hemophilia patients told Insider they're excited about the new drug but worried about the price.

Bryen Lackey enjoyed bowling, until his blood disorder got in the way.

Lackey is learning to live with a severe case of hemophilia B, a rare genetic condition that keeps blood from clotting properly. That disease required him to have surgery on his right elbow, one of his problematic joints, which has kept the 18-year-old out of his bowling league.

As Lackey prepares to start college next spring, he said he's excited about the potential of a newly approved treatment that could make his life less centered on hemophilia. On November 22, the Food and Drug Administration approved Hemgenix, the first gene therapy to treat hemophilia B . Hematologists hope the one-time treatment could end the weekly infusions that patients like Lackey receive to prevent bleeds.

While the treatment breaks ground as the first approved gene therapy for hemophilia, its price is also unprecedented. The drug's seller, the Australian pharma company CSL Behring, set a list price of $3.5 million for a single treatment, making it the world's most expensive drug — and it remains unclear whether insurance companies will pay for it.

In interviews with Insider, patients shared mixed reactions to that price. Lackey, for instance, estimates his insurance spends $900,000 to $1 million a year on his treatments. That means the gene therapy's price may not be obscene in the long run if its effects last years.

"It seems a little steep," Lackey told Insider, "but compared to what we pay, it doesn't seem too terrible."

A 'good bet' or unfair? Patients and experts are split on $3.5 million price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3da5u4_0jTxuqUO00
A stock image of someone receiving a blood transfusion. People with hemophilia B receive regular infusions of clotting factor IX to treat their condition..

Fajrul Islam/Getty Images

CSL's new drug is the latest in a series of new gene therapies, which are medicines that modify a patient's DNA to fix the genetic mutation that causes their disease. These treatments can be dramatically effective, with a single infusion leading to transformative benefits.

But a critical unknown in judging CSL's $3.5 million price is the durability of the treatment. It's unclear how long the treatment will last, as the effects of other gene therapies wane over time. A clinical study of 54 hemophilia B patients showed the one-time treatment reduced bleeds by 64% through 18 months, and 98% of treated patients stopped needing regular preventive infusions.

Leonard Valentino, the CEO of the nonprofit National Hemophilia Foundation, called the price a "good bet," as he expects the therapy to last six to 10 years or even longer, based on clinical data in humans and dogs. The typical cost of regular preventive treatments is $300,000 to $600,000 a year for a patient with severe hemophilia B, he said, which means the gene therapy would be cost effective if it kept patients off of those treatments for many years.

Additionally, the number of patients who are eligible for Hemgenix will be small, meaning the drug's impact on US healthcare costs will be limited. Valentino estimated that 700 to 1,000 adults with hemophilia B in the US might be interested and eligible to receive this gene therapy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aW6NM_0jTxuqUO00
Jerry McMillan Jr., 47, of New York. McMillan has a severe case of hemophilia B.

Jerry McMillan Jr.

But not all patients think the $3.5 million price is justified. Jerry McMillan Jr., a 47-year-old who has severe hemophilia B, told Insider he believed it's "not a fair price at all" and worried that some insurers might not cover the treatment. He's interested in receiving the gene therapy but said he's worried his Medicare insurance might not cover the cost for him or others. The federal agency hasn't announced yet whether it will cover the cost.

Hemophilia has loomed large through McMillan's life. As a child he went to the emergency room 20 to 24 times a month, and he recently had surgery to replace his left ankle. He's preparing for knee-replacement surgery in January — both operations stemming from the cumulative damage of bleeds throughout his life, he said. He hopes gene therapy could prevent future damage — if he can access and afford it.

"There's going to be a lot of poor people who can't afford this," McMillan said.

Robert Lojewski, a senior vice president and general manager at CSL, told Insider the company would offer co-pay support for people with commercial insurance if insurance companies didn't cover the whole cost of treatment.

Hemgenix is the latest in a string of multimillion-dollar gene-therapy drugs

The Swiss pharma giant Novartis came out with what was then the world's most expensive drug in 2019, when it priced a gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy at $2.1 million . That record has been passed three times in just the past few months, with Bluebird Bio respectively pricing two gene therapies at $2.8 million and $3 million , before CSL's $3.5 million price.

Lojewski said the $3.5 million price wasn't guided by other gene-therapy prices. Instead, he said that the drug's price came from its value to patients and society and that it could save money for the American healthcare system compared with the lifetime cost of today's hemophilia treatments. The company also plans to offer commercial health insurers a refund on an undisclosed percentage of the cost if the treatment's effect isn't durable, he added.

"From a payer's perspective, whether it's commercial or government, there's savings realized, and the savings are meaningful," Lojewski said.

Benjamin Rome, a health-policy researcher at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, told Insider the US healthcare system needed sweeping reform to pay for these one-time treatments. The current system is designed around daily pills taken for chronic conditions, not complex one-time treatments that could be curative, he added.

"A one-time fee is not the best solution," Rome said, "but we don't have a healthcare system that can think about any other ways to do this."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
defpen

Pfizer, Moderna Begin Research On Possible Long-Term Risks Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna have reportedly begun researching the potential long-term risks, if any, of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout the pandemic. The research conducted by the two vaccine manufacturers is part of the agreement put in place by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when vaccines were first approved in 2020. Both companies will monitor several potential adverse conditions and diseases, including myocarditis and subclinical myocarditis.
scitechdaily.com

Warning: Popular COVID-19 Drug May Interact With Common Heart Medications

The review paper urges health systems to notify patients with heart disease who are using COVID-19 of potential drug interactions. Patients with heart disease who have symptomatic COVID-19 are often treated with nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) to avoid progression to severe disease; however, it may interfere with several previously prescribed drugs. A review paper recently published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology investigates the possible drug-drug interactions (DDIs) between Paxlovid and routinely used cardiovascular medications, as well as potential methods to reduce severe side effects.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Bay News 9

New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot

Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
TheDailyBeast

Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying

Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
The Independent

Couple dies by suicide after DEA shuts down office of their chronic pain doctor in fentanyl panic

On 1 November, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency ordered Beverly Hills pain doctor David Bockoff to cease prescribing controlled substances like the powerful pain medication fentanyl, part of the agency’s crackdown on opioids.A week later, Danny Elliot, one of Dr Bockoff’s patients who relied on the pain medication to treat painful lifelong complications from an electrocution, was found dead by suicide along with his wife, Gretchen, the latest sign that people with chronic pain are struggling to find their place in the US health system as it battles the opioid crisis.“Found out today that the good ol’ DEA...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
beingpatient.com

3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early

It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
BBC

A﻿pology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal

A﻿n apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. I﻿t follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. T﻿he Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
Business Insider

Business Insider

764K+
Followers
46K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy