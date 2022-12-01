Read full article on original website
Related
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for Chicagoans
This part of the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot is meant to help people with adult dependents that missed the federal stimulus money. (CHICAGO) Eligible Chicago residents can apply for a $500 one-time cash payment.
One-time stimulus payment of $500 available to some Chicago residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 12/5/22: Remote work, FTX, and Old Orchard Mall
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the amount of people continuing to work remotely, the latest on the Sam Bankman-Fried saga, and how 1 in 12 mortgaged homes bought in 2022 are now underwater. Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s...
City of Chicago Reaches $10 Million Settlement with Uber Eats, Postmates
The City of Chicago announced that Uber has agreed to a settlement stemming from the City’s investigation into UberEats’ and Postmates’ practices of listing Chicago restaurants on their platforms without the restaurants’ consent, being in violation of the City’s emergency fee cap ordinance, and other advertising-related conduct. The City acknowledges Uber’s cooperation in bringing this investigation to closure.
chicagoagentmagazine.com
Real estate market predictions for 2023
Vice President and Mortgage Production Manager, Regions Bank. Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Belgravia Group. Executive Director of Capital Markets, Guaranteed Rate. Ryan Doehrmann,. Chief Mortgage Officer, GreenState Credit Union. Matt Horney,. Executive Director, Senior Lending Manager for Illinois and Wisconsin, JPMorgan Chase & Co. John Matthews,. Senior...
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
wgnradio.com
It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery
From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
theeastcountygazette.com
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes
Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
fox32chicago.com
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees
CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
nomadlawyer.org
St. Mary of the Angels: Best Place To Explore In St. Mary of the Angels, Chicago, Illinois
Tourist Attraction In St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Saint Mary of the Angels is a historic church. It is part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago. It was dedicated in 1920 and closed in 1988. It was restored in 1991. It is a part of the Chicago’s Historic District.
earnthenecklace.com
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
southsidepride.com
Nothin’ happening at 38th and Chicago, yet
The area around the intersection at 38th and Chicago has achieved a stasis after the death of George Floyd. There are numerous major issues that need resolution. The most recent one to surface is the agreement of the city to purchase the former Speedway station and to cure any environmental issues that might restrict its development. It seems that most individuals in the area, along with the city, see the site as housing a space that honors George Floyd.
Better Business Bureau warns of scam calls, more ahead of winter season
The agency said scammers will swoop in and try to rip off consumers with a variety of winter scams.
wgnradio.com
Chicago Star Media is going digital next year
Candace Jordan of Chicago Star Media joins Rick Kogan to talk about how the company will be going digital in 2023. Later, Candace expresses her excitement for the holidays as she talks about Christmas and holiday events.
HP’s Black CIO Ron Guerrier Opens Doors In Tech for HBCU Students
Ron Guerrier transcends his role as global chief information officer at HP, and takes pride in passing the baton to the younger generation of STEM innovators. “I believe my job right now as a CIO is not just to deliver to the company objectives, clearly,” Guerrier proudly tells BLACK ENTERPRISE.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL
While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
theeastcountygazette.com
West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour
East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
WTHI
Illinois AG reaches settlement with online used car dealer
WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has reached a settlement with CarMax about safety recalls. CarMax is an online used car dealer. The settlement will require the company to inform customers about unrepaired recalls regarding the vehicle's safety. Raoul was one of 35 attorneys general involved...
Could Chicago ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?
With global warming occurring, do you think that Chicago will ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?. Meteorologists have learned to “never say never”. The weather always surprises, and as long-time Chicago weather historian and climatologist Frank Wachowski always says- “records are made to be broken”; so given the right combination of meteorological conditions, a December 80 could occur, especially early in the month. Since 1870 there has never been a December 80-degree day in the Chicago area, and there have only been three December occurrences of highs in the 70s, all three early in the month. The dates of the city’s three December 70s: 71 on Dec. 2, 1982, 71 on Dec. 3, 1970, and 70 on Dec. 3, 2012. There has never been a 70-degree day in January in Chicago, and the first occurrence in February was logged on Feb. 11, 1999, when the mercury peaked at 70. The span between fall’s last and spring’s first 80 spans more than four months. The latest fall 80 took place on Nov. 1, 1950, when the high reached 81. The earliest in spring 80 occurred on March 3, 1974, when the temperature topped out at 80.
3 Lottery Tickets Each Worth $200,000 Were Sold in Illinois. Here's Where
The holiday season just got a bit more cheerful for a trio of Illinois lottery players. Three players scored a Powerball ticket each worth $200,000 in the game's drawing on Saturday. Not only did the winning tickets match four numbers and the Powerball, they had added the game’s "Power Play" feature to multiply the original reward amount. The winning numbers were 6-13-33-36-37, with Powerball 7.
Comments / 0