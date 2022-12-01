Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
Benefits of proper hay storage
Proper hay storage is always important. This year, with limited amounts of harvested forage available and record high prices, it is worth discussing some simple storage practices that can lead to less spoilage. First, one of the few upsides to the drought of the past few months is that there has been very little precipitation falling on hay stored outside. Precipitation, air temperature and humidity all lead to more spoilage in big bales. Twine wrapped bales are more subject to spoilage than net wrapped. Greater bale density leads to less spoilage. That being said, keep the following in mind when considering how your hay is stored.
womenworking.com
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast predicts freezing rain, storm tracks and severe cold - pass the hot chocolate!
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, winter-like temperatures are going to hit the United States much sooner than expected - and last a very long time
Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight
Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.
beefmagazine.com
Natural antibodies protect newborn calves
Colostrum is crucial for a newborn calf, to provide instant energy and temporary immunity to help resist diseases he will encounter. Calves with failure of passive transfer (calves that don’t absorb adequate levels of antibodies from colostrum) are at much greater risk for illness and death in the first three months of life.
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
AccuWeather
Long-range pattern looking cold through December
A very strong, high-level blocking pattern, otherwise known in this case as the "Greenland block," will likely dominate through at least mid-month. This will create a very broad trough across North America, with the jet stream shifted well to the south. What this will do is force most of the Arctic air southward through western and central Canada then into southeastern Canada and the northeastern United States.
grainvalleynews.com
Using Fireplace Wood Ashes in the Garden
Nothing is cozier than a wood burning fireplace on a cold winter night. Once that fire is gone, ashes make a great soil amendment and have been used by gardeners for generations. Ashes are a good source of plant nutrients, especially calcium. While the calcium is good for plant health, it can work similarly to lime and effect soil pH, the acidity, neutrality, or alkalinity, of the soil. Excessive use of wood ash can lead to a pH above the ideal level, which in turn can affect nutrient availability.
December 2022 Medium Range Forecast For Iowa, Active Storm Pattern
November was less active but that is changing as we inch further into December, so read on for the full details... The current storm track projected in weeks 1-3 will feed several storm systems across the north and central United States between now and late month. This type of pattern will favor consistent storm dates on the order of about every 4-7 days. A ridge will build in the southeast United States next week with a trough right behind it. A weak system will pass through Monday across the extreme northern counties with some flurries/snow showers but that will be about it. The first main system on the docket is Tuesday which may drop a quick round of light snow from north to central Iowa but overall, this looks like a very weak system. Then the second system will fall into the picture between December 7-9th. This will be the one I will be focusing on primarily with potential rain/snow/ice risks and a target date of this coming Thursday. So, if you have travel plans, I highly encourage you to check back. The areas that will be active with this storm track will include the central plains (Iowa), Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. That said, I believe Iowa is ground zero for these systems so buckle up because it will be an active stretch through the next 2-3 weeks which would be roughly December 19th.
Here’s How to Add Nitrogen to Soil, Naturally
Nitrogen is essential to your plant’s survival — it helps them grow big and strong. If plants don’t get enough nitrogen, it can be a problem. There are a couple of different ways to tell if your plants need more nitrogen: the foliage turns a yellow-green color and there hasn’t been much or any sign of growth. If your plant is showing these signs, don’t worry. Here are a few ideas on how to add nitrogen to your soil naturally.
Cold weather alert issued in England as lows of -10C possible
Health agency warns of frost and wintry showers across UK from Wednesday as Arctic airmass hits
BBC
Cold snap: Temperatures set to plunge to -5C
The first cold spell of winter will reach Northern Ireland later in the week with sub-zero temperatures at night and wintry showers forecast. Arctic air will bring temperatures well below average especially from the middle of the week with widespread frost expected by night. Thermometers are expected to fall as...
beefmagazine.com
Research to improve hay market price discovery, market transparency
A team of researchers from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is launching a study to improve price discovery and market transparency in hay markets. These improvements will help create a more efficient market and provide valuable information that benefits buyers and sellers of hay. While hay constitutes a...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, December 5, 2022
Max Armstrong shares that USDA’s net farm income up 14%, which was higher than earlier projections by the agency. Income numbers are up in several categories, but farm expenses saw the largest increase on record – 19%. Livestock production rose 31%, but a lot of that is chicken eggs, broilers and dairy products. Max digs into some of the stats in greater detail, and highlights some of the roadblocks ahead. And he shares information about the rise in costs for fertilizer, crop protection products and fuel.
delishably.com
Do Canned Goods Spoil?
Kristie Leong M.D. is a family practitioner who believes in the power of nutrition and a healthy lifestyle to prevent and fight illness. Canned goods are convenient because they have a long shelf life. You can store them in a cabinet and use them when you need a quick meal or save them for an emergency. But, as with all foods, you should know how long they last to avoid eating food that has spoiled.
AccuWeather
Long-term precipitation and drought trends in the US
Data compiled by NOAA and the Environmental Protection Agency indicates that extreme rainfall events are becoming increasingly common across portions of the United States, while droughts are becoming more common and severe across the Southwestern states. Since the start of the 20th century, annual rainfall has increased from the eastern...
agupdate.com
Marinating venison
Marinating venison enhances the flavor, moisturizes and helps tenderize the meat. Here are a few basic marinades for use with grilling (steaks or kabobs), stir-frying, broiling and baking. Red Wine Marinade. 1/2 C. dry red wine. 1/3 C. chopped onion. 2 T. olive oil. 1/2 tsp. thyme, rosemary or marjoram.
agupdate.com
Producers have new options for treating mycoplasma bovis in beef calves
What a whirlwind of high and low temperatures we have had lately. These extreme fluctuations have been causing nothing but trouble with beef calves as their immune systems fight to keep up with ongoing challenges, especially those of bovine respiratory disease complex. One of the main players in bovine respiratory...
newsnationnow.com
Truckers offer tips to stay safe driving in winter weather
(NewsNation) — Winter driving is dangerous and can be terrifying, even for well-seasoned motorists. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, more than 4,000 people died in crashes involving large trucks in 2020, the most recent year with data on record. That is a 28% increase from 2009 when the number of fatalities caused by truck crashes hit its all-time low since the government began collecting fatal crash data in 1975.
cohaitungchi.com
How tetanus works: It’s easier to get than you may think
Stepping on a rusty nail is the everyday instance of how somebody contracts tetanus, however you don’t need to be anyplace close to outdated, rusty metallic to be prone to getting the illness. Tetanus is a critical, typically deadly illness that impacts your nervous system. It’s brought on by...
